Proud Boys can continue to not take pride in their faces
42
    Dumbass, Law, Crime, Law enforcement officer, Boy, Sheriff, Health, North Carolina, Disguise  
•       •       •

42 Comments     (+0 »)
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So proud.
Much pride
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Brewer told WHQR, "it's all or nothing," meaning in the eyes of NHCSO, deputies would either have to remove everyone's masks - regardless of the reason they were being worn - or allow everyone's masks. The same logic would apply to tinted sunglasses, Brewer said, noting that Proud Boys could argue they were wearing them for medical reasons, just as they could argue their masks were for public health reasons.

F*cking Fascist pigs.  I wonder how many cops you would see under those gaiters.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
District Attorney Ben David's office provided guidance to Sheriff Ed McMahon this week {on wearing maks}

The D.A. also approved the gang/s headwear:

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They've always done that but I think they had a better sense of style in the old days.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MrBallou: They've always done that but I think they had a better sense of style in the old days.

[Fark user image image 510x510]


Right?
Today's klan is sooooo boooooring. No fashion sense at all.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's law enforcement in America taking the side of fascists and white supremacists...again. It's almost like they're on the same side. Almost...
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's easy enough.

Provide a plexiglas screened area for those choosing to use it, and disallow masks in the speaking area. People who are masking up for health concerns may use the screened booth with masks off, and it will be sterilized between speakers.

Nobody gets to speak without a mask.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you've allowed your local law enforcement departments to be infiltrated by white supremacist groups, did you expect them to uphold the law against their racist friends? You did? How's that working out for the country.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


FAFO? What's his fark handle?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Something something crosses something something forces
 
bittermang
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Mangoose: When you've allowed your local law enforcement departments to be infiltrated by white supremacist groups, did you expect them to uphold the law against their racist friends? You did? How's that working out for the country.


There was no "allowed infiltration"

Policing in America was always and only intended for whites*

* offer not valid if poor and white
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

MrBallou: They've always done that but I think they had a better sense of style in the old days.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's easy enough.

Provide a plexiglas screened area for those choosing to use it, and disallow masks in the speaking area. People who are masking up for health concerns may use the screened booth with masks off, and it will be sterilized between speakers.

Nobody gets to speak without a mask.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That video reminds me that a lot of people care about women's sports, but almost nobody attends their events, watches them on tv, or knows the name of a single team.

Also, the really big dude with the really tiny FAFO vest is hilarious. Like, great, his solar plexus is protected - the one part of the practice targets that most people can't hit.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 598x612]

FAFO? What's his fark handle?


Does his belt buckle say H A M ?
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Brewer told WHQR, "it's all or nothing," meaning in the eyes of NHCSO, deputies would either have to remove everyone's masks - regardless of the reason they were being worn - or allow everyone's masks. The same logic would apply to tinted sunglasses, Brewer said, noting that Proud Boys could argue they were wearing them for medical reasons, just as they could argue their masks were for public health reasons.

F*cking Fascist pigs.  I wonder how many cops you would see under those gaiters.


Gotta give them some credit for gaming the game and that Brewer guy is right.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

bittermang: Mangoose: When you've allowed your local law enforcement departments to be infiltrated by white supremacist groups, did you expect them to uphold the law against their racist friends? You did? How's that working out for the country.

There was no "allowed infiltration"

Policing in America was always and only intended for whites*

* offer not valid if poor and white


No, there was a concerted effort to infiltrate local law enforcement departments back in the late 90s/early 00s. Not just regular racist prick townies but active, connected white supremacists. The landscape really did change considerably. And poor whites are prime for LEO. Not federal but local. But I get your point.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image image 598x612]

FAFO? What's his fark handle?


They look like fat bumblebees.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's easy enough.

Provide a plexiglas screened area for those choosing to use it, and disallow masks in the speaking area. People who are masking up for health concerns may use the screened booth with masks off, and it will be sterilized between speakers.

Nobody gets to speak without a mask.


So you're saying they will be in the booth, without a mask, not allowed to speak?  I think ya fooked up your last line, lol.

But I think they could argue that it's somehow unfair since other cases don't have to do it.

/Who cares what they look like, cops already know who they are
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Amazing. Suddenly, masks aren't restrictive and killing people.

What happened to their HIPPO 2nd amendment freedom medical pass that exempted them from wearing a mask during COVID?

Hypocritical shiatbags.
 
minorshan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Brewer told WHQR, "it's all or nothing," meaning in the eyes of NHCSO, deputies would either have to remove everyone's masks - regardless of the reason they were being worn - or allow everyone's masks. The same logic would apply to tinted sunglasses, Brewer said, noting that Proud Boys could argue they were wearing them for medical reasons, just as they could argue their masks were for public health reasons.

F*cking Fascist pigs.  I wonder how many cops you would see under those gaiters.


