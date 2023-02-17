 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Pennsylvania hopes to increase traffic accidents   (cbsnews.com) divider line
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I had my learners at 15. No big deal.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So they can get to work sooner
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I informed my oldest child that she may now be doing this in two years instead of three, and she was not happy.  As a matter of fact, she agrees with the headline.

I have further informed her that if this passes I will be happy, so I can finally nap on the way back from picking up her and her sisters.
 
Sasquach
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I'm meeting more and more young people who don't want their license at all, regardless of age. They'll grudgingly get it because of work...
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Should be 8 or 9.  How else are they going to get to their jobs at the Hyundai factory?
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
comicvine.gamespot.comView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

too_amuzed: Should be 8 or 9.  How else are they going to get to their jobs at the Hyundai factory?


This is Pennsylvania, not Korea.  Sheetz needs to expand into the parts of PA that have yet to see a real convenience store.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Brought to you by the insurance industry.
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where I live, kids USED TO like getting their learners permit at 15 (assuming they didn't already have a motorcyle license at 14...why was that allowed?).  When I worked alongside younger people, a lot of them were waiting until they were upwards of 22, despite how much you need a car around here.

Why, yes, they were spending a lot of money on stupid fads and apps, rather than trying to get a car.  How did you guess?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It's like voting. If you're going to let mushy brained blue hairs do it you may as well let mushy brained kids do it
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Do Republicans and their donors really think that kids under the age of sixteen are going to magically rush to fill all the empty minimum-wage positions that wouldn't pay enough for the kids to actually afford the insurance and fuel costs that are necessary for them to actually drive to work in the first place?

/or are they pushing for younger kids to be able to drive so that their parents can pull them out of public schools and send them to Christian schools that don't have their own student transportation?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: too_amuzed: Should be 8 or 9.  How else are they going to get to their jobs at the Hyundai factory?

This is Pennsylvania, not Korea.  Sheetz needs to expand into the parts of PA that have yet to see a real convenience store.


Hyundai USA got busted for underage workers.
 
Terlis
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: too_amuzed: Should be 8 or 9.  How else are they going to get to their jobs at the Hyundai factory?

This is Pennsylvania, not Korea.  Sheetz needs to expand into the parts of PA that have yet to see a real convenience store.


How dare you besmirch Wawa.
 
Farkenhostile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"The lawmakers say lowering the age limit would make it easier for young children to get jobs."
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When I was younger , you could get your permit when you turned 16 and then go the next day to take the license test.
There has been a war on teens by conservatives for a long time so my kids could get their permit but couldn't get their license until six months later.
Now that the job creators are crying ,they think teens are responsible workers and not thugs.
 
Fano
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sasquach: I'm meeting more and more young people who don't want their license at all, regardless of age. They'll grudgingly get it because of work...


You'd think with all those driving simulation video games their lazy asses would be good at it
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Sheetz needs to expand into the parts of PA that have yet to see a real convenience store.


where pray tell is Sheetz NOT in PA?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I got into my first accident when I was 14.  I was backing up and I hit the gas instead of the brake.  Whoops.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've always though it would make a hell of a lot more sense for drinking to be allowed at 16, and driving forbidden until 20. I think things would be safer all around. No teens driving and speeding. Youths being exposed to alcohol younger and growing to respect it versus leaving home and bingeing as soon as they hit college.   But it'll never happen.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Of the times I've been hit or had to dodge someone doing stupid shiat, not once was it a teen.

Its always geriatric assholes who should have had their licenses pulled years prior.

Of course, blaming the youth is standard, as we have a retreaded policy of thinking old farks should be able to do what they want while we blame all of societies issues on our kids.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: So they can get to work sooner


How are they gonna drive to the front lines of Taiwan?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Sasquach: I'm meeting more and more young people who don't want their license at all, regardless of age. They'll grudgingly get it because of work...


The moment I was able to get my license, I insisted my parents take me to the DMV right damn now.
My daughter, who is now 28, was ho-hum about it, finally deciding it might be something she would need right before she turned 18. She had several friends that were the same way.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Do Republicans and their donors really think that kids under the age of sixteen are going to magically rush to fill all the empty minimum-wage positions that wouldn't pay enough for the kids to actually afford the insurance and fuel costs that are necessary for them to actually drive to work in the first place?

/or are they pushing for younger kids to be able to drive so that their parents can pull them out of public schools and send them to Christian schools that don't have their own student transportation?


Pennsylvania has the governorship and one of its legislative houses in the hands of the Democrats. Automatically attributing everything you don't like to Republicans makes you look like an ignorant, hyperpartisan hack.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess they just get dropped off by their mommies for Netflix and chill
 
Russ1642
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
14 years old for a learner's permit in Alberta.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
this only works if you lower the drinking age too.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTFA: The lawmakers say lowering the age limit would make it easier for young children to get jobs.

How farking young do you want before you throw them to corporate America? Let non-rich people have farking childhoods. Jesus Cthulu Christo.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I am ambivalent about this. Got mine in PA  at 16, only like 10 accidents before I was 20. No one ...seriously hurt.
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jjorsett: Automatically attributing everything you don't like to Republicans makes you look like an ignorant, hyperpartisan hack.


No it doesn't.  It just shows you follow history and bad ideas, and oh hey...the GOP is right there.
 
SomeFarkinFarmgirl
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jjorsett: SomeFarkinFarmgirl: Do Republicans and their donors really think that kids under the age of sixteen are going to magically rush to fill all the empty minimum-wage positions that wouldn't pay enough for the kids to actually afford the insurance and fuel costs that are necessary for them to actually drive to work in the first place?

/or are they pushing for younger kids to be able to drive so that their parents can pull them out of public schools and send them to Christian schools that don't have their own student transportation?

Pennsylvania has the governorship and one of its legislative houses in the hands of the Democrats. Automatically attributing everything you don't like to Republicans makes you look like an ignorant, hyperpartisan hack.


I'm well aware that one of two reps proposing this is a Democrat but that doesn't change the fact that it is mainly the Republican Party that has been pushing, at the behest of their donors, to fill empty job slots with teenagers who can be paid less and are less likely to be able to advocate for themselves. I have also never shied away from acknowledging that the same wealthy donors that control the Republican Party have also purchased an alarming number of Democrats, some of whom are in extremely powerful positions.

The fact still remains that Big Money is simultaneously trying to destroy the public education system while compelling lawmakers to encourage children to sign up for a future as minimum wage slaves.

/not everyone is either a D or an R so f**k you running with a pack of angry hyenas on your a**
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: bluorangefyre: Sheetz needs to expand into the parts of PA that have yet to see a real convenience store.

where pray tell is Sheetz NOT in PA?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

solokumba: I had my learners at 15. No big deal.


Same here.  I think my dad had to mail in  a photostat of his birth certificate or something.  (Grew up in pre-WWII rural Nebraska. Lot of kids driving farm machinery anyway, and Dad talked about he and his friends building motor scooters and stuff like that. I think the thinking was, "What's out there to hit, anyway?" )
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Full license at 14.  Paid for my own driver's ed lessons since school didn't offer that you.  Spent lots of time with parents in a large parking lot with striped roads.    Didn't have a lot of drunk friends.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Subtonic: I am ambivalent about this. Got mine in PA  at 16, only like 10 accidents before I was 20. No one ...seriously hurt.


Meh.  Keystoners.  How many actual people does that correlate to?
 
