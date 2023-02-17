 Skip to content
(NPR)   Apparently all five of the Memphis police officers charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols have not seen the video, they have all pleaded not guilty   (npr.org) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm certain it would make them as homicidally angry as it made me, except in reverse.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I use PlutoTV a lot and they have a Newsmax and OANN channel.  Sometimes I tune in, but I can't watch for more than a minute.  Today, they were defending the Memphis officers.  It's like opposite-world.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So, I have a lot of feelings about this, but my outrage fatigue is so high, that I can't bring myself to watch it.  Is there anything close to a defensible position by the officers?  Everything I have heard is pretty terrible, but I have intentionally not been following this one closely
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: Is there anything close to a defensible position by the officers?


"I'm a cop so I'm above the law." usually covers it.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: So, I have a lot of feelings about this, but my outrage fatigue is so high, that I can't bring myself to watch it.  Is there anything close to a defensible position by the officers?  Everything I have heard is pretty terrible, but I have intentionally not been following this one closely


No.
The shots from overhead show them mercilessly beating a person to death.
The shots from their cameras are always turned *just* the right way to hide what is going on.

Sickingly practiced.
 
Hoban Washburne [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Myrdinn: Hoban Washburne: So, I have a lot of feelings about this, but my outrage fatigue is so high, that I can't bring myself to watch it.  Is there anything close to a defensible position by the officers?  Everything I have heard is pretty terrible, but I have intentionally not been following this one closely

No.
The shots from overhead show them mercilessly beating a person to death.
The shots from their cameras are always turned *just* the right way to hide what is going on.

Sickingly practiced.


Yeah, that tracks.  I hope these pigs get roasted. I'll watch eventually, I'm sure.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: Yeah, that tracks. I hope these pigs get roasted. I'll watch eventually, I'm sure.


*nods*
I hope they get something worse than the statues usually outline; not just because they are cops.
Because it is obvious that they have practiced or have experience in doing what they did in such a way that is an avoidance of law.

There is a depravity here that merits special attention.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Hoban Washburne: Is there anything close to a defensible position by the officers?

"I'm a cop so I'm above the law." usually covers it.


That's basically what Qualified Immunity means.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They'll get off.

Just watch.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
One of them has to be begging for a plea deal.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
They are trying for a plea deal. This isn't uncommon.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was pulled over for what officers said was reckless driving. "

"Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said an investigation found no evidence that Nichols had in fact been driving recklessly before he was stopped. "

This sure does bring up the question of exactly WHAT IT WAS that he did get pulled over for.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: So, I have a lot of feelings about this, but my outrage fatigue is so high, that I can't bring myself to watch it.  Is there anything close to a defensible position by the officers?  Everything I have heard is pretty terrible, but I have intentionally not been following this one closely


Nope. This is as clear as it has ever been. If you thought the George Floyd murder was obvious and clear cut (which it was), you ain't seen nothin' yet. These guys don't have a prayer.
 
sforce
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Rodney King
 
Bread314
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: One of them has to be begging for a plea deal.


You can't be the one who breaks.  If you turn on the others for a lower sentence, your life is over. They killed someone.  Some prison time is still guaranteed if you plea to a lower offense. In prison, you are now not only a former cop every prisoner wants to kill, you are now a snitch (snitches get stitches).  The guards who are supposed to protect you will now look the other way because you turned against your fellow officers.

Its better to serve 40 years in protective custody after keeping your mouth shut than 4 years as the rape toy passed around the yard until you finally die of internal bleeding in the infirmary.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hoblit: "Nichols died on Jan. 10, three days after he was pulled over for what officers said was reckless driving. "

"Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis said an investigation found no evidence that Nichols had in fact been driving recklessly before he was stopped. "

This sure does bring up the question of exactly WHAT IT WAS that he did get pulled over for.


DWB
Driving While Black
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I've seen the sanitized-for-network-evening-news version, and only 10 seconds of it, and I'm pretty much over the gore of police beatings, ISIS beheadings, Mexican cartel chainsaw dismemberings, but for now, you still have the right to plead not guilty to any crime you might have committed, no matter what the evidence says, and let's try and keep it that way. Next time some hog-farm-supervisor says he's 100% certain you were driving high/drunk/happy, you'd want that same right, too.
 
Gonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: I can't bring myself to watch it. Is there anything close to a defensible position by the officers?


I will admit that I have not watched all the video that is out there, but from what I've seen, it's actually the audio that was worse. The cops were giving orders that were impossible to follow, and then beating, spraying, and tasing a man for not complying.

It's bad. ACAB.
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: One of them has to be begging for a plea deal.


On the one hand, I'd hope one would roll over on the others so they get worse sentences. But realistically, if any of them gets off, they'll just get hired elsewhere. Happened to the guy who killed Tamir Rice, IIRC.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You always plead innocent, subby. Make the state prove their case. Maybe they screw up and you get by on a technicality. But you gotta roll the dice. Most likely you're hosed, but....you can never get a "yes" if you never ask the question.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Hoban Washburne: So, I have a lot of feelings about this, but my outrage fatigue is so high, that I can't bring myself to watch it.  Is there anything close to a defensible position by the officers?  Everything I have heard is pretty terrible, but I have intentionally not been following this one closely


They murdered a man. Straight up.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My fark handle is for anyone outraged by this.  What, you expected them to plead guilty?  Really?  <guffaw>
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Fara Clark: You always plead innocent, subby. Make the state prove their case. Maybe they screw up and you get by on a technicality. But you gotta roll the dice. Most likely you're hosed, but....you can never get a "yes" if you never ask the question.


Difficulty: You're not a cop.

Cops have the system defending them, usually the DAs on their side. A comparatively safe bet.

Non-cops get buried under charge stacking and other underhanded tactics. If you don't plead, you risk many times more punishment. Also you actually pay any damages, unlike cops who are covered by your taxes.

We really need to basically raze the US police system and replace it with police culture from a functional nation
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They're gonna go with the Fox News defense -- "Tyre Nichols could not have possibly believed that we were actually trying to kill him so it's not our fault that he died."
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x850]


This is what Democrats actually believe.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Bread314: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: One of them has to be begging for a plea deal.

You can't be the one who breaks.  If you turn on the others for a lower sentence, your life is over. They killed someone.  Some prison time is still guaranteed if you plea to a lower offense. In prison, you are now not only a former cop every prisoner wants to kill, you are now a snitch (snitches get stitches).  The guards who are supposed to protect you will now look the other way because you turned against your fellow officers.

Its better to serve 40 years in protective custody after keeping your mouth shut than 4 years as the rape toy passed around the yard until you finally die of internal bleeding in the infirmary.


You watch a lot of tv.
 
Kiz
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It'll all come down to the prosecutor. If they push for a conviction they'll get it.

If they decide to throw the case (not uncommon when it's cops on trial) they may walk. The prosecutor will charge them with something like genocide, the jury will say they're not guilty of that, they're just murderers. Then the prosecutor will go, "darn, too late to change the charges now, guess they go free."
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x850]

This is what Democrats actually believe.


I don't. Its as realistic as libertarianism is.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Communist Middleschool Student: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x850]

This is what Democrats actually believe.

I don't. Its as realistic as libertarianism is.


Well you know that, and I know that, but certain people on this site refuse to interact with reality.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I guess this has to be posted in every single one of these threads:

You ALWAYS plead Not Guilty at your arraignment. ALWAYS. No matter what.

You then have your attorney consult with the prosecution to see what kind of case they have, and what sentence they are offering if you switch your plea to Guilty.

The above is saying absolutely nothing about these police officers or this specific situation. It's just how our justice system works.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x850]


One word blows this premise to bits.
Vigilante
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Mrtraveler01: Communist Middleschool Student: Bith Set Me Up: [Fark user image image 850x850]

This is what Democrats actually believe.

I don't. Its as realistic as libertarianism is.

Well you know that, and I know that, but certain people on this site refuse to interact with reality.


"Certain people" != "Democrats"
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

