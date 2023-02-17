 Skip to content
(The Drive)   What's worse than crashing a Lamborghini?   (thedrive.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Crashing YOUR Lamborghini?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those cars are ugly as sh*t.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
not crashing a Lamborghini?

/it was one of Whistler's!
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Crashing YOUR Lamborghini?


itym, crashing it by yourself

/it was one of Wilde's!
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'd run. Just f*cking book it and not stop until my legs stopped. That would be full flight mode and it's why I don't drive super cars or other people's super cars.
 
pleasebelieve [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good thing they were rentals, but even so, damn...
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The owners would like to get four Lambos and draw and quarter that idiot.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I often wonder when you hear about these valets that crash an exotic sports car if the owner of the car didn't pass them a couple hundred bucks and tell them "I'm sick of paying insurance and maintenance on this piece of buyer's remorse, make it look like an accident".
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pleasebelieve: Good thing they were rentals


They both probably declined the insurance.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stubbing your penis is worse than crashing a Lamborghini
 
slave2grind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...damn.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's going to affect how much of the PPP money can be recovered after the trial.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

almejita: Stubbing your penis is worse than crashing a Lamborghini


So crashing a Lamborghini into your penis would be even worse.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The climate emergency?

/ottomh
 
DaAlien
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly: I often wonder when you hear about these valets that crash an exotic sports car if the owner of the car didn't pass them a couple hundred bucks and tell them "I'm sick of paying insurance and maintenance on this piece of buyer's remorse, make it look like an accident".


in the case of these cars, if you bought either at anywhere near sticker, you could flip it for at least $100k more. Personally, if I could turn that kind of profit, I wouldn't feel much buyer's remorse.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some insurance adjuster somewhere is having a heart attack.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Those cars are ugly as sh*t.


Driving behind one on a bumpy road, it looked more like a UFO with epilepsy than a car.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
both cars were rentals

Fark user imageView Full Size


"There's nothing funny about that!"
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: almejita: Stubbing your penis is worse than crashing a Lamborghini

So crashing a Lamborghini into your penis would be even worse.


If my penis were small enough that I felt I needed to buy a Lambo, that would take some hella-good aim.
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
An "unsinkable ship" hitting an iceberg?

How did that turn out?
 
scanman61
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

almejita: Stubbing your penis is worse than crashing a Lamborghini


It's the same picture
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My penis felt smaller just looking at those cars, can't imagine the level of shrinkage owning one would induce
 
Easy Reader
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I really dislike valet parking.  Most of the time it's not necessary around here--someone created a problem in order to sell a solution.  I park my car at least a dozen times a day.  I can handle a parking job in the lot next door to the restaurant.
 
tonguedepressor [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
C'mon subby that's a mere 700k fender bender. DRAMA!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The holocaust?
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
crashing a Lamborghini in front of loads of people
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Excelsior: The holocaust?


Didn't you read??? There are 350 of the one that crashed into one of 250. So, yeah. Quite a bit worse. Ass.
 
