(USA Today)   Guess you can't drink what you want   (usatoday.com) divider line
17
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.com
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
2 shots of vodka (vine)
Youtube csn2CIWPVbM
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids in the Hall - Girl Drink Drunk
Youtube 8C4TGGtPzBU
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quigley_Wyatt: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8C4TGGtPzBU]


I'm just getting paper clips!
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image


Fark user image
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's better than having no retirement programme at all.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will bacon/coffee/wine/sun exposure/forest trolls/dragons/carob KILL you?  <ominous music>

/the carob will, as it is pure evil - but still...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
y.yarn.co
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But if you try sometime,
You just might find,
You hurl what you draannnkkkk
ALLLLL RIIIGGGGHHHHTTTT
 
freakymescan
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But... If you try sometimes, you just might find, you drink what you need!
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
you have to balance the effects of drinking against the effects of not drinking.
 
skyotter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I do drink as much as I want.

I just had a drink in November.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
whidbey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is any amount of alcohol safe?

Oh f*ck off.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user image
s/minerals/acohol/, of course.

"Continuing to breathe" is not the same thing as "living".

Drink if you want, don't drink if you don't, don't do it to excess. If you can't stop, get help.
 
Blackstone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
adamatari
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

brantgoose: It's better than having no retirement programme at all.


If your retirement plan is "die young," then smoking is a more effective method.

If you're saying you plan on drinking all day because you don't have to work, well, that's a different problem.
 
