(Gothamist)   NY/NJ get ready for mutant fish, it appears the 'best option' is dumping 1M gallons of radioactive water from the Indian Point nuclear plant into the Hudson River. At least according to its owner   (gothamist.com) divider line
    Scary, Radioactive waste, Nuclear Regulatory Commission, Dry cask storage, Nuclear fission, Nuclear power, Deep geological repository, Uranium, Plutonium  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: [mystickermania.com image 512x512]


yahyahyah [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Let's get some more input from the people who don't care what it costs the owners to "safely" dispose of it.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Will anyone get crazy super-powers or just cancer?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
What is it with corporations believing water is equivalent to a toxic dump site? I say we go to the executives houses and put a 55 gallon drums of radioactive waste in their kitchen instead of dumping it into our waterways.
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I say we go to the executives houses and put a 55 gallon drums of radioactive waste in their kitchen instead of dumping it into our waterways.


Good luck getting past the locked gates and Doberman pinchers and I hear the maid is also very difficult to get past as well.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I love how this is "SCARY" but spewing kilotons of toxic, radioactive ash and vapor into the atmosphere from everyday fossil-fuel plants is just another Tuesday in New Jersey.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Okay first of all, F in chat for poor Indian Point, which should still be operating and was shut down for no good reason. Now, onto the meat of the issue.

One: regulation for radioactive material release is pretty aggressive, and yes, you are allowed to release certain amounts to the environment of certain isotopes. If they're still within the boundaries of the release limits of an operating plant, then I have no issue. The research has already been done. TLDR, stop seeing 'radioactive' and panicking. OOGA BOOGA, BANANAS.

Two: IT'S FARKING TRITIUM YOU WEENIES.

The soon-to-be-released water has been treated and filtered with charcoal and resin, which removes metals and chloride. But it still contains low levels of tritium, a radioactive form of hydrogen and a byproduct of nuclear fission, that could accumulate in the Hudson River.

Tritium?! This entire whiney-ass article IS OVER TRITIUM?!

This is not the Spiderman movie with Doc Oc, okay. I need you to understand how pathetic tritium is. It is so pathetic normal radiation meters cannot see it. You have to use specialized distillation rigs to even begin to have a ghost of a chance of seeing tritium. It's that low energy.

I will drink a gallon of tritiated water if that will cool everyone's jets. Give it to me in one of those fancy water jugs. Hell, I'll make farking tea with it. I am radiation safety and that is how little respect I give tritium. I would have to saturate you in tritium, like in the hundreds of thousands if not millions DPM, to even begin to be concerned.

... also tritium can occur naturally and that's one of the reasons it doesn't really matter if its out in the world. It really, really can't hurt anyone. Like, holy shiat. The radon in your basement is a bigger concern.

/also radiation doesn't cause mutation, chemical contamination does, the more you know
//my arm is not long enough for the jerkoff motion that is in my soul for this article
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nearly two years have passed since Indian Point shut down its third and final reactor in the village of Buchanan, located on the Hudson's east bank about 30 miles north of Midtown. Toward the end of its 59-year lifespan, the plant had more than a 2,000 megawatt capacity - providing electricity to more than 2 million homes, or 13% of the state's power demand.

And that was all zero carbon-emission electricity too.

Since Indian Point was shutdown ahead of schedule by Andrew Cuomo, carbon emissions in New York state have shot up substantially, as most of the power Indian Point provided has been replaced by dirty sources, primarily natural gas generation.  Which is an outcome that was completely predictable.

Given the seriousness of the climate crises, we need to be moving rapidly away from carbon-emitting power generation, and this move has caused NYS to take a big step in the opposite direction.

I would hope that even people unconvinced that nuclear power has a role in our future power grid, can see the foolishness of forcing an early shutdown of a productive nuclear plant without having a plan in place to immediately replace that generating capacity with renewables.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We don't deserve this planet
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
/something's a foot!
// 🥶
 
dbrunker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Subby, you say mutant fish like it's a bad thing.

cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hey, there is some perfectly good outrage going on here. Your "facts" and "rational thought" are not welcome.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Peak america. We could just let it safely decay in storage on site. But that's expensive. The best thing for ALL of us is if we just dump this toxic mess into the environment.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Add on: I am NOT saying tritium can't be a hazard. I am saying the amount it takes to be a hazard is exponentially more than almost any other radioactive material.

