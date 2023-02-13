 Skip to content
(North Jersey)   "I also want to make the following point abundantly clear to the community: The material displayed by the teacher was in no way connected to the lesson or the curriculum"   (northjersey.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could have been pages from a sears catalog
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sad part is they have to say that before the conservatives say porn is part of the curriculum
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

spongeboob: porn is part of the curriculum


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
In a video reviewed by The Record, students in the classroom can be seen working at their desks while images of women in underwear scroll on the projector behind the teacher....Adams said counseling services are available for any students who were affected by the incident

I mean, yeah, the teacher probably deserves to be fired, or at least strongly disciplined. But counseling services? For high school students who saw women in their underwear? Really? I'd like to witness what the counseling session sounds like.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm glad I went to school before the Internet was popular.

The teacher would have to set up the god-damned overhead projector, set up the slides, pull down the screen in front of the blackboard, turn off the lights...

Yup. Completely different way of doing things today.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Adams said counseling services are available for any students who were affected by the incident.

Oh the humanity!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Could have been worse, could have been lingerie
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Shame normal folk can't take the celebrity/politician route when they do something glaringly stupid.

A halfassed apology followed by a tweet about spending more time in church and with family.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Iamos: Adams said counseling services are available for any students who were affected by the incident.

Oh the humanity!


Oh the huge-mammaries!
 
SirMadness
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When did kids become such stool pigeon squealing snitch rat grasses?

Mind you, I think I could've reported our principal was drawing and quartering students, and fark-all would have been done.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Could have been pages from a sears catalog


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Link to video?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Iamos: Adams said counseling services are available for any students who were affected by the incident.

Oh the humanity!


The students are probably permanently damaged.  The trauma is beyond comprehension.  Have the government send a mobile going home center to the school to help.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Iamos: Adams said counseling services are available for any students who were affected by the incident.

Oh the humanity!


I remember the first time I saw boobs in print. I didn't die. I remember the first time I saw boobs in person. I didn't die yet again. In fact, it kicked off a personal growth spurt.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I guarantee every one of those kids has seen worse on their own computer devices. Probably a few of them have stuff that would make the teacher need counseling.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Could have been pages from a sears catalog


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CRj61dcvmuU
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: In a video reviewed by The Record, students in the classroom can be seen working at their desks while images of women in underwear scroll on the projector behind the teacher....Adams said counseling services are available for any students who were affected by the incident

I mean, yeah, the teacher probably deserves to be fired, or at least strongly disciplined. But counseling services? For high school students who saw women in their underwear? Really? I'd like to witness what the counseling session sounds like.


"You have chosen 'exposure to genitals'. If you know the name of the teacher or administrator who exposed themselves, press 1 now."
 
Sgt. Expendable [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's unlikely the school thinks any kids were traumatized, it's to head off the people angling for legal settlements by claiming their kid was traumatized.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirMadness: When did kids become such stool pigeon squealing snitch rat grasses?


Margerette C. She was always the goody two shoes snitch in our class.

there's always one in every classroom.

Classrooms are designed by default to include

1 teacher
1 class clown
1 snitch
1 kid who always raises their hand (could also be the snitch)
1 kid who picked their nose and wiped it on their desk

etc
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Iamos: Adams said counseling services are available for any students who were affected by the incident.

Oh the humanity!

I remember the first time I saw boobs in print. I didn't die. I remember the first time I saw boobs in person. I didn't die yet again. In fact, it kicked off a personal growth spurt.


Spurt.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm glad I went to school before the Internet was popular.

The teacher would have to set up the god-damned overhead projector, set up the slides, pull down the screen in front of the blackboard, turn off the lights...

Yup. Completely different way of doing things today.


Don't forget all the kids waving their hands in front of the projector when the reel ended, and the filmstrip started making that flapping noise.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm glad I went to school before the Internet was popular.


CSB:  My senior year was 1999. We had a brand new computer lab and we were supposed to be learning Visual Basic but some idiot didn't realize that Microsoft was actually serious about licenses for their product. So our computer lab ended up becoming a free period. I got bored, as one does, and found the .BMP file for when Windows 98 says "It is now safe to turn off your computer"

A little editing in paint and now it's a wonderfully creepy "It is not safǝ to uɹnʇ off your  computǝr"

They called the FBI.

I got to sweat bullets for like a week and nothing came of it, but I got to see how completely over their heads our teachers and administrators were feeling.
 
1funguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

edmo: Iamos: Adams said counseling services are available for any students who were affected by the incident.

Oh the humanity!

I remember the first time I saw boobs in print. I didn't die. I remember the first time I saw boobs in person. I didn't die yet again. In fact, it kicked off a personal growth spurt.


You make a great point.  It's called growing up.  It is a transitional phase, as is evidenced by how often more skilled adults used to remind the newer adults to "act like an adult" if you over reacted to such things in their presence.

Another phrase that was more common then than now, "Don't make a big deal out of it...and it won't be a big deal."

I long for those phrases whenever I am confronted by the terminally offended.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: In a video reviewed by The Record, students in the classroom can be seen working at their desks while images of women in underwear scroll on the projector behind the teacher....Adams said counseling services are available for any students who were affected by the incident

I mean, yeah, the teacher probably deserves to be fired, or at least strongly disciplined. But counseling services? For high school students who saw women in their underwear? Really? I'd like to witness what the counseling session sounds like.


I think it's less what they saw and more how they might feel about being put into an awkwardly sexual situation by a trusted adult.  Like, 99% of the kids are fine I'm sure, but you never know where a kid is in their personal development of these things or what sort of cultural background they come from or even what kind of past experience they had with that teacher. Some kids have teachers as sort a surrogate parents when their homes aren't great.

I worked and volunteered for a time in an after-school program.  It gets pretty easy to think of the high school kids as just little almost-adults, and for the most part they are. They're smart, they 'get' things, and they have a pretty good handle on the adult world, but they are still kids. You work with them long enough and you'll see the full emotional cycle on display over relatively minor things that most adults wouldn't get super worked up over.  Just part of being a kid.

Anyhow, it's totally possible that this guy was some kids' absolute favorite teacher who they had a great dynamic with and whose class they looked forward to every day. And then all of a sudden it's "Mr. So-and-So got fired for getting himself kinda hard during study hall."  Alternatively, maybe the teach was a sketchball who the kids joked about being weird with the girls, and now some of them are thinking back to every interaction they had with him and questioning whether he was sleazing on them when he was pretending to be nice. That'd feel pretty violating if you're a 15 year old, and maybe you would want to talk to someone about it.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Iamos: Adams said counseling services are available for any students who were affected by the incident.

Oh the humanity!


duh, that's why CRT is illegal in most states now.

steklo: I'm glad I went to school before the Internet was popular.

The teacher would have to set up the god-damned overhead projector, set up the slides, pull down the screen in front of the blackboard, turn off the lights...

Yup. Completely different way of doing things today.


hells, even my university only had chalk blackboards and none of the students had cellular phones.

I do however somewhat miss working on my junior high's quarterly magazine. which was printed on a mimeograph.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: and the filmstrip


Oh you said FILMSTRIP.

I loved those, especially the ones where the teacher had to sync up the tape recorder to run at the same time.

"Water is made of oxygen and hydrogen" (BEEP)  (indicating to advance the slide by one)

"It's a liquid, but can also be in the form of a solid" (BEEP)

"such as Ice" (BEEP)
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Pocket Ninja: In a video reviewed by The Record, students in the classroom can be seen working at their desks while images of women in underwear scroll on the projector behind the teacher....Adams said counseling services are available for any students who were affected by the incident

I mean, yeah, the teacher probably deserves to be fired, or at least strongly disciplined. But counseling services? For high school students who saw women in their underwear? Really? I'd like to witness what the counseling session sounds like.

I think it's less what they saw and more how they might feel about being put into an awkwardly sexual situation by a trusted adult.  Like, 99% of the kids are fine I'm sure, but you never know where a kid is in their personal development of these things or what sort of cultural background they come from or even what kind of past experience they had with that teacher. Some kids have teachers as sort a surrogate parents when their homes aren't great.

I worked and volunteered for a time in an after-school program.  It gets pretty easy to think of the high school kids as just little almost-adults, and for the most part they are. They're smart, they 'get' things, and they have a pretty good handle on the adult world, but they are still kids. You work with them long enough and you'll see the full emotional cycle on display over relatively minor things that most adults wouldn't get super worked up over.  Just part of being a kid.

Anyhow, it's totally possible that this guy was some kids' absolute favorite teacher who they had a great dynamic with and whose class they looked forward to every day. And then all of a sudden it's "Mr. So-and-So got fired for getting himself kinda hard during study hall."  Alternatively, maybe the teach was a sketchball who the kids joked about being weird with the girls, and now some of them are thinking back to every interaction they had with him and questioning whether he was sleazing on them when he was pretending to be nice. That'd feel pretty violating if you're a 15 year old, and maybe you would want to talk to someone about it.


