Nobody wanted to hear about the train's issues, because the train horn was too loud
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Across the different crafts, workers highlighted the same general problem: in the push for efficiency, fewer workers are being tasked with more, rushed through safety-critical inspections and repairs, and are pressured not to report defects or potential safety issues that will take cars out of service and require manpower to fix."

The shareholders want their 2.50% dividend. Make the shareholders liable beyond a deflated stock value. You would then see oversight of tremendous scale.

How many NS shareholders this past weekend said some version of "You can't see it from my house."?
 
thornhill
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As I've said before, federal law going back to the gilded age makes it extremely difficult to sue rail road companies when there is an accident due to problems with the tracks, signals, etc. these laws give them little financial incentive to keep everything in good working order because when shiat happens, they cannot be punished.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So the problem is, yet again, the business school delusion that profits must increase forever at all costs. In the field of medicine, anything that promises to grow forever without stopping is called "cancer".
 
Froman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Conspicuously absent from the railway union"s statement are Tukkker Carlson's lame ass conspiracy theories about it being no "accident." I stopped watching because I couldn't take it anymore but you can easily find this shiat if you're brave enough to go to FoxNews. Guessing there's something about Obama's trainwrecking machine to get revenge on Trump voting counties.

Bad stuff is never the fault of corporate America's relentless pursuit of profit. It's always government. Or unions. Or globalists, Soros, socialists, etc. Would not be in the least surprised if they connect this to drag queens reading.
 