And you know these mf's were protesting mask mandates, claiming they couldn't breathe 🙄
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Aren't they afraid that Covid Deniers will think they are weak, stupid and gullible? That can't be good for business.
 
khatores
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Brewer told WHQR, "it's all or nothing," meaning in the eyes of NHCSO, deputies would either have to remove everyone's masks - regardless of the reason they were being worn - or allow everyone's masks. The same logic would apply to tinted sunglasses, Brewer said, noting that Proud Boys could argue they were wearing them for medical reasons, just as they could argue their masks were for public health reasons.

F*cking Fascist pigs.  I wonder how many cops you would see under those gaiters.


The cops seem pretty opposed to masks in that article but usually someone has to actually call the police and report a crime before they will respond unless it's a matter of life and death.

In this case it would be contingent upon whatever place a meeting is being held to ask the person to show their face or have the cops enforce the law. So if they're at a City Council meeting and the Council President or whoever is running the meeting would ask them to remove their masks. There would be a back-and-forth about it and then they would specifically have to ask the police to remove them from the premises for trespassing.
 
scanman61
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Police officers and sheriffs' deputies don't need the DA's permission to make an arrest - and the DA's office can't demand or prohibit those arrests

Hmmm....I wonder if the DA has the authority to arrest public officials for malfeasance?

Farking sheriffs.....the entire concept of a sheriff's office should be eliminated.
 
minorshan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's easy enough.

Provide a plexiglas screened area for those choosing to use it, and disallow masks in the speaking area. People who are masking up for health concerns may use the screened booth with masks off, and it will be sterilized between speakers.

Nobody gets to speak without a mask.


Thank you! What a cheap shiatty justification that dude gave.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

minorshan: Benevolent Misanthrope: Brewer told WHQR, "it's all or nothing," meaning in the eyes of NHCSO, deputies would either have to remove everyone's masks - regardless of the reason they were being worn - or allow everyone's masks. The same logic would apply to tinted sunglasses, Brewer said, noting that Proud Boys could argue they were wearing them for medical reasons, just as they could argue their masks were for public health reasons.

F*cking Fascist pigs.  I wonder how many cops you would see under those gaiters.

And you know these mf's were protesting mask mandates, claiming they couldn't breathe 🙄


Of course they were.  And now they're using masking in their favor.  What would you expect them to do?  You're getting mad over these guys doing something smart.  You may as well get mad at people that plead not guilty to a crime, lol.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mangoose: bittermang: Mangoose: When you've allowed your local law enforcement departments to be infiltrated by white supremacist groups, did you expect them to uphold the law against their racist friends? You did? How's that working out for the country.

There was no "allowed infiltration"

Policing in America was always and only intended for whites*

* offer not valid if poor and white

No, there was a concerted effort to infiltrate local law enforcement departments back in the late 90s/early 00s. Not just regular racist prick townies but active, connected white supremacists. The landscape really did change considerably. And poor whites are prime for LEO. Not federal but local. But I get your point.


Citations very well documented with academic rigor, HERE and HERE and HERE and HERE.

The police always being designed for repressing African Americans, also citations found HERE and HERE (and hundreds of other recent books).

2 different processes of violent repression, one by white people as vigilantes, one by the state, but the vigilantes infiltrated in the 90s and 00s and activated recruitment through the WP gangs/terror cells.
 
ekdikeo4
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: That's easy enough.

Provide a plexiglas screened area for those choosing to use it, and disallow masks in the speaking area. People who are masking up for health concerns may use the screened booth with masks off, and it will be sterilized between speakers.

Nobody gets to speak without a mask.


Even easier -- require picture identification and verification to enter.

Oh, that would be an undue burden?

huh.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Gyrfalcon: That's easy enough.

Provide a plexiglas screened area for those choosing to use it, and disallow masks in the speaking area. People who are masking up for health concerns may use the screened booth with masks off, and it will be sterilized between speakers.

Nobody gets to speak without a mask.

So you're saying they will be in the booth, without a mask, not allowed to speak?  I think ya fooked up your last line, lol.

But I think they could argue that it's somehow unfair since other cases don't have to do it.

/Who cares what they look like, cops already know who they are


That's because they are the cops.
 
draa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Benevolent Misanthrope: Brewer told WHQR, "it's all or nothing," meaning in the eyes of NHCSO, deputies would either have to remove everyone's masks - regardless of the reason they were being worn - or allow everyone's masks. The same logic would apply to tinted sunglasses, Brewer said, noting that Proud Boys could argue they were wearing them for medical reasons, just as they could argue their masks were for public health reasons.

F*cking Fascist pigs.  I wonder how many cops you would see under those gaiters.

Gotta give them some credit for gaming the game and that Brewer guy is right.


