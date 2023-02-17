 Skip to content
(12News Phoenix)   Fire at Firestone repair shop caused by car fire, possibly leading to firing of employee   (12news.com) divider line
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yo dawg
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the fired person who caused the fire at Firestone stoned?
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I understand that firefighters in their fire-engine red firetrucks responded to the fire at the Firestone store while listening to Fire by The Pointer Sisters.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ethnicelebs.comView Full Size
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hammettman: I understand that firefighters in their fire-engine red firetrucks responded to the fire at the Firestone store while listening to Fire by The Pointer Sisters.


And your point is?...
 
minorshan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now Showing:
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The fired employees in question...

files.merryjane.comView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Hai guyz what's going on in this thread?
Fark user imageView Full Size
Salamandra salamandra (aka fire salamander)
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I expect this to become a hot thread.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Did they roast Michmellos?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Boy, back in the old days you'd get the occasional tire fire near Akron that puts recent toxic fires to shame.   The CAA/CWA ruined everything.
 
wildlifer
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Firestone: Where the rubber meets, and stays on the road!

/Old joke is old..
//Typing from inside my Ford Explorer
//Better not be obscure
 
