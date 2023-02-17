 Skip to content
(Tampa Bay Times)   The lives of modern-day carnival workers at the state fair   (tampabay.com) divider line
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perverts and petty criminals?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they find their special purpose?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carny (1980) Official Trailer - Gary Busey, Jodie Foster Movie HD
Youtube z6bkoP5ARUI
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.com
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s3.amazonaws.com
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... 

boogie

Billy "Boogie" Worrell
Youtube rQqPXqg3PkA
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida State Fair
Florida State Fair
Fark user image

How do they tell the Carnies from the locals?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Florida State Fair
Fark user image image 425x273
How do they tell the Carnies from the locals?


The Carnies leave.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chitownmike: Florida State Fair
Fark user image 425x273
How do they tell the Carnies from the locals?


Parking passes
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, subby!

Snarks aside, that was a great read.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a carnival come through here Marietta, GA, a couple of years ago, doing rides for the North GA State Fair. One of the carnies kidnapped and killed an 18 yo girl from here. He killed two other girls that are known about. The stories that came out about carnies after that made me believe we should just kill them all now, prophylactically. Scum, to a man.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: chitownmike: Florida State Fair
Fark user image image 425x273
How do they tell the Carnies from the locals?

The Carnies leave.


Not genetically
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Steak sundaes."  That's enough Internet for today.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DEF LEPPARD - "Animal" (Official Music Video)
Youtube ecFPU--vvf0
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deadly Carousel Ride - Strangers on a Train (9/10) Movie CLIP (1951) HD
Youtube uykR8csyO-w
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.com
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: We had a carnival come through here Marietta, GA, a couple of years ago, doing rides for the North GA State Fair. One of the carnies kidnapped and killed an 18 yo girl from here. He killed two other girls that are known about. The stories that came out about carnies after that made me believe we should just kill them all now, prophylactically. Scum, to a man.


I take it you're named after Heyzoos.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fano: Perverts


Used to be, but with sex offender registries and background checks (often with fingerprints) that is basically impossible now. I can't guarantee it, but I wager you won't find any state in the USA that has not passed a complete and total ban on sex offenders working in carnival operations.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Fano: Perverts

Used to be, but with sex offender registries and background checks (often with fingerprints) that is basically impossible now. I can't guarantee it, but I wager you won't find any state in the USA that has not passed a complete and total ban on sex offenders working in carnival operations.


Except that you're talking about an underworld of dirtballs. They hire vagrants on for room and board and I doubt they are doing background checks and filing I-9s. The local paper did a couple of pieces on the carny world after the serial killer carny killed a local girl. They are rogue from top to bottom.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is it hepatitis? I bet it's hepatitis.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Of course, it's only temporary, only until we get a real geek.
Of course, it's only temporary, only until we get a real geek.
media-amazon.com/I think I'm the only person who saw Del Toro's Nightmare Alley. Empty theatre, private showing which made it even creepier.
 
objekt404
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Jake Havechek: Fark user image 425x239


Funnied because that episode is supposed to be Gibsonton (Gibtown!), FL.  You can tell by the mountains they kept showing.

Most of the carnies are gone from Gibsonton besides the food truck operators.  Now is just another sub-rural town in Florida.
 
