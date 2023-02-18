 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Truffle hunters become the hunted   (theguardian.com) divider line
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Can't wait til Nick Cage makes a movie about this.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
isis isn't to be truffled with
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
These ISIS morons aren't just uncouth barbarians, they are stupidly myopic too.

If, instead of killing people and pissing off the countries they are in, they could become truffle farmers and make a good living. Truffles are farking expensive.

Fark user imageView Full Size


But no... They've got to go kill 50 people instead.

fark you, ISIS. You've all got shiat for brains.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why should I care about the Islamic State when I'm terrorized by the Republican base on the daily? 🥱
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Why should I care about the Islamic State when I'm terrorized by the Republican base on the daily? 🥱


They're the same thing
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Truffle hunters work with unclean, filthy beasts that are haram. Allah cares not if these infidels die
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Can't wait til Nick Cage makes a movie about this.


Or Nick Cave writes a song about it.
 
ansius
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The need to get a team onto the ISIS murderers.

They can be the truffle hunters hunters hunters.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
nationalboardofreview.orgView Full Size


/ Possibly his best work ever
 
