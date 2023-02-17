 Skip to content
(US Department of Labor)   American food safety sanitation services provider employed over 100 children in hazardous occupations and had them working overnight shifts at 13 meat processing facilities in eight states. Not a repeat from 1906   (dol.gov) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
U.S. District Court Judge John M. Gerrard responded by issuing a temporary restraining order on Nov. 10, 2022, forbidding the company and its employees from committing child labor violations.

Ya know, with all the labor laws on the books already forbidding what they were doing, what makes you think that a restraining order would affect their behavior?
 
Decorus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So we are going to arrest the board and prosecute them?
 
6nome
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
$1.5M IN PENALTIES

A minor cost of doing business
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is what the donors have been working for. Removing any and all safeguards for the working class and returning us to the gilded age.
And many of the people being hurt will still proclaim " Job killing regulations."
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Probably migrants. The right wing finds them a convenient target to rant and rave about in the press but so many right wing businesses are propped on the backs of these mistreated people.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Total penalties assessed: $1.5 million

That'll show em!

/rolls eyes
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Punishable by a fine means legal for a price.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Decorus: So we are going to arrest the board and prosecute them?


Arrest them over a minor mistake?  Are we really going to treat a simple misunderstanding like it were a major crime like having a little bit of marijuana or being Black?
 
6nome
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Probably migrants. The right wing finds them a convenient target to rant and rave about in the press but so many right wing businesses are propped on the backs of these mistreated people.


Not probably.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Shoes are for winners Susie. You barely do 70hrs in a week. That's not how you win Susie. That's how you stay hungry.
 
ShutterGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
No surprise
 
mistahtom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hey we need child labor to keep grandma's retirement fund flush with cash.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The CEO is in custody, right? Right?!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Decorus: So we are going to arrest the board and prosecute them?


And harm shareholders?

Go back to China, commie!
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

6nome: $1.5M IN PENALTIES

A minor cost of doing business


Which their insurance will pay.

And they'll raise the prices  to cover the cost.

And then get a tax break because of the higher insurance cost and legal expenses.
 
