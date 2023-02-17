 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   How one innocuous, 15-minute PowerPoint presentation extolling the virtues of walkable, bikeable neighborhoods led to a collective right-wing global freakout about tyrannical bureaucrats locking down cars and the freedom to travel   (slate.com) divider line
28
    More: Facepalm, Traffic, United States, City, England, Suburb, Lockdown, Road, Local government  
•       •       •

343 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2023 at 6:05 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The idea that idiot tyrannical bureaucrats can decide by fiat where you're "allowed" to drive is perhaps the worst imaginable perversion "

I know. The local mini golf course just doesn't get this. And don't get me started on the farmer's markets.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
A month ago it was gas stoves. Who gives a shiat? Do we really need detailed post-mortems every time conservatives get all hepped up, grunting and shrieking at the outrage du jour?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How dare they attempt to diminish the social status that comes with owning a sweet Super Duty pickup truck? Do you have any idea how hard it its to hide one of those from the repo man?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It was super weird when I first took my bike over there for a cycling trip.

The UK seems to look at cycling as a socialist threat, and cyclists as poor rabble that can't afford a car and that are probably diseased gypsies.

Various interactions with people made -no- sense to me, until I finally learned that fac
 
ISO15693
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
*fact
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You think they would get tired from being constantly outraged.
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
These people act like car-centric suburbs with oversized houses and 10 gallon-per-flush toilets are disappearing from the face of the earth.  If you like that, have at it - there's plenty of it, especially in America.  But don't act like that's how it always was, or how it should continue to be.  The 1950s are over.... get over it.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From a different perspective....in spread out metro areas, you're almost obligated to drive. Car companies must love when cities choose to expand highways rather than expand mass transportation options.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: A month ago it was gas stoves. Who gives a shiat? Do we really need detailed post-mortems every time conservatives get all hepped up, grunting and shrieking at the outrage du jour?


Yes so that there is proof that they should be ignored out of hand.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

ISO15693: It was super weird when I first took my bike over there for a cycling trip.

The UK seems to look at cycling as a socialist threat, and cyclists as poor rabble that can't afford a car and that are probably diseased gypsies.

Various interactions with people made -no- sense to me, until I finally learned that fac


Much of the USA does too.
Look at any thread on Fark related to bicycles in any way.
All the Republican accounts rush in and rage.
See also vegans and anything else they don't like.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MrSplifferton: You think they would get tired from being constantly outraged.


Never-cyclists tend to have more fuel stored as fat to help power their outrage.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ISO15693: It was super weird when I first took my bike over there for a cycling trip.

The UK seems to look at cycling as a socialist threat, and cyclists as poor rabble that can't afford a car and that are probably diseased gypsies.

Various interactions with people made -no- sense to me, until I finally learned that fac


Meanwhile, over in the Netherlands, you have scenes like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: These people act like car-centric suburbs with oversized houses and 10 gallon-per-flush toilets are disappearing from the face of the earth.  If you like that, have at it - there's plenty of it, especially in America.  But don't act like that's how it always was, or how it should continue to be.  The 1950s are over.... get over it.


Maybe.
But.
My apartment put in low flow.  And it's horrible.  The poop piles up a mile high. And takes four flashes
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I live in a neighborhood where I can get to a grocery store in less than 10 minutes of walking and restaurants in less than 5 minutes. There are parks and walking trails. There is a sort of central core of shops with a walk-in medical clinic on one corner. Plus, the streets are low traffic, and there are low-volume arterials that lead out to the main road for when I want to head "into the city" (which is really just another small town a few miles away).

I don't know why anyone would oppose having all this convenience available to them.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: A month ago it was gas stoves. Who gives a shiat? Do we really need detailed post-mortems every time conservatives get all hepped up, grunting and shrieking at the outrage du jour?


I mean....all it would take would be HRC (or someone else who the Red Hats hate) endorsing large personal vehicles and they'd burn their trucks in the street.

Maybe Obama can say "you're not allowed to have high speed rail" or something.

/ that Key and Peele sketch was right
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Guys, public safety cost-benefit analyses... BY FIAT!!1
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: ISO15693: It was super weird when I first took my bike over there for a cycling trip.

The UK seems to look at cycling as a socialist threat, and cyclists as poor rabble that can't afford a car and that are probably diseased gypsies.

