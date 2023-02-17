 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ukraine is currently burning through ammunition faster than the US and NATO can produce it. Solution: Crank up the production lines   (cnn.com) divider line
    Murica, Weapon, United States, Ammunition, Russia, Anti-tank missile, General Dynamics, Industry, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a problem. We can help by making more bullets than there are Russians.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duh. And the way to close Social Security funding gap is to remove the wage cap.

Production increases supply. Who knew?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Indeed, according to Bush, it will take anywhere from 12 to 18 months for the US to reach its "max" production rate of 70,00 artillery shells a month.

Ukraine might not be around in 12-18 months. Do better.
Be like the French, who are helping out a lot...helping out the Russians, but they're the French, it's to be expected.

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/video/2023/02/17/video-investigation-how-a-french-company-is-supporting-russia-s-war-effort-in-ukraine_6016182_4.html
 
Thoreny
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Cool. Could we get public heathcare while your at it, please?
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We must defend our democracy.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah...when it comes to making things that go boom, we tend to not fark around...
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
If we really want to ramp up production, we need to talk to South Korea.

They've been planning on an artillery war with North Korea for decades.

And they've got the facilities to produce staggering numbers of shells.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Cool. Could we get public heathcare while your at it, please?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Not a problem. We can help by making more bullets than there are Russians.


Russia does have a habit of throwing bodies at a problem.  Attrition warfare has been their schtick since...forever.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Cool. Could we get public heathcare while your at it, please?


We could if the Republican party wasn't full on fascist.

But until that happens, let's make more bullets to kill off more of their asshole friends.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We need more bombs. No problemo, $50B enough?

We need books for the school library. Have you considered having a bake sale?
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ya know, at some point we should probably discuss how involved we are willing to get in this fight and how much support we are willing to give. We seem to be witnessing "mission creep" as our commitment increases by the day.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: We need more bombs. No problemo, $50B enough?

We need books for the school library. Have you considered having a bake sale?


Don't worry. President DeSantis will take care of those libraries real quick.
 
Nogale
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Could the US send all its school shooters over there to aim at the Russians?
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well, eventually we will run out of Russians and this problem will fix itself.
 
Mouser
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Ya know, at some point we should probably discuss how involved we are willing to get in this fight and how much support we are willing to give. We seem to be witnessing "mission creep" as our commitment increases by the day.


Killing Commies isn't mission creep, son.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Cool. Could we get public heathcare while your at it, please?


You weren't getting it before Russia invaded either.  The reason you're not getting Medicare for All isn't because the West is arming Ukraine.  Germany and the UK are able to do both.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mouser: WillJM8528: Ya know, at some point we should probably discuss how involved we are willing to get in this fight and how much support we are willing to give. We seem to be witnessing "mission creep" as our commitment increases by the day.

Killing Commies isn't mission creep, son.


Im sorry, what year do you think it is right now?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just give the Ukrainians the tanks and other heavy weapons needed to mount another major offensive and capture a few more large Russian ammo dumps. Problem solved.

shiat, give them the new M1s with the good armor. They aren't doing us any good keeping them in reserve. They need to be running free in Europe killing Russian armor like they were designed to.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Russia is getting weapons/ammo from Iran and North Korea

Ukraine is getting them from NATO, much of the FSU, Australia, Japan, Morocco, Pakistan, Taiwan, and others

Russia had a bigger stockpile but much of it was in disrepair and their factories lack raw inputs due to sanctions

It is going to be war of attrition and depends on who can rearm faster

If the current anti-government protest in Iran keep up they could remove themselves from the chessboard and that has to keep Putin up at night
 
NoGods
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I need to secure more hunting ammunition now. All the manufacturers are going to produce 7.62x39 as fast as they can because Uncle Sam will be buying and shipping it to our future NATO ally.
 
zbtop
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Time to put all this defense spending to the purpose it was built for. Destroying the Russian military and setting a fascist regime back generations as a potential geopolitical rival is a use of my tax dollars that I can get behind.