The 'we have a problem' number for plutonium is 20dpm.
The 'we have a problem' number for tritium is 10,000dpm.

Local numbers obviously but it gives you a idea of the difference in threat.

TLDR: I'd put tritium on a hazard level equal with freakin bananas.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Radiate My Love
Youtube RNAN-WD4gN0
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, we kept the lights on in Times Square for 50 years or so. Lots of profits were made. May as well poison the environment for generations on the way out. Later suckers.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ringshadow: TLDR: I'd put tritium on a hazard level equal with freakin bananas.


Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Peak america. We could just let it safely decay in storage on site. But that's expensive. The best thing for ALL of us is if we just dump this toxic mess into the environment.


Tritium is less dangerous than radon. It is literally about as dangerous as bananas. I am radiation safety and I am not impressed. I cannot begin to explain how not-threatened I am by tritium. How much I will disrespect the entire concept of tritium.

Oogly boogly boo.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

This is her before the 8 shots of tequila.

toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Oh, come on! Next you're going to tell us that the reason they put tritium on glow-in-the-dark watches isn't because they're trying to murder time itself.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Dilution is the solution to pollution. - chemists everywhere

But, seriously, without any idea of how radioactive the water is, it's hard to say. If the issue is tritium, just ignore it for a couple of decades. It will slowly decay and evaporate. Problem solved.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Came to say... it's fricking tritated water, slowly released at < 1ppb (*before* diluting in the river), so under what they were when splitting atoms.  Ooga booga.

Canada had an issue because CANDUs were putting out a notable bit of tritium (just part of their operations).  They raised the standard. Indian Point is talking about concentrations like 1/10,000th what Canada has decided is okay for Pickering and Bruce. And it's fine.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

toraque: Oh, come on! Next you're going to tell us that the reason they put tritium on glow-in-the-dark watches isn't because they're trying to murder time itself.


Because it's just radioactive enough to cause the glowy glowy reaction, while being basically non-toxic (because it's friggin water) and so low energy the watch face contains all the energy. And it has a relatively short half life as these things go.

And because radium paint is straight up poison. There's that.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Disagree on the second-to-last bit. If radiation damages DNA in the right way then it can lead to mutations. Sometimes this is a feature.

https://www.iaea.org/newscenter/news/what-is-mutation-breeding (but at least it's not scary "GMO" Frankenfood).
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

While I agree with the rest of what you posted, ruby red grapefruit would like a word about radiation induced mutations.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

🤔
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Right?

I always ask, about stories like this, do the people in charge have access to water/food/air we don't know about because it's only sold to rich people?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Why do you hate servants?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

What you're not taking into account is what tritium decays into, and that's helium. Helium!

Do you really want an ocean full of fish with squeaky voices floating up into the clouds like balloons, and then getting shot down by the Air Force? I don't think so!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

🍽 💩
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Frist MM I've seen with human butt
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Bolded and bigged the relevant part. IF. A cell has three reactions to damage: death, heal, or mutate. And the vast majority of the time it will die or heal. And in that tiny minority percent chance of mutation, white blood cells have a good chance of going LOL NO and putting the rogue cell down.

In other news, humans are grapefruits.

It's roentgen equal man, not roentgen equal grapefruit.

Wheezing with laughter. Thank you for the mental image.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewWorldDan: Dilution is the solution to pollution. - chemists everywhere

But, seriously, without any idea of how radioactive the water is, it's hard to say. If the issue is tritium, just ignore it for a couple of decades. It will slowly decay and evaporate. Problem solved.


So put in wide open air with a few tons of everClear
 
dbrunker
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bananas have potassium but they're barely in the top 10.  Even potatoes have more.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
You want mirelurks? 'Cos this is how you get mirelurks.
 
