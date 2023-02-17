 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MLive.com)   White Shoal Lighthouse, the tallest lighthouse on the Great Lakes, to start offering overnight guests, meaning you and a friend can join the 121-feet high club *wink*   (mlive.com) divider line
7
    More: Cool, Lighthouse, Shoal, Privacy policy, Facebook, Straits of Mackinac, Reef, History, Mackinac Bridge  
•       •       •

190 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2023 at 4:35 PM (19 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You know....that looks reeeeally remote:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is your wife a goer, eh?   Know what I mean?   Know what I mean?   Nudge, nudge.   Know what I mean?  Say no more.
 
Mukster
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If Farker 8-inch chimes in, they can raise the limit a bit.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Good place to ride out the zombie apocalypse.
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Will Stevie Wayne be there? I'm in.
Phrasing?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

browneye: You know....that looks reeeeally remote:

[Fark user image 850x478]


It does, but that pic was taken from the 14th floor of the nearby Michigan Mega Mall and Petoskey Stone Emporium. Looks like they airbrushed out the fudge delivery zipline.

This kind of fudge, ya pervs.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.