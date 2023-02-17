 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Name this album   (pbs.twimg.com)
641 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Feb 2023 at 1:01 PM



Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Original:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Ewe are Always on My Mind
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Shepherd's Tri
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
"Black and White" by the Moptop Trio

Now with voting enabled.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Mutton Jeff
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Panda cheese factories.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Sia Sisters
 
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Flock Urself by the Sheeple ft DJ Wooley
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
You Can't See My Face 'Cause I'm a Ewe, But I Love It
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
We're the reason goats faint
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
The Ewe Sell Out
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Back in Blacknose
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Looks Like a Ewe Problem
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Git yer Wellies !
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Faux Panda's - Looking for Trouble
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fresh Chops, by Wooly Booley
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boris Johnson Clones - Brexit Boogie for Gits
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moppy McMophead and Mops
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hair - The Sheepsills
 
nucal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three Sheeps to the Wind
 
thanksagainandagain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheep Sandwich
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"They Stole My Eyes" - Doggone Sheeple
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The KLF - Chillout
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baaaa-nd on the Run
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bleating And Babbling We Fell On His Neck With a Scream
 
Dermatologist_Tested
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subbys Children
 
TWX
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thanks, Smokey! by Zoochosis
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Herd it through the grapevine
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Wooly Sheep Wizards - Baaaad Vibrations
 
Raymond L Yacht
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Run With The Herd"
Baaad Company
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Lost Sheep, the first and only album by the Shepherds, a former church group with dreams of becoming the Christian answer to Pink Floyd.

The Almighty had other plans.
 
eyebones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
 Blind Mellon Mutton
 
Anderson's Pooper
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Shear Madness!!
 
Space Station Wagon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sheepz which is Damon Albarn's Gorillaz splinter group
 
maxwellton
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I Wool Always Love Ewe
 
relaxitsjustme [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
See No Evil by Trinity
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Beastial Necrophiliac
 
starsrift
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Winter - Consume Us All
 
metric [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ewe Be 40
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Mop Tops
 
luddite v2.0
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ewe Were Always On My Mind - The Pet Sheep Boys
 
wxboy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wear the Wooly Things, Ma.
 
Kid Lester
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Miscegenation Condom Foundation- "In Ricotta Da Vida"
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ZZ Baa
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ewey Woolley and the Ruse
/ got nuthin'
 
