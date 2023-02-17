 Skip to content
(WFLA Tampa Bay)   In a disturbing trend, yet another armed 6 year old has been caught not practicing trigger discipline   (wfla.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She drove herself home and was air-lifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Early thread jack. This is why our healthcare is so farked up and expensive. If it's not life-threatening, why are you getting a $25,000 helicopter ride?
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Children must die, so men who are mentally children, can role-play fantasies of being soldiers.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"This is an unfortunate example of the importance of gun safety.not going around armed for no farking reason.

Honestly, grandma, do you really believe you'll need to shoot somebody someday? Statistically, it's extremely unlikely. The only thing that is statistically likely is that a loved one will be accidentally shot by some careless person. Can't think of an example right now.
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Police said the gun was stored in a holster, which was placed in the back pocket of the driver's seat with a seat cover over it.

Yes, because if I'm going to have a weapon in my car, I want it stowed in the very spot where it's impossible to reach if I need it. (Which is 99.9% never)
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
North Port grandmother shot by 6-year-old while driving

A drive-by?  How'd the six year old even reach the pedals?
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"The North Port Police Department was called to a home on Tollefson Avenue just before 3:00 p.m. to investigate a reported accidental discharge."

Sorry about that, won't happen again.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Children must die, so men who are mentally children, can role-play fantasies of being soldiers.


True, but what does that have to do with an old woman shot by her grandkid?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
At least the kid shot the right person. This story had the best possible ending. A child didn't die and an asshole was wounded by their own gun.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
These well-regulated militias keep getting younger and younger!
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
String 'im up.

/by 6 I was bringing home dinner I'd shot
//200 years ago
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: She drove herself home and was air-lifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Early thread jack. This is why our healthcare is so farked up and expensive. If it's not life-threatening, why are you getting a $25,000 helicopter ride?


Why not drive to the hospital?
 
jst3p
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The six year old gave the following statement: "It wasn't no accident. biatch wouldn't get me happy meal. I told her I was hardcore!"
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Is Charles Darwin quiet quitting or something?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WordsnCollision: "The North Port Police Department was called to a home on Tollefson Avenue just before 3:00 p.m. to investigate a reported accidental discharge."

Sorry about that, won't happen again.


The article says "accidental", not "early"...
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If only there had been a good 5 year old with a gun...
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jst3p: The six year old gave the following statement: "It wasn't no accident. biatch wouldn't get me happy meal. I told her I was hardcore!"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
37 year old grandmother

6 year old (apparently not step) grandchild

At least three generations of less than optimal decision making.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: North Port grandmother shot by 6-year-old while driving

A drive-by?  How'd the six year old even reach the pedals?


He was probably smoking and yelling "don't say gay" too.
 
Unright
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"This is an unfortunate example of the importance of gun safety. Please take appropriate measures to make sure children cannot access firearms," North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said. "This could have been much worse, not only for the grandmother, but for the child. Thankfully, it appears that everyone is going to be okay."

This comment is insanity.
This attitude is insanity.
This country is insane.
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: edmo: She drove herself home and was air-lifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Early thread jack. This is why our healthcare is so farked up and expensive. If it's not life-threatening, why are you getting a $25,000 helicopter ride?

Why not drive to the hospital?


It was nap time for that kid. You want her to miss naptime? You see how cranky she gets...
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: 37 year old grandmother

6 year old (apparently not step) grandchild

At least three generations of less than optimal decision making.


You need glasses.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Only can only hope this happens daily until it makes people rethink ownership of murder tools.

Wait. People aren't intelligent enough.
I guess we need more of this but with owners dying? 🤷‍♂ I farking hate this time line.
This must be the bad place and I didn't survive that overdose in 1993? 🤷‍♂
fark all people making money off of guns. And their customers.
 
emersonbiggins [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: 37 year old grandmother

6 year old (apparently not step) grandchild

At least three generations of less than optimal decision making.


More of this coming soon.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You have more of something and you'll have more incidents with that thing.

The American public is drowning in a vast deluge of firearms that no other country - no matter how war torn - in the world has to suffer through.

This is the country so called "conservatives" want. More guns, more death, more suffering. IT'S WHAT THEY WANT.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bigxnyc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am going to go out on a limb her and guess that the reason the child was able to get to the improperly stored gun was because they were not secured into a car seat. So second count of child endangerment.
 
rga184
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Children must die, so men who are mentally children, can role-play fantasies of being soldiers.


Why not cut out the middleman and just have the men who are mentally children die?
 
FeFiFoFark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I sure hope the gun is ok.
 
rga184
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gin Buddy: WordsnCollision: "The North Port Police Department was called to a home on Tollefson Avenue just before 3:00 p.m. to investigate a reported accidental discharge."

Sorry about that, won't happen again.

The article says "accidental", not "early"...


Aren't most early discharges accidental?
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: edmo: She drove herself home and was air-lifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Early thread jack. This is why our healthcare is so farked up and expensive. If it's not life-threatening, why are you getting a $25,000 helicopter ride?

Why not drive to the hospital?


Because there's armed lunatic in the backseat.
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: mrshowrules: Children must die, so men who are mentally children, can role-play fantasies of being soldiers.

True, but what does that have to do with an old woman shot by her grandkid?