You make some very good points. Thank you.

OTOH, this is fark, so stop it. ;)
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's bad enough when you open the browser on your phone in public and the porn starts playing.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

steklo: cyberspacedout: and the filmstrip

Oh you said FILMSTRIP.

I loved those, especially the ones where the teacher had to sync up the tape recorder to run at the same time.

"Water is made of oxygen and hydrogen" (BEEP)  (indicating to advance the slide by one)

"It's a liquid, but can also be in the form of a solid" (BEEP)

"such as Ice" (BEEP)


oh right, in my high school biology classes there were always slide projectors, so fancy!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Iamos: Adams said counseling services are available for any students who were affected by the incident.

Oh the humanity!


You sound male.
When I was in high school, back in the late 70s, I was insecure enough to find something like this mortifying. That said, I wouldn't have talked to a counselor about it. I wouldn't have talked to ANYONE about it.

spongeboob: The sad part is they have to say that before the conservatives say porn is part of the curriculum


I have a fiend who teaches history at a college, who went into the wrong classroom and put up a picture of a roman dildo. Then realized it wasn't his class and made a speedy exit. I never asked if he had increased enrollment the next semester.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: steklo: I'm glad I went to school before the Internet was popular.

CSB:  My senior year was 1999. We had a brand new computer lab and we were supposed to be learning Visual Basic but some idiot didn't realize that Microsoft was actually serious about licenses for their product. So our computer lab ended up becoming a free period. I got bored, as one does, and found the .BMP file for when Windows 98 says "It is now safe to turn off your computer"

A little editing in paint and now it's a wonderfully creepy "It is not safǝ to uɹnʇ off your  computǝr"

They called the FBI.

I got to sweat bullets for like a week and nothing came of it, but I got to see how completely over their heads our teachers and administrators were feeling.


Yeah, in their minds you 'hacked' the system and altered it in an unfixable way.

You can only hope that all these years later, they cringe a little bit thinking about that-one-time too. :)
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: In a video reviewed by The Record, students in the classroom can be seen working at their desks while images of women in underwear scroll on the projector behind the teacher....Adams said counseling services are available for any students who were affected by the incident

I mean, yeah, the teacher probably deserves to be fired, or at least strongly disciplined. But counseling services? For high school students who saw women in their underwear? Really? I'd like to witness what the counseling session sounds like.


Don't know about you but I wouldn't be surprised if someone decided to sue the school over something like this. I imagine that response is a mandate required by law and/or insurance so no one can claim the school didn't take the incident seriously.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: They called the FBI.


I could write a whole book about my HS years.

But the fun thing is, I worked at a DoD monitoring center 1991-1996 and one day I get a call from a US Army Col. This is when the Inernet was fairly new...

"I can't reach 123.45.6.7"  (I made up that IP address)

"Ok sir, let me try to telnet to it"

I typed in the address and couldn't believe my eyes. It was a young adult web site showing naked boys.

I asked to verify the IP address just to make sure.

Sure enough...

So I told the Col I had to put him on hold while I did some researching. With another phone, I called the FBI.

Told them exactly what the Col was trying to access.

The FBI tells me...

"Tell them you need to transfer the call to a new tech, and then simply transfer the call to me, I'll take care of this. Thanks for calling Stek."
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tintar: I do however somewhat miss working on my junior high's quarterly magazine. which was printed on a mimeograph.


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Offered counseling services? No wonder we're so sexually repressed. It was women in underwear, not Farmer Joe banging a pig.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wildcardjack: It's bad enough when you open the browser on your phone in public and the porn starts playing.


a few weeks ago, my step-daugher (26 years old) had to borrow my cell phone to look something up on the internet. I didn't think anything about it. Handed her the phone.

Two minutes later she hands it back.

"Thanks Stek"

That night the wife comes home from work and the both of us were having dinner.

"So, I hear you've got porn on your cell phone? A ton of links to creampies?"

Turns out the step-daughter went to use my Safari and saw all my bookmarks and clicked a few...
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

New Rising Sun: I think it's less what they saw and more how they might feel about being put into an awkwardly sexual situation by a trusted adult....


Those are all very valid points that I had not considered.
 
