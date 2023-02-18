 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   Hunter fired at protected sandhill cranes, through his bedroom window, across a highway, and with neighbors in the general direction, while being recorded. Officer investigates and writes a sternly worded note to the Prosecutor   (mlive.com) divider line
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's probably bored, what with having no laptop anymore.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has all the hallmarks of a Russian disinformation campaign.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
responsible
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gitmo

Problem solved
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guns can be fun but the have never really been "my jam". If I ever fire one recreationally again I hope that happens as far away from a video camera as possible.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: He's probably bored, what with having no laptop anymore.


When I first read the headline, I was thinking, "Wow, Biden's idiot son is really going off the rails..."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have protected crane reserves around North Dallas. Like, don't honk your horn protected. They're not worth eating, and won't add to your bag limit.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Like I keep saying, guns don't scare me, idiots with guns do.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Guns can be fun but the have never really been "my jam". If I ever fire one recreationally again I hope that happens as far away from a video camera as possible.


I just hope I never shoot anything that's living.  I would if it were me or them, but that's so unlikely that I don't even have one and if I did I would not carry it outside the house unless there were a really compelling reason that I can't imagine.

I think it might be fun to shoot a gun off my back porch if I had the land to be sure the bullet wouldn't hit anyone.  Unfortunately, I would just end up putting holes in my garage and probably arrested. The law is one thing - I can hire a lawyer, but I'm not sure how the HOA would react.

"And if you like to drink your whiskey
You might even shoot yourself" - Lynyrd Skynyrd

I don't drink whiskey but sometimes I fall off the wagon...I don't need a gun around the house.
 
starsrift
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
A well-regulated militia fired at federally protected birds through his bedroom window, I believe subby meant to say.
 
Mock26
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Take away all his guns and give him lifetime ban of ever again owning or using a gun.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mock26: Take away all his guns and give him lifetime ban of ever again owning or using a gun.


Feed him to cranes.
 
