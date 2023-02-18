 Skip to content
(KIRO-7 Seattle)   Man who drove into crowd, punched and shot protester, then ran crying to the police, plea bargains to reckless driving   (kiro7.com) divider line
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Weird. Guess even being related to a cop will let you get away with almost anything.
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Manion noted that Fernandez is the brother of a Seattle police officer, but stressed that that did not factor into the office's resolution of the case.
Shocking.
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Self defense is not supposed to be a valid illegal argument when you initiate violence, and do so in a way that involves potentially deadly force. And last time I checked, cars can kill people. This is bullshiat.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Only way to deal with rw terrorist is to kill em on sight. They know the law and courts will protect their terrorism so they've become emboldened. Neutralize a few of them trying to do some terrorism and they'll be scared like they aught to.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If it had been a liberal it would have been 1st degree attempted murder with 30 years.

When are we going to break out the guillotines?

//the cops need to go first
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

IndyJohn: Self defense is not supposed to be a valid illegal argument when you initiate violence, and do so in a way that involves potentially deadly force. And last time I checked, cars can kill people. This is bullshiat.


I think the jury instruction in Washington goes something like this:

"No person may, by any intentional act* reasonably likely to provoke a belligerent response, create a necessity for acting in self-defense and thereupon use force upon or toward another person. Therefore, if you find beyond a reasonable doubt that the defendant was the aggressor, and that defendant's acts and conduct provoked or commenced the fight, then self-defense is not available** as a defense."

* not just words
** unless the aggressor makes it sufficiently clear he's withdrawing and then shiat kicks off again
 