We won't even have to put our own lives on the line or do any of the major work to make it happen. We aren't going to find a better bargain. Most of the direct military support we've sent so far has been a minimal cost for us because most of it was already produced stockpiles and in many cases nearing end of life anyway. Let's give Ukraine the good stuff.

Maybe if we just emptied the tank lots in CA and AL instead of farking around sending a couple dozen tanks, and every Air defense battery we can spare, we'd see faster results.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Mouser: WillJM8528: Ya know, at some point we should probably discuss how involved we are willing to get in this fight and how much support we are willing to give. We seem to be witnessing "mission creep" as our commitment increases by the day.

Killing Commies isn't mission creep, son.

Im sorry, what year do you think it is right now?


It doesn't matter what year it is, we all know an ancient cassette of Yes's "90125" album is stuck in the cassette deck of the '83 Iroc Z28 he purchased right out of college and still drives to this very day.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Ya know, at some point we should probably discuss how involved we are willing to get in this fight and how much support we are willing to give. We seem to be witnessing "mission creep" as our commitment increases by the day.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
See here's yer problem, yer using traffic cones as artillery shells

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GreenSun
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Don't worry, Uncle Joe will simply increase our taxes to be paid so that he can fund faster weapons manufacturing. Go Ukraine! Finish the war already before Uncle Joe decides to send us in!
 
T-Boy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have been quite impressed with the way that the Russians have pulled out of storage military hardware that is  as much as 60 or more years old. While we may describe that as pathological hoarding, the Russians have apparently always thought they would one day need the stuff, and now they have it. Of course they are also running out of it. It's also not well suited for present day use. But still, they are hauling antiques out.

Once every last invading Russian terrorist on Ukrainian land is dead, perhaps some of these antiques could be collected for a travelling museum show or something.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Ya know, at some point we should probably discuss how involved we are willing to get in this fight and how much support we are willing to give. We seem to be witnessing "mission creep" as our commitment increases by the day.


It's a fantastic ROI...
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

T-Boy: I have been quite impressed with the way that the Russians have pulled out of storage military hardware that is  as much as 60 or more years old. While we may describe that as pathological hoarding, the Russians have apparently always thought they would one day need the stuff, and now they have it. Of course they are also running out of it. It's also not well suited for present day use. But still, they are hauling antiques out.

Once every last invading Russian terrorist on Ukrainian land is dead, perhaps some of these antiques could be collected for a travelling museum show or something.


The US stockpiles all over the world (South Korea and Israel are the main ones) and keeps old gear the desert to takes parts from or refurb if needed

hell the US has tons of equipment stored in Norwegian mountains
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Don't worry, Uncle Joe will simply increase our taxes to be paid so that he can fund faster weapons manufacturing. Go Ukraine! Finish the war already before Uncle Joe decides to send us in!


You could have NOT said that and we would gone on believing you were intelligent...
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Hey Nurse!: We need more bombs. No problemo, $50B enough?

We need books for the school library. Have you considered having a bake sale?

Don't worry. President DeSantis will take care of those libraries real quick.


Turn the libraries into ammo manufacturing sites.  Two birds, one bullet...I mean stone.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Walker: Indeed, according to Bush, it will take anywhere from 12 to 18 months for the US to reach its "max" production rate of 70,00 artillery shells a month.

Ukraine might not be around in 12-18 months. Do better.
Be like the French, who are helping out a lot...helping out the Russians, but they're the French, it's to be expected.

https://www.lemonde.fr/en/international/video/2023/02/17/video-investigation-how-a-french-company-is-supporting-russia-s-war-effort-in-ukraine_6016182_4.html


Kick France out of NATO unless they publicly execute the traitors.  And not some french painless surrender way.  Have the French leader saw off the heads with a sword.  Isis style.  In the courtyard of the Eifel Tower.  And streamed on YouTube in 8k 120hz.

Give them 48 hours.  If they fail, let Russia have their French holes.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If you've ever seen an artillery stockpile, that is an absolutely ASTOUNDING amount of ammunition.

SEND MOREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE

Ukraine is kicking so much ass.

Keep the support going.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

NoGods: I need to secure more hunting ammunition now. All the manufacturers are going to produce 7.62x39 as fast as they can because Uncle Sam will be buying and shipping it to our future NATO ally.


