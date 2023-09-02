 Skip to content
(Santa Rosa Press Democrat)   Sheriff's office claims bodycam footage proves that pulling over man who had previously received $1.3 million from the office for a civil rights violation was totally legit and not harassment. Refuse to release video footage   (pressdemocrat.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Want to see if he has $1.3 mill lying around?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Small town cops are some of the absolute worst people in the universe.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Pillow Guy secret evidence schtick is very old.
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have a lot of work ahead of us mucking out our police departments.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We're a law enforcement agency, not a video-release agency," he said Wednesday.

What he really means are We are Republicans and we don't care about law or justice or morals of any kind, really.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they released the video now.

Body-worn camera footage 02/09/2023
Youtube 3QFA5jHM6xY
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: We have a lot of work ahead of us mucking out our police departments.


Never gonna happen.

I think the best we can hope for is that killer cops get charged once in a while. It's a long road to undo 300+ years of programming.

Check this out if you're so inclined. Admittedly Leftist perspective, very good info.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-behind-the-police-63877803/
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Want to see if he has $1.3 mill lying around?


Bold move for civil forfeiture.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe cops should not have the power to pull people over without a VERY VERY good reason. If they are speeding...mail them a ticket.

/ It's the most dangerous thing they do often.
 
RedfordRenegade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Almost made it.
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously they are farking with the guy because this went on and on and on.

The 56-minute stop involved several deputies and resulted in Anglero-Wyrick being taken into custody - in handcuffs, he said - and then treated by paramedics for a panic attack before he was released with a ticket for a traffic violation and driving on a suspended license.

But dude, you aren't helping yourself.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tsjonesosu: he was released with a ticket for a traffic violation and driving on a suspended license.

But dude, you aren't helping yourself.


Oh they had to be looking for this.  His suspended license is clearly easy data for PD to have, and they must know his car if it's a small town.
The minute you see the car you pull it over.  Get him to act like an ass and maybe you overturn the court ruling. Either way you harass the dumbass who drives on a suspended license.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did subby even read his own article before submitting?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge:  Stop abusing your authority.  Pay up for what you did.
Cops:  You aren't the boss of me.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Judge:  Stop abusing your authority.  Pay up for what you did.
Cops:  You aren't the boss of me. License and registration. Do you know how fast you were going..... Judge?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Small town cops are some of the absolute worst people in the universe.


Next to big city cops.

/ I am sensing a pattern.
 
mjbok
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I hate cops.  I don't trust cops.  In the few times I have been pulled over I have been freaked out.  That being sad from the few minutes I watched of the video above this guy was not helping himself in the least.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"driving on a suspended license."

Lost me there. Everyone I know can figure out how not to do that. Someone who just won a vendetta against the cops better be squeaky clean. 56 Minutes? Seems long but I wasn't there.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Someone's about to get another 1.3 million from taxpayers
 
SirMadness
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I hope I'm not trying to victim-blame, but...

Isn't 1.3 million American dollars enough to...y'know...

MOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE?!?!?!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mjbok: I hate cops.  I don't trust cops.  In the few times I have been pulled over I have been freaked out.  That being sad from the few minutes I watched of the video above this guy was not helping himself in the least.


I'm sorry, why should he behave himself when he has very good reason to distrust the assholes abusing him?
 
kokomo61
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, the guy shouldn't be driving around on a suspended license, but it's clear that he's agitated, and in a state of near-panic. Cops are trained to escalate to show dominance....not to de-escalate and defuse. From my POV, they were pushing the guys buttons with the hope he'd do something chargeable.
 
dracos31
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

SirMadness: I hope I'm not trying to victim-blame, but...

Isn't 1.3 million American dollars enough to...y'know...

MOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE?!?!?!


Had you read the article, you would know they were literally in a U-Haul leaving town when they got stopped.
 
Zyme
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SirMadness: I hope I'm not trying to victim-blame, but...

Isn't 1.3 million American dollars enough to...y'know...

MOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE?!?!?!


You did see the part where he was in a UHaul leaving?
 
SirMadness
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SirMadness: I hope I'm not trying to victim-blame, but...

Isn't 1.3 million American dollars enough to...y'know...

MOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOVE?!?!?!

...FTFA: Five weeks after settling a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sonoma County and two sheriff's deputies for $1.35 million, Jason Anglero-Wyrick was driving out of the county for good--


th.bing.comView Full Size


I've lived long enough to become the villain.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

interstellar_tedium: Someone's about to get another 1.3 million from taxpayers


No he isn't. He got pulled over for a traffic violation which he does not seem to be disputing and had a suspended drivers license. He got out of his car and approached the police during a traffic stop. No one should EVER do that.

Take your ticket and keep driving out of the county forever like you were doing.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dracos31: Had you read the article, you would know they were literally in a U-Haul leaving town when they got stopped.


Zyme:You did see the part where he was in a UHaul leaving?

two responses in THREE minutes?
You couldn't give me THREE minutes to correct myself?!

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
mjbok
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

replacementcool: mjbok: I hate cops.  I don't trust cops.  In the few times I have been pulled over I have been freaked out.  That being sad from the few minutes I watched of the video above this guy was not helping himself in the least.

I'm sorry, why should he behave himself when he has very good reason to distrust the assholes abusing him?


In his own statement the victim said he was doing everything "not to give them the bullet to literally shoot" him, which is demonstrably false.  He is walking into traffic, aggressively moving towards the cop, yelling, etc.  Per police report (obviously questionable) it states he shouldn't have gotten out of his vehicle.   As I said I don't like and don't trust cops (as a whole, there are some people I know that are cops that are okay as people), but in the few instances I have to deal with them it is "yes, sir.  No, sir", etc.  That doesn't even mention that (and this is important) he WAS BREAKING THE LAW at the time.

Is it possible or even probably this was retribution?  Yes.  However, if it was and they saw him driving and knew it was him, that would be cause to pull him over as he didn't have a driver's license.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SirMadness: dracos31: Had you read the article, you would know they were literally in a U-Haul leaving town when they got stopped.

Zyme:You did see the part where he was in a UHaul leaving?

two responses in THREE minutes?
You couldn't give me THREE minutes to correct myself?!

[th.bing.com image 274x202] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sir, you've been here 14 years. Either you are showing fake outrage, this is the first time you've been on fark in 14 years, or you have Rudy Guliani levels of delusion.
 
dracos31
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SirMadness: dracos31: Had you read the article, you would know they were literally in a U-Haul leaving town when they got stopped.

Zyme:You did see the part where he was in a UHaul leaving?

two responses in THREE minutes?
You couldn't give me THREE minutes to correct myself?!

[th.bing.com image 274x202]


Fark Pedantry cares not for your feelings.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Sir, you've been here 14 years. Either you are showing fake outrage, this is the first time you've been on fark in 14 years, or you have Rudy Guliani levels of delusion.


bing.comView Full Size


/I've finally found it. My epitaph.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I watched about 50 seconds of the video, and I see he is one who believes that he can talk his way out of arrest. That's not the way to play the situation.

Body-worn camera footage 02/09/2023
Youtube 3QFA5jHM6xY
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So the cops release 41 minutes of a 56 minute stop.  Why haven't they released the additional 15 minutes?  Could it be because they were the early parts of the stop, before the couple got agitated by the delay?

The cops should have written a ticket or just arrested the guy and gone on with their day, but instead harassed this couple and being the bastards that all cops are.  I hope he gets another check and the cops lose their jobs. (As if any cop would lose their job for less than murder...or stealing from other cops.)

/Prevention of unnecessary delays in traffic stop are one of the few Constitutional protections that our craptacular Supreme Court has left standing.
 
mjbok
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
They were on their way out of town.  The woman in the video says they've been driving for three or four hours.  Just how big is this town?
 
