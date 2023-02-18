 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Need to spend more than a penny?   (theguardian.com) divider line
7
    More: Cool, France, Tile, London, Public toilet, Paris authorities, exclusively ladies' lavatory, stained-glass windows, Lavatory de la Madeleine  
•       •       •

392 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2023 at 7:15 AM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'd pay 2 euro to use that
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's a journey back in time; a dive into the Paris of the belle époque," Karine Taïeb, the deputy mayor of Paris in charge of heritage

The homeless and the tourists will have it stopped of it's valuables and covered in shiat inside an hour.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
2 swank bucks to take a piss? No wonder the whole country reeks of ammonia.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Also, we're calling euros 'swank bucks' now. It's all in the newsletter.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
fod-wp-media-library.s3-accelerate.amazonaws.comView Full Size
 
mrinfoguy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: "It's a journey back in time; a dive into the Paris of the belle époque," Karine Taïeb, the deputy mayor of Paris in charge of heritage

The homeless and the tourists will have it stopped of it's valuables and covered in shiat inside an hour.


Tell me you don't get invited to parties without actually saying it..
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I will look forward to the Tim Traveller video on this.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.