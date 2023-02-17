 Skip to content
(BBC)   This story has it all: crazy mugshot of the day, serial killer paintings in the bedroom, a faked sex tape and other alibis stolen from crime documentaries, and the victim messaging a 13 year old girl   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A whole lotta "Nature's way of saying 'do not touch'" in that mugshot...
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
RaceDTruck [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But hey, she's single now!
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, told the jury Groves acted out of jealousy on 17 July last year, after she discovered her victim had been messaging a 13-year-old girl on Facebook.

What exactly was the messaging about?If he was grooming her, then *shrugs*.  Not all messaging of teens is grooming/sexual stuff.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old and busted: crazy eyes.

New hotness: crazy, umm, eye piercings?
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder if the ruling would have been different if she didn't have all those facial body modifications?
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I swear honey, I'm totally not like all those other girls who have entire walls of portraits of serial killers!
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow!  Who could have possibly guessed that she'd turn out to be a killer?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: A whole lotta "Nature's way of saying 'do not touch'" in that mugshot...


If this thread were in the Politics tab, certain people would be denouncing you for forcing rich white people standards on everybody else.
 
ptr2void
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missing from the story: Frankie was blind. Should've gone to Hollywood.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is completely conjecture on my part. But. She was going to rat in him. He tried to stop. And lost life doing so.
🤷‍♂🌭🍌👅🦄
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Impeccable timing now that the JCS Criminal Psychology channel is posting videos again.  Can't WAIT for this one.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"So I ask the jury, does this look like the room of an unhinged murderer?"

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: This is completely conjecture on my part. But. She was going to rat in him. He tried to stop. And lost life doing so.
🤷‍♂🌭🍌👅🦄


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size


Yeah, seems plausible.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slit his throat and stabbed him in the chest 17 times. Self defense? 

Creoena: Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, told the jury Groves acted out of jealousy on 17 July last year, after she discovered her victim had been messaging a 13-year-old girl on Facebook.

What exactly was the messaging about?If he was grooming her, then *shrugs*.  Not all messaging of teens is grooming/sexual stuff.


An adult messaging a 13 year old?  Nahh that should go to the parents and be relayed to the 13 year old.
Any adult messaging a child they aren't related to isn't a good thing. It's creepy as fark.
You're probably 13 aren't you. Damnit.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He met her at the Cat & Paw - she always had alibis:

https://youtu.be/3HI5CQ4Oc1I
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks like one of the clerks at my local Kroger.
 
solcofn [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thewrap.comView Full Size
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why exactly was the victim messaging a 13 year old?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Spartapuss: waxbeans: This is completely conjecture on my part. But. She was going to rat in him. He tried to stop. And lost life doing so.
🤷‍♂🌭🍌👅🦄

[external-preview.redd.it image 450x320]

Yeah, seems plausible.


/
Should read:
Was going to 🐀 🐁 🐭 🐀 him out.

//
But. I like your sick mind
///
Isn't this a crazy lady trifecta in play?

This and the one who attacked her lawyer
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drxym: "So I ask the jury, does this look like the room of an unhinged murderer?"


Of all the seriously disturbing artwork going on in that room, I'm trying to figure out what that thing  in the lower-left corner is. Jack-in-the-Box was a serial killer too? makes sense
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Why exactly was the victim messaging a 13 year old?


I'm going to assume the worst.  Like American society has taught me. I learned from watch you.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Slit his throat and stabbed him in the chest 17 times. Self defense? Creoena: Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, told the jury Groves acted out of jealousy on 17 July last year, after she discovered her victim had been messaging a 13-year-old girl on Facebook.

What exactly was the messaging about?If he was grooming her, then *shrugs*.  Not all messaging of teens is grooming/sexual stuff.

An adult messaging a 13 year old?  Nahh that should go to the parents and be relayed to the 13 year old.
Any adult messaging a child they aren't related to isn't a good thing. It's creepy as fark.
You're probably 13 aren't you. Damnit.


The article didn't say the girl wasn't related to him.  This chick looks crazy enough to get all jealous and upset if he had messaged his cousin's kid or something asking for her mom's chili recipe.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
FTFA:
"The killing of Frankie Fitzgerald is very likely to be a crime of passion driven by her jealousy," the barrister said.

Journalism is dead. I mean, I understand everyone loves their Starbucks coffee and shiat, but why the fark am I supposed to care what some dumb Starbucks employee thinks of this?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Shaye Groves anagrams to Serve Gash, Yo.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Spartapuss: waxbeans: This is completely conjecture on my part. But. She was going to rat in him. He tried to stop. And lost life doing so.
🤷‍♂🌭🍌👅🦄

[external-preview.redd.it image 450x320]

Yeah, seems plausible.

/
Should read:
Was going to 🐀 🐁 🐭 🐀 him out.

//
But. I like your sick mind
///
Isn't this a crazy lady trifecta in play?

This and the one who attacked her lawyer


That was actually my thought process when trying to decipher what you meant( "Ok, maybe "in" meant "out"") then I figured the simpler explanation was that "in" was supposed to be "on" so that's probably how you arrived there but fark Occam, am I right?

Actually I thought you meant "rape him" at first.
 
Pert
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/subby
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Shaye Groves slit 25-year-old Frankie Fitzgerald's throat before plunging the blade into his chest 17 times at her home in Havant, Hampshire.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: waxbeans: Spartapuss: waxbeans: This is completely conjecture on my part. But. She was going to rat in him. He tried to stop. And lost life doing so.
🤷‍♂🌭🍌👅🦄

[external-preview.redd.it image 450x320]

Yeah, seems plausible.

/
Should read:
Was going to 🐀 🐁 🐭 🐀 him out.

//
But. I like your sick mind
///
Isn't this a crazy lady trifecta in play?

This and the one who attacked her lawyer

That was actually my thought process when trying to decipher what you meant( "Ok, maybe "in" meant "out"") then I figured the simpler explanation was that "in" was supposed to be "on" so that's probably how you arrived there but fark Occam, am I right?

Actually I thought you meant "rape him" at first.


🤔🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Creoena: farkitallletitend: Slit his throat and stabbed him in the chest 17 times. Self defense? Creoena: Steven Perian KC, prosecuting, told the jury Groves acted out of jealousy on 17 July last year, after she discovered her victim had been messaging a 13-year-old girl on Facebook.

What exactly was the messaging about?If he was grooming her, then *shrugs*.  Not all messaging of teens is grooming/sexual stuff.

An adult messaging a 13 year old?  Nahh that should go to the parents and be relayed to the 13 year old.
Any adult messaging a child they aren't related to isn't a good thing. It's creepy as fark.
You're probably 13 aren't you. Damnit.

The article didn't say the girl wasn't related to him.  This chick looks crazy enough to get all jealous and upset if he had messaged his cousin's kid or something asking for her mom's chili recipe.


Or a younger sister, niece, or aunt.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pert: [Fark user image image 425x157]

/subby


One of my favorite lines of many in that movie.
Roger Avary is a god.
/ yes fark Q and his foot shiat.  Dick racist fark head.
 
I-K-Rumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I like quiet dinners at out of the way cafes, puppies, walks on the beach, snuggling, romantic comedies. And knives.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: [Fark user image image 275x183]
I like quiet dinners at out of the way cafes, puppies, walks on the beach, snuggling, romantic comedies. And knives.


Totally