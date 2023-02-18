 Skip to content
(CNN)   Massive Florida dumpster fire endangering children, pregnant women, and the elderly. But enough about Republicans, there's also been a waste facility burning all week   (cnn.com) divider line
    Florida, High school, Municipal solid waste, Atmosphere of Earth, Covanta Energy, Waste, Municipality, Demolition, Building  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If I were you subby I'd avoid ever going to Florida.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Florida is a dumpster fire.
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Nothing greener than burning garbage to turn it into heat and ash.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The rest of the world's strategy for defeating America by sitting back and watching us self implode is going great.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Doral? Well, here's hoping that the fumes concentrate on Trump's golf course.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Megathuma: Doral? Well, here's hoping that the fumes concentrate on Trump's golf course.


Oh, they are pretty near each other, and the wind there today is from the north. Probably still too far away, but fingers crossed.

RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was raised in Florida. Was taught early on in school the native Americans never built on the coast. Primarily because of the damn hurricanes! ie storm surge. Too bad they were wiser than us 'Mericans.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RandomInternetComment: Was raised in Florida. Was taught early on in school the native Americans never built on the coast. Primarily because of the damn hurricanes! ie storm surge. Too bad they were wiser than us 'Mericans.


Welp I finally got my first wrong thread post. How you like them cherries?
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: RandomInternetComment: Was raised in Florida. Was taught early on in school the native Americans never built on the coast. Primarily because of the damn hurricanes! ie storm surge. Too bad they were wiser than us 'Mericans.

Welp I finally got my first wrong thread post. How you like them cherries?


You get a special robe once you qualify for the Five Timer Club.
 
