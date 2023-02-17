 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Vice)   Every accusation is a confession, including "These people have to go to prison"   (vice.com) divider line
27
    More: Stupid, Law, Switzerland, Government, United States, Lawsuit, BBC, Organization, Vaccine  
•       •       •

1053 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2023 at 1:14 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Del Bigtree sounds like the main character in the new Stephen King non-fiction horror, 'Fool Killer'.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And major anti-vaccine figures are now seizing their chance to enact what they see as justice-and do a little fundraising and image-burnishing in the process."

Major emphasis on fundraising..
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Reminder; this is the same guy who made the movie "Vaxxed", which was so ludicrous it had to be cut down to avoid being overtly defamatory, and was banned from pretty much every major outlet.

Oh, and it featured Mr. Andrew Wakefield. Not "Doctor" Wakefield, as he had that title stripped after he started the whole "vaccines cause autism" nonsense, where they found out he was making a competing vaccine and was publishing fraudulent data to discredit a rival product.

So to sum up; Everyone connected to this guy and his group are garbage.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Barker for a failing carnival.

The vaccines won.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
We need poll tests brought back.  And poll workers need to verify your answers by logging into your social media to see if you are lying.

Just ban the stupid from voting.

Problem solved.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Never any mention of the word "Republican".
 
Begoggle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: We need poll tests brought back.  And poll workers need to verify your answers by logging into your social media to see if you are lying.

Just ban the stupid from voting.

Problem solved.


You want to ban yourself from voting?
They are talking about Trumpers like you.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Never any mention of the word "Republican".


They know who they are.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

- not available for comment for, um, reasons -
 
Thoreny
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They should go to prison for the death which they cause from disinformation.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Begoggle: AmbassadorBooze: We need poll tests brought back.  And poll workers need to verify your answers by logging into your social media to see if you are lying.

Just ban the stupid from voting.

Problem solved.

You want to ban yourself from voting?
They are talking about Trumpers like you.


Sure.

It will solve the problem.

Problem: Stupid people vote.

Solution: ban them.

Create a test or set of tests that eliminate the undesirable from the voting pool.  Solve the problem.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
AmbassadorBooze:

Imagine the utopia we could create by having only smart people vote.
 
stuffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Where are the mass shooters when they are needed?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When you don't stamp out stupidity at the first chance you get, this is the result.

No, it is not freedom of speech. Idiocy and lies are not protected. They aren't, I give zero f*cks what our joke of a legal system says. They get people killed in greater numbers than bullets.

Lies and idiocy... That's all these people are. And many, many people are dead because of them.
 
Thoreny
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ban people from voting?

No. Just put in gatekeepers to keep the horrible people out of the government.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Conscious Life Expo, organized by people who have no conscience, for people who manage to walk around unconscious.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: No, it is not freedom of speech. Idiocy and lies are not protected. They aren't, I give zero f*cks what our joke of a legal system says. They get people killed in greater numbers than bullets.

Lies and idiocy... That's all these people are. And many, many people are dead because of them.


It is freedom of speech.

These people prove why we shouldn't have it.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
governments and health departments had killed people with overdoses of hydroxychloroquine "so they could say it doesn't work,"

So they sued to be able to get it, and when they got it and died anyway then it was an overdose for an agenda?
They truly have a dizzying intellect.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Ban people from voting?

No. Just put in gatekeepers to keep the horrible people out of the government.


We have that.  The overmasters give them money to give to politicians.

It's just the wrong kind of gate keeper.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
No, every accusation isn't a confession.

These people are just idiots and/or scammers trying to profit in the growth industry of stupid derp.

But stop already with the dumb "every accusation is a confession."
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And please tell us which laws did they break?  Also please provide evidence that they broke these laws.  Just preparing you for court because you'll get these question there too.

/Oh, and have a civil attorney handy too
//Preferably one that specializes in defending against defamation lawsuits
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: NewportBarGuy: No, it is not freedom of speech. Idiocy and lies are not protected. They aren't, I give zero f*cks what our joke of a legal system says. They get people killed in greater numbers than bullets.

Lies and idiocy... That's all these people are. And many, many people are dead because of them.

It is freedom of speech.

These people prove why we shouldn't have it.


Yeah, well put. I have no idea how to phrase it... I'm just sick of this sh*t so much.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Idiocracy
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
These people never seem to quite get it that someone will start shooting back.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

snocone: Begoggle: Never any mention of the word "Republican".

They know who they are.


Cults like this thrive on a lot of them not knowing who they are.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

edmo: These people never seem to quite get it that someone will start shooting back.


The Stupids have the gun hoards.

People of light and love generally don't.  And don't have the cool stuff like fully semi automatic assault rifle 15s.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.