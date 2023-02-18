 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   The Japanese can finally stop worshipping their mummified 'mermaid' in the hopes it can cure things like Covid, its mystery has been solved after almost 300 years (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Weird, Pacific Ocean, Mummy, Japan, Fish, Mammal, Asahi Shimbun, Jaw, Textile  
•       •       •

948 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2023 at 8:45 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, Americans will continue to worship the dollar and not do the math.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wasn't this an episode of River Monsters?
 
DRTFA
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Did anyone check the local prison?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meh. It's no Feejee Mermaid
 
Primitive Screwhead
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

DRTFA: [Fark user image image 399x500]
Did anyone check the local prison?


Right idea, wrong direction. Clearly while everyone was duped by the fake, the real mermaid escaped. And now it's out there. Somewhere. Doing tiny mermaid things like... splashing around in a lake or whatever.

Ooooo! Just try and sleep tonight while thinking about THAT!
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Japan's chilling mummified 'mermaid' mystery solved after almost 300 years [...] They discovered that the creature is completely artificial, made in the late 1800s, with no evidence of any skeleton - instead made of paper, cloth and cotton.

Those inscrutable Japanese invented time travel!
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Is this the year we dig up the papier-mache Jesus, or have I overshot the year by a bit? Analog dials, you know, a bit wibbly-wobbly. My, won't that cause a fuss! Is this November 8, 2026? No?

...never mind. Jelly baby?
 
mrwknd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Merman of Delaware,
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
focusthis
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrwknd: Merman of Delaware,
[Fark user image image 700x523]


That looks like a Rick and Morty tribute sculpture.
 
Slaxl
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can understand finding (or tricking people into thinking they've found) a mer-thing and looking at it for curiosity, but who the hell thinks to worship it?!
 
spacechecker
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Slaxl: I can understand finding (or tricking people into thinking they've found) a mer-thing and looking at it for curiosity, but who the hell thinks to worship it?!


Personally, I don't worship anything until it's destroyed at least 2 entire populations with fire or plague. This "mermaid" needs to get its numbers up if it wants to be taken seriously.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Completely made up, but pushed out there as the "real thing"? Sounds like Fox News.
 
Mouser
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Slaxl: I can understand finding (or tricking people into thinking they've found) a mer-thing and looking at it for curiosity, but who the hell thinks to worship it?!


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


Basically it's the Japanese version of the Bavarian wolpertinger, or its American descendant, the jackalope.
Apparently there's a lot of mermaid folklore in Japan that some creative soul decided to have a little fun with.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.