Various interactions with people made -no- sense to me, until I finally learned that fac

Meanwhile, over in the Netherlands, you have scenes like this:

[Fark user image image 850x543]

[Fark user image image 850x637]


What an Orwellian dystopian hellscape.
 
clawsoon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I live in a walkable neighbourhood, and I love it, and I wish they'd build more, but I'll admit that when I read the details of this specific plan, I got less interested.  The Oxford plan seems to be more about fining drivers than about spending the money to build walkability.  The way they're doing it seems like it's going to result in less "here's a great affordable walkable neighbourhood that poor people can live in, too", and more "fark poor people who are dependent on their cars because all the walkable neighbourhoods currently in existence are stupidly expensive."

What we really need is mixed-use affordable midrise infill housing including social housing and cooperatives.  We need government to *actually build stuff*, but what we're getting is the same old neoliberal tax policy nudging BS that the center-left has been using to fail us for the past four decades.  Good intentions, but a complete failure of execution.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: "The idea that idiot tyrannical bureaucrats can decide by fiat where you're "allowed" to drive is perhaps the worst imaginable perversion "

I know. The local mini golf course just doesn't get this. And don't get me started on the farmer's markets.


Shouldn't they at least allow a Volkswagen Golf or a Cooper Mini? Otherwise, it's false advertising.
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

waxbeans: emersonbiggins: These people act like car-centric suburbs with oversized houses and 10 gallon-per-flush toilets are disappearing from the face of the earth.  If you like that, have at it - there's plenty of it, especially in America.  But don't act like that's how it always was, or how it should continue to be.  The 1950s are over.... get over it.

Maybe.
But.
My apartment put in low flow.  And it's horrible.  The poop piles up a mile high. And takes four flashes


Low flow is fine if the local pressure is sufficient (>45 psi).  Guessing the apartment developer skipped past providing a domestic pump for the building to boost pressure on the upper floors.
 
GreatGlavinsGhost
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dinjiin: ISO15693: It was super weird when I first took my bike over there for a cycling trip.

The UK seems to look at cycling as a socialist threat, and cyclists as poor rabble that can't afford a car and that are probably diseased gypsies.

Various interactions with people made -no- sense to me, until I finally learned that fac

Meanwhile, over in the Netherlands, you have scenes like this:

[Fark user image 850x543]

[Fark user image 850x637]


Underground Bicycle Parking is Amazing
Youtube 9HdqTZs3vjU
 
realmolo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I live in a neighborhood where I can get to a grocery store in less than 10 minutes of walking and restaurants in less than 5 minutes. There are parks and walking trails. There is a sort of central core of shops with a walk-in medical clinic on one corner. Plus, the streets are low traffic, and there are low-volume arterials that lead out to the main road for when I want to head "into the city" (which is really just another small town a few miles away).

I don't know why anyone would oppose having all this convenience available to them.


Because conservatives can't stand the idea of someone not suffering as much as they have suffered. Or, often, as much as they *perceive* they have suffered.

It's not that they don't walkable cities. It's that they don't like the idea of someone "getting" to live in a walkable city when they had to live in a non-walkable city.

That's a big part of the conservative mindset: I suffered, so you have to suffer, too.

And, as in this particular case, a big dose of "I believe what Fox News tell me to believe"
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well hell, we got that here. Someone was having a full-on meltdown about not being able to drive to the mountains on the weekend as if they were being chained in the basement by the concept of walkable neighborhoods.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: A month ago it was gas stoves. Who gives a shiat? Do we really need detailed post-mortems every time conservatives get all hepped up, grunting and shrieking at the outrage du jour?


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: ISO15693: It was super weird when I first took my bike over there for a cycling trip.

The UK seems to look at cycling as a socialist threat, and cyclists as poor rabble that can't afford a car and that are probably diseased gypsies.

Various interactions with people made -no- sense to me, until I finally learned that fac

Much of the USA does too.
Look at any thread on Fark related to bicycles in any way.
All the Republican accounts rush in and rage.
See also vegans and anything else they don't like.


Yeah. I came from california, where mountain bikes were invented, and where people brought their multi-thousand-dollar bikes inside to their office to protect them. The first time I went to the UK for a software job, and tried to bring my bike inside (it had never been rained on!) I was treated like I had asked to take a dump on the conference table or something. It was surreal to me.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ISO15693: It was super weird when I first took my bike over there for a cycling trip.

The UK seems to look at cycling as a socialist threat, and cyclists as poor rabble that can't afford a car and that are probably diseased gypsies.

Various interactions with people made -no- sense to me, until I finally learned that fac


Bicycles were invented in Germany and named by the French, of course the English would hate them.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The article makes a really good case for just ignoring the right wing whining.
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oblig.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.