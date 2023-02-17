 Skip to content
(CNN)   The mass shootings for this weekend are off to a brisk start with 6 down in Mississippi, with three more expected by Monday   (cnn.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are his guns ok?
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Tate County, Mississippi is a "Second Amendment Sanctuary" county whose law enforcement and county leadership have stated they won't enforce gun legislation.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We're any fetuses injured or killed?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The suspect, Richard Dale Crum, 52, was arrested after the alleged rampage and is facing charges of first-degree murder in connection with the case, the sheriff's office said.

Was he white?

*scrolls down*

Yep, that sounded about white.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So, 2% of the local population in the bag, with a possible final tally of 3%.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh Crum...
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I hear three expected by Monday, I expect at least five. Our local slaughterman always gets it wrong.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Gigaswarms of surveillance balloons over the cities.  Cameras in all wavelengths and qualities.  And recording devices for audio.  On gimbals so that if the primary device hears a shot all cameras and antennas swivel to track the shooter.  With gigaswarms there won't be any place they can hide.  And we will have it all recorded.  And have the balloons descend and chase the threat.  Or have a mother ship balloon release drones to do that.

Total surveillance.

Problem solved.

Also make killing people an death penalty by having the president saw your head off with a sword crime.  After a fair trial of course.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The sound and fury of gunfire...

...signifying nothing.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*NRA right now*

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinyarena
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dryad
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yet another shooting with handguns (and a shotgun this time for flavor). Just like most mass shootings.
That means its time for the thread where Farkers attack people who want to regulate handguns, so that we can focus exclusively on banning rifles and their clippy things again.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Crum?!   Stop reinforcing my stereotypes, errr, um, Mississippi.

/Oh, nevermind. Going back to my alcohol now.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
yesterday:

https://www.commondreams.org/further/please-hurry-there-s-a-lot-of-dead-bodies-this-is-not-normal

today:

[TPIR fail]
 
maudibjr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: The suspect, Richard Dale Crum, 52, was arrested after the alleged rampage and is facing charges of first-degree murder in connection with the case, the sheriff's office said.

Was he white?

*scrolls down*

Yep, that sounded about white.


I would probably go to rampage if my parents named me Dick cum
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Didn't have the nerve to do a self-death penalty.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dryad: Yet another shooting with handguns (and a shotgun this time for flavor). Just like most mass shootings.
That means its time for the thread where Farkers attack people who want to regulate handguns, so that we can focus exclusively on banning rifles and their clippy things again.


CTRL-F Rifle

Brings up your post and only your post.
 
pacified
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Guns aren't the problem, MEN with guns are the problem.

Ban men.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

pacified: Guns aren't the problem, MEN with guns are the problem.

Ban men.


This.

We are working on it.  Testosterone is down 70% over the last 50 years.  Grip strength is way down.  Sperm production is down.

30 more years and the problem should be solved.
 
pacified
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Another farking loser dude who kills his ex wife and others because he's a terrible man.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

mistahtom: We're any fetuses injured or killed?


An apostrophe was perforated into a period.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Welp
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pacified: Another farking loser dude who kills his ex wife and others because he's a terrible man.


Yeah, but he's not a terrible shot. So he's got that going for him.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Dryad: Yet another shooting with handguns (and a shotgun this time for flavor). Just like most mass shootings.
That means its time for the thread where Farkers attack people who want to regulate handguns, so that we can focus exclusively on banning rifles and their clippy things again.

CTRL-F Rifle

Brings up your post and only your post.


Oh and it aged like fine milk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Thank God for Mississippi!
 
