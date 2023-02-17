 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Houston, we have a problem. Turns out Kennedy's "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard," lectern that's been on display for three decades isn't the correct one. Oops   (wfaa.com) divider line
23
    More: Interesting, John F. Kennedy, Dallas, Lee Harvey Oswald, Authentication, President Kennedy, Assassination of John F. Kennedy, Rice University, Presidential state car (United States)  
•       •       •

201 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2023 at 8:55 PM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The correct lectern is mothballed in the studio where they planned to film the Apollo 10 moon landing.

A chain of disasters resulted in the film crew ending up on the moon. The Apollo 11 mission was a rescue mission.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, my entire experience touring the Space Center in Houston is now permanently ruined thanks to this devastating revelation.
 
buster_v
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
How big of a deal is this?

Really.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Biden did this.

/s
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

King Something: The correct lectern is mothballed in the studio where they planned to film the Apollo 10 moon landing.

A chain of disasters resulted in the film crew ending up on the moon. The Apollo 11 mission was a rescue mission.


That's what they get for hiring a perfectionist like Kubrick.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm crushed. I can't believe anything anyone says anymore.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe someone stole it

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Houston, We've got an engraving contract...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sweet.

If Rice University insured that lectern, that might be insurance fraud.

Time to prosecute some liberal elites!
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

buster_v: How big of a deal is this?

Really.


One day, a president will need to motivate Americans again.

And now, we've learned the most important weapon in their arsenal has been the object of the old switcheroo.

You see how many fatties and idiots the US has? How are you gonna get them to do anything hard, without that lectern?
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You rubes believe the moon is real?
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

buster_v: How big of a deal is this?

Really.


To some jackass who makes a living out of it, very significant. What a waste of breakfast this guy is.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a frikkin lectern: if it's the most interesting artifact in their collection their collection sucks.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

King Something: The correct lectern is mothballed in the studio where they planned to film the Apollo 10 moon landing.

A chain of disasters resulted in the film crew ending up on the moon. The Apollo 11 mission was a rescue mission.


muropaketti.comView Full Size

"Check it out, he's right. The fake lectern has an inscription from Kennedy himself that confirms the location of the real lectern, which holds the next clue that we need. To uncover the third national treasure, it looks like we're gonna have to kidnap NASA and steal the moon!"
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Houston, we've HAD a problem..."

Had. Not have.

And failure is not an option, it's a result.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

buster_v: How big of a deal is this?

Really.


I'd say somewhere between:

Fark user imageView Full Size


and
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is damaging to the credibility of our entire space program.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I knew it!

I KNEW IT!

The Moon Landing podium was faked!
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They left the lectern on the moon?

What.

I'll re read the article once my coffee kicks in.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hot Take: Kennedy was not that good of a president.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Now I even have a hard time believing that JFK even existed.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.