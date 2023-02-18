 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Niagara Falls, slowly I turned, quickly I fell   (foxnews.com) divider line
dbrunker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a murder/suicide, to me.  More [SAD] tag than [DUMBASS] tag.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Sounds like a murder/suicide, to me.  More [SAD] tag than [DUMBASS] tag.


The kid survived the fall with severe head injuries, according to the article at this time. The mother died.
 
sidailurch [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dbrunker: Sounds like a murder/suicide, to me.  More [SAD] tag than [DUMBASS] tag.


Yeah that poor kid was with his mom when she killed herself, that's pretty heavy for a dumbass tag.

/but wtf do I know
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Since this is a Fox News article, and I refuse to click on their link, can anyone tell me if it said it was Biden's fault, or did they just blame brown people?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well I'm glad the kid survived, that was pretty messed up what the mom did. You want to off yourself fine but don't take your kid with you, selfish fark.
 