These fark heads didn't game the system. The system has always been gamed going back to their peckerwood ancestors. I'm guessing since the very beginning it's been rigged. They've just managed to live at a time when people aren't will to kill them on site. That time is quickly disappearing though and these shiatheads just haven't noticed.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"We won't get involved in the masking debate" say the people who, I guarantee, got involved in am entirely different masking debate.
 
minorshan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

bittermang: Mangoose: When you've allowed your local law enforcement departments to be infiltrated by white supremacist groups, did you expect them to uphold the law against their racist friends? You did? How's that working out for the country.

There was no "allowed infiltration"

Policing in America was always and only intended for whites*

* offer not valid if poor and white


The Behind the Bastards podcast laid it out in an episode very well, and is an excellent show for any farker. Slavery, Mass Murder and the Birth of American Policing
Fark user imageView Full Size


Long story short, modern American police forces started as runaway slave catchers.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Mangoose: bittermang: Mangoose: When you've allowed your local law enforcement departments to be infiltrated by white supremacist groups, did you expect them to uphold the law against their racist friends? You did? How's that working out for the country.

There was no "allowed infiltration"

Policing in America was always and only intended for whites*

* offer not valid if poor and white

No, there was a concerted effort to infiltrate local law enforcement departments back in the late 90s/early 00s. Not just regular racist prick townies but active, connected white supremacists. The landscape really did change considerably. And poor whites are prime for LEO. Not federal but local. But I get your point.

Citations very well documented with academic rigor, HERE and HERE and HERE and HERE.

The police always being designed for repressing African Americans, also citations found HERE and HERE (and hundreds of other recent books).

2 different processes of violent repression, one by white people as vigilantes, one by the state, but the vigilantes infiltrated in the 90s and 00s and activated recruitment through the WP gangs/terror cells.


Bennie Crabtree: Mangoose: bittermang: Mangoose: When you've allowed your local law enforcement departments to be infiltrated by white supremacist groups, did you expect them to uphold the law against their racist friends? You did? How's that working out for the country.

There was no "allowed infiltration"

Policing in America was always and only intended for whites*

* offer not valid if poor and white

No, there was a concerted effort to infiltrate local law enforcement departments back in the late 90s/early 00s. Not just regular racist prick townies but active, connected white supremacists. The landscape really did change considerably. And poor whites are prime for LEO. Not federal but local. But I get your point.

Citations very well documented with academic rigor, HERE and HERE and HERE and HERE.

The police always being designed for repressing African Americans, also citations found HERE and HERE (and hundreds of other recent books).

2 different processes of violent repression, one by white people as vigilantes, one by the state, but the vigilantes infiltrated in the 90s and 00s and activated recruitment through the WP gangs/terror cells.


There's also this (for the creeping takeover) https://raskin.house.gov/2020/9/subcommittee-chairman-raskin-releases-fbi-document-white-supremacists-law
 
minorshan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: Gyrfalcon: That's easy enough.

Provide a plexiglas screened area for those choosing to use it, and disallow masks in the speaking area. People who are masking up for health concerns may use the screened booth with masks off, and it will be sterilized between speakers.

Nobody gets to speak without a mask.

[Fark user image image 580x580]

[Fark user image image 640x640]


I own that and am now mad I didn't think to use it during mask mandates! Lol
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 598x612]

FAFO? What's his fark handle?


He looks like he's wearing his elementary-aged kid's school vest.
 
minorshan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: minorshan: Benevolent Misanthrope: Brewer told WHQR, "it's all or nothing," meaning in the eyes of NHCSO, deputies would either have to remove everyone's masks - regardless of the reason they were being worn - or allow everyone's masks. The same logic would apply to tinted sunglasses, Brewer said, noting that Proud Boys could argue they were wearing them for medical reasons, just as they could argue their masks were for public health reasons.

F*cking Fascist pigs.  I wonder how many cops you would see under those gaiters.

And you know these mf's were protesting mask mandates, claiming they couldn't breathe 🙄

Of course they were.  And now they're using masking in their favor.  What would you expect them to do?  You're getting mad over these guys doing something smart.  You may as well get mad at people that plead not guilty to a crime, lol.


Not so much mad as frustrated. Frustration built over 2 years of these idiot. And not just their mask bs, but storming the capital and assaulting BLM protestors.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If only custom message masks could be worn by opponents at public meetings with messages like "Proud Boys are Beta Cucks."
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Masks prevent the spread of COVID. You've been begging for years to get people to mask up. Now that someone you don't like is wearing a mask, it's a problem. You are a hypocrite and your opinions mean nothing.
 
Valacirca
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: [Fark user image 598x612]

FAFO? What's his fark handle?


ClowncarTwelve
 
ThieveryCorp
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Somacandra: If only custom message masks could be worn by opponents at public meetings with messages like "Proud Boys are Beta Cucks."


Why not? As long as it's preventing the spread of COVID you are free to write "Proud Boys are scum."
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
But the Sheriff's Office will continue to take a laissez-faire approach to enforcing that law against the neo-fascist group, saying it won't get involved in the 'mask debate.'
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
