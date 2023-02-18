 Skip to content
Classic rock, police alerts. oceanography, and British food are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Feb 9-15 ChatGPT Edition
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1510

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, since everyone all over social media is posting all the weird things they're getting AIs to say, I thought I'd take a stab at it as well. If you want to play along, you can interact with ChatGPT here:

https://chat.openai.com/

Okay, so let's do this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


You're kidding, right? I thought the whole purpose of this is to talk to something that's *not* human. But you can only do so if you are human?

Okay, whatever, create account, email address, etc.

Let's see what this thing can do.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm still indignant about the "Verify you are human" thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fine, I'll test you then.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Really.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Dear god, now the thing thinks I like torturing animals. Let's see if I can be less subtle.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay, let's change the subject. Maybe it can help me with work.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay, looks like I won't be replaced with an AI anytime soon,

Fark user imageView Full Size


Wait, did you say "Florida Man?

Fark user imageView Full Size


Yikes.

Okay.....

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on the coming AI overlords.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
But is the use of a cattle prod on a cow ethical and humane?

Or do we not care because cows are not as cool as elephants?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
w00t 732 puts me in 7th place (in the 11-question version)
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
To me, ChatGPT always sounds like talking to those annoying classmates in engineering school who could regurgitate on exams and score A's in all their lecture classes, but you put them in a lab class, and they don't know their assholes from an oscilloscope.
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, I WAS fourth in the top ten for the hard one.  Until someone else took the test and scored higher.  Which would not have been difficult...
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bughunter: But is the use of a cattle prod on a cow ethical and humane?

Or do we not care because cows are not as cool as elephants?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How does ChatGPT do on the quiz?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bughunter: To me, ChatGPT always sounds like talking to those annoying classmates in engineering school who could regurgitate on exams and score A's in all their lecture classes, but you put them in a lab class, and they don't know their assholes from an oscilloscope.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: in the 11-question version


Once again, I lived up to my fark handle.

But but the only thing it got me was 27.3% more fail.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: How does ChatGPT do on the quiz?


Good question. Give me a minute.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well. one thing I learned already: my default throwaway password for useless websites was detected in a breached credentials dataset...

Which is nice.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Okay... I had to ask.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I think I broke it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: How does ChatGPT do on the quiz?


Okay, because it does not have access to information about events that happened after 2021, I'm limited in what I could ask it. I had to rephrase a couple of things, but in the end, it got 3 out of the 5 I could expect it to know.

However, on the two it missed, the one about the oceanographic feature turned out to have been renamed in 2022, so the AI wouldn't know that, and the one about a festival in a Japanese city it turned out to be correct as well, since the question was about something that began this year and it knew what the people used to do at the festival.

So I can understand that it wouldn't know those things, since it can't surf the web or know anything that's happened recently.
 
