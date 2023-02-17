 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   EU warns that future wars will be over food and water. Unlike all of the other, better wars that were fought over faulty intelligence, jealousy, revenge and greed   (cnbc.com) divider line
32
    More: Facepalm, Global warming, European Commission, Climate change, Earth, Climate, Celsius, Agriculture, European Commission's climate chief  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2023 at 3:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby forgot religion
 
Drunken Rampage [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Religion. You forgot religion there, subby.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least there's no way our oil wars and water wars will mix together.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does this mean Russian Homicidal Tiny Dick Syndrome really isself-limiting?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I tend to think a lot of people forget what climate change looks like at the ground level: Yes, there are dramatic droughts and heat waves and storms that are newsworthy when they happen, but there's also quite a lot of "the economy has been kind of crappy for the last 10 years" and "I can't get the specific type of produce I want out of season anymore" and "OMG inflation" and especially "why are there all of these refugees from this specific country all of a sudden?"

There are a lot of things that can be done to prepare for or mitigate these types of problems, but I'm not exactly comforted by the well-demonstrated tendency of humans the world over to go "Water restrictions? Better overthrow the government!" or "Beef is $2 a pound more expensive and I can't get avocados? Better elect fascists and purge all of the undesirables!"
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they'll be fought in space or on top of a very large mountain.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean...technically the food/water wars have already started with corporations and wealthy folks buying up properties along important rivers and farms.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe WWI wouldn't have started if cousin Willie got along better with cousin Georgie and cousin Nicky.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget nepotism
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wars of the future will not be fought on the battlefield or at sea. They will be fought in space, or possibly on top of a very tall mountain. In any case, most actual fighting will be done by small robots, and as you go forth today remember your duty is clear: to build and maintain those robots.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*remembers that Canuckistan has 20% of the world's fresh water*

Oh, buggers.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
religion and all that are just pretexts.
its all kind of just resources, isnt it?
i mean, nobody has ever fought over antarctica, right? just let unicorn horn or unobtanium or horny pills or something people will pay for get found there and see what happens...
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oldfarthenry: *remembers that Canuckistan has 20% of the world's fresh water*

Oh, buggers.


Surface water, not ground water.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't make me get out my "kick their ass and take their gas" T-shirt, subby!

It was a much simpler time.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure that by 2030, every single freshwater source will be polluted by microplastics. We're in f*ckin trouble, guys.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The wars of the future will be fought on top of a very tall mountain.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: I'm pretty sure that by 2030, every single freshwater source will be polluted by microplastics. We're in f*ckin trouble, guys.


As long as you're not exaggerating for effect.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: I'm pretty sure that by 2030, every single freshwater source will be polluted by microplastics. We're in f*ckin trouble, guys.


If the bourbon is still ok, then we'll be fine.
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JasonOfOrillia: Hyperbolic Hyperbole: I'm pretty sure that by 2030, every single freshwater source will be polluted by microplastics. We're in f*ckin trouble, guys.

As long as you're not exaggerating for effect.


I wish I was :(
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just waiting for Somalia/ Puntland, Biafra and/or South Sudan to invade the Good Ole US of A!  Now that would be a war caused by Climate Change!

/ both subby and his journalists don't know a lot about Real Politic and Geopolitics!

//We're looking at the mess in Haiti and Sri Lanka... and Yemen is stretching out their losing position on the back straights!

/// Don't rule out more crappola going down in Albania, Serbia and of course Syria!!!
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: I tend to think a lot of people forget what climate change looks like at the ground level: Yes, there are dramatic droughts and heat waves and storms that are newsworthy when they happen, but there's also quite a lot of "the economy has been kind of crappy for the last 10 years" and "I can't get the specific type of produce I want out of season anymore" and "OMG inflation" and especially "why are there all of these refugees from this specific country all of a sudden?"

There are a lot of things that can be done to prepare for or mitigate these types of problems, but I'm not exactly comforted by the well-demonstrated tendency of humans the world over to go "Water restrictions? Better overthrow the government!" or "Beef is $2 a pound more expensive and I can't get avocados? Better elect fascists and purge all of the undesirables!"


The syrian refuge crisis (that everyone has forgotten) was precipitated almost exclusively by climate change.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh.

I keep saying "this is an existential threat because everything we eat is a living thing" and people either ignore it or say "we'll plant corn in the arctic!" as though it's as simple as that to adapt to or modify a landscape for farming.

It doesn't matter how well your air conditioning works if you have no water or food. You may never go outside but the food you eat comes from outside, or the food your food eats comes from outside.
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: I'm pretty sure that by 2030, every single freshwater source will be polluted by microplastics. We're in f*ckin trouble, guys.


They are already. The AIR is polluted by micro plastics, they literally come down with the rain.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm just waiting for Food Wars II - Snackpocalypse Now
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeeburns: I mean...technically the food/water wars have already started with corporations and wealthy folks buying up properties along important rivers and farms.


Also, one can argue the Syrian civil war is a direct result of famine.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hyperbolic Hyperbole: I'm pretty sure that by 2030, every single freshwater source will be polluted by microplastics. We're in f*ckin trouble, guys.


Aren't they already? There are microplastics in arctic snow.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Subby, don't forget about pig murder: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pig_War_(1859)
And football: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Football_War

I was gonna include the war of the bucket... but I guess that counts as a war over water since the bucket was stolen from a well. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_of_the_Bucket
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Drunken Rampage: Religion. You forgot religion there, subby.


Subby also forgot to incude the racisms that is quite embedded in some religions which cast war as more of a cleaning out a stable.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
tse1.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Scientists have been saying this for decades.  We didn't listen to them, we're not going to listen to this guy.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Martian_Astronomer: I tend to think a lot of people forget what climate change looks like at the ground level: Yes, there are dramatic droughts and heat waves and storms that are newsworthy when they happen, but there's also quite a lot of "the economy has been kind of crappy for the last 10 years" and "I can't get the specific type of produce I want out of season anymore" and "OMG inflation" and especially "why are there all of these refugees from this specific country all of a sudden?"

There are a lot of things that can be done to prepare for or mitigate these types of problems, but I'm not exactly comforted by the well-demonstrated tendency of humans the world over to go "Water restrictions? Better overthrow the government!" or "Beef is $2 a pound more expensive and I can't get avocados? Better elect fascists and purge all of the undesirables!"

The syrian refuge crisis (that everyone has forgotten) was precipitated almost exclusively by climate change.


Who thinks food and water aren't factors in the Ukranian War? Ukraine cutting access to Crimea's water supply after the 2014 invasion, all of the issues over grain shipments, Russia sending farm equipment and grain in occupied territory eastward, etc. The wars of the future have already begun.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.