And with the way you shoot, you're going to need a lot.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: Yeah...when it comes to making things that go boom, we tend to not fark around...


Except that the ammo industry as been doing nothing but farking around for the last ~15 years. Manufactured shortages, ghost shipments, products headed to retail that get bought up and sold on ebay before they hit the shelves. Online "discount" ammo shops that sell only in bulk at 2x the cost of retail. That's mostly on the consumer side, but there's been a lot of speculation about how much the military and consumer producers are cross-pollinating. No one knows for sure because the manufacturers won't share their data.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JeffSon069: vudukungfu: Not a problem. We can help by making more bullets than there are Russians.

Russia does have a habit of throwing bodies at a problem.  Attrition warfare has been their schtick since...forever.


Let's give them what they want then.

I am usually a man of world peace through balloon Superiority, but if Russia wants to throw bodies at a war, let's give Ukraine nukes.  Nukes make bodies dead real fast.  It will please Russia to know their attrition is happening.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Ya know, at some point we should probably discuss how involved we are willing to get in this fight and how much support we are willing to give. We seem to be witnessing "mission creep" as our commitment increases by the day.


You sound concerned.

So very, very concerned.

Such concern.
 
DVD
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Man, the tankie and shill talking heads seem to be getting beaten down with the fury of a thousand wiffle bats around here.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Cool. Could we get public heathcare while your at it, please?


No.  We spend money on killing people, not on keeping them alive - unless keeping them alive is a direct result of killing someone else.  Point is, we've got our priorities, and those priorities involve making things dead.

'Murica.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Thoreny: Cool. Could we get public heathcare while your at it, please?

You weren't getting it before Russia invaded either.  The reason you're not getting Medicare for All isn't because the West is arming Ukraine.  Germany and the UK are able to do both.


Wait, are you saying Germany and the UK can have healthcare AND support Ukraine? Who is the "West"?
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Thoreny: Cool. Could we get public heathcare while your at it, please?

We could if the Republican party wasn't full on fascist.

But until that happens, let's make more bullets to kill off more of their asshole friends.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: Ya know, at some point we should probably discuss how involved we are willing to get in this fight and how much support we are willing to give. We seem to be witnessing "mission creep" as our commitment increases by the day.


I'm 100% in favor of mission creep, fark Russia, let's balsamic them motherfarkers
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Amelia Earhart's Black Box: Rapmaster2000: Thoreny: Cool. Could we get public heathcare while your at it, please?

You weren't getting it before Russia invaded either.  The reason you're not getting Medicare for All isn't because the West is arming Ukraine.  Germany and the UK are able to do both.

Wait, are you saying Germany and the UK can have healthcare AND support Ukraine? Who is the "West"?


Frank West.  He's covered wars, you know.

/sorry
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
detroithistorical.orgView Full Size

Arsenal of Democracy standing by.
 
JeffSon069
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: JeffSon069: Yeah...when it comes to making things that go boom, we tend to not fark around...

Except that the ammo industry as been doing nothing but farking around for the last ~15 years. Manufactured shortages, ghost shipments, products headed to retail that get bought up and sold on ebay before they hit the shelves. Online "discount" ammo shops that sell only in bulk at 2x the cost of retail. That's mostly on the consumer side, but there's been a lot of speculation about how much the military and consumer producers are cross-pollinating. No one knows for sure because the manufacturers won't share their data.


You can actually look into the annual budget allocations each year for Lake City Ammunition Plant, which produces all of the small arms ammunition for the United States Gov't.  It's contractor operated so any surpluses after the contracts are met are usually reserved for the civilian market.

They do not, however, produce artillery rounds and - once it comes time to up production - they are capable of opening the flood gates.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: NoGods: I need to secure more hunting ammunition now. All the manufacturers are going to produce 7.62x39 as fast as they can because Uncle Sam will be buying and shipping it to our future NATO ally.

And with the way you shoot, you're going to need a lot.


It's expected Ukraine will switch to 5.56. It's already happening.  Good news, cause us shooters will have plenty of surplus "hunting ammo" for our "hunting rifles".
 