Because it happened in the US.  Not referencing the adults in this case but the people in the US blocking sensible firearm legislation and perpetuating insane US gun culture.
 
special20 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What a little son-of-a-gun, huh?
Found that weapon in the back of grannies seat, in a holster, under a seat cover... and BANG! Got that old bird right in her Trump 2020 tattoo.
 
ElFugawz [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Another Government Employee: 37 year old grandmother

6 year old (apparently not step) grandchild

At least three generations of less than optimal decision making.

You need glasses.


"A 57-year-old woman told police the child found the gun in the backseat of the car and fired one shot, hitting her in the lower back through the seat. She drove herself home and was air-lifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: She drove herself home and was air-lifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Early thread jack. This is why our healthcare is so farked up and expensive. If it's not life-threatening, why are you getting a $25,000 helicopter ride?


That isn't why it's farked up and expensive. People need medical treatment. People need medical transport. Reserving it exclusively for those whose injuries appear to be life-threatening prior to receiving treatment would be very dangerous.

It's farked up and expensive because that helicopter ride costs $25,000 in order to feed a bloated, broken, avaricious healthcare funding system.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was grimly laughing earlier when we had a trifecta of 6-year-olds with guns, but we're up to, what, four now in less than a week?

FFS.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Lauren Boebert's 6 year old knows about trigger discipline.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: edmo: She drove herself home and was air-lifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Early thread jack. This is why our healthcare is so farked up and expensive. If it's not life-threatening, why are you getting a $25,000 helicopter ride?

That isn't why it's farked up and expensive. People need medical treatment. People need medical transport. Reserving it exclusively for those whose injuries appear to be life-threatening prior to receiving treatment would be very dangerous.

It's farked up and expensive because that helicopter ride costs $25,000 in order to feed a bloated, broken, avaricious healthcare funding system.


But. Actually. We are very reluctant to look at actual cost, ie the books, and force people to price by that.  "Freedom"

Well. Chock on that ladies and gentlemen
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: You have more of something and you'll have more incidents with that thing.

The American public is drowning in a vast deluge of firearms that no other country - no matter how war torn - in the world has to suffer through.

This is the country so called "conservatives" want. More guns, more death, more suffering. IT'S WHAT THEY WANT.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x850]


Montenegro doesn't play around.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
♪♫ Grandma got a back slug by her sweet dear
Driving home from North Port just last eve
You can say there's no such thing as Darwin
But as for she and Grandma, they believe! ♫♪
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The proliferation of guns has moved from tragedy to farce. Children under 10 discharging firearms is becoming a daily occurrence, as has multiple/mass shootings. I don't have the answer to this insanity, but the people we elect, the people that we appoint, and the "good guys with guns" don't either. We have become Serbia.
 
Gpzjock
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: I was grimly laughing earlier when we had a trifecta of 6-year-olds with guns, but we're up to, what, four now in less than a week?

FFS.


At this point you may as well give every living American a loaded gun and see how it all pans out, as a social experiment.
After all the right to bear arms is written into your constitution, why not see the direct effects of an entire country being armed, as is their perceived right.
No age limits, no restrictions, just a giant freedom party for all.
What could possibly go wrong?

Shouldn't have to do this but,
/S.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: She drove herself home and was air-lifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Early thread jack. This is why our healthcare is so farked up and expensive. If it's not life-threatening, why are you getting a $25,000 helicopter ride?


Because getting stuck in traffic can make it life threatening.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here.

Fake Shopping Channel Sells AK47s
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
FormlessOne:
♪♫ Grandma got a back slug by her sweet dear
Driving home from North Port just last eve
You can say there's no such thing as Darwin
But as for she and Grandma, they believe! ♫♪


♪♫ Now we're all so proud of Grandpa
He's been takin' this so well
See him in there watchin' Tucker
Drinkin' beer and mockin' libs with cousin Belle ♫♪
 
khatores
‘’ 1 minute ago  

beerrun: Police said the gun was stored in a holster, which was placed in the back pocket of the driver's seat with a seat cover over it.

Yes, because if I'm going to have a weapon in my car, I want it stowed in the very spot where it's impossible to reach if I need it. (Which is 99.9% never)


Most car holsters are in the driver's side door or the panel under the steering wheel. I can't really see why you would want one in the backseat.
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 1 minute ago  
There should be strict liability for firearms.

Yes, you can have one (2nd Amendment is clear on this, whether I like it or not.)  But you are liable for ANY damage caused by it, for any reason.  Locked in a safe, separate safe for the ammo?  The Hulk tore your safe open and then stealth ninjas stole your gun and shot somebody?  Sorry, you're liable.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Al Tsheimers: The proliferation of guns has moved from tragedy to farce. Children under 10 discharging firearms is becoming a daily occurrence, as has multiple/mass shootings. I don't have the answer to this insanity, but the people we elect, the people that we appoint, and the "good guys with guns" don't either. We have become Serbia.


When that lady shot her husband at Publix throwing her purse on the belt and the cop said "she suffered enough already" when asked if they would be pressing charges I knew the "responsible gun owners" line was a total farce when you will not punish the irresponsible.

People will be a whole let less willing to be careless once you start sending to jail with felonies. Bonus, they can't own a gun again. Legally.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If a gun nut blames the democrats for wanting more gun controls, I'll tell him/them to blame the six year olds.
 
WickerNipple [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Gpzjock: At this point you may as well give every living American a loaded gun and see how it all pans out, as a social experiment.


Whoa whoa whoa.  Give?

Someone's gotta make a profit off this.
 
