(The Hill)   US calls off search for unidentified aerial objects shot down over Alaska, Lake Huron. Leonard Nimoy unavailable for comment   (thehill.com) divider line
BitwiseShift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They found a note:  "So long, and thanks for all the fish."
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby is ooold.
 
MBooda
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I want to believe the "private companies" bullshiat.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Subby is ooold.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Get off my lawn!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe no subby, but . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Geez, now I am worried they did recover it and determined that the knowledge of its very existence would lead to widespread panic and the fall of civilization.

I might have even been Hunter Biden's laptop!
 
jjwars1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Geez, now I am worried they did recover it and determined that the knowledge of its very existence would lead to widespread panic and the fall of civilization.

I might have even been Hunter Biden's laptop!


The other balloon had Hillary's emails.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
He's dead, Jim.
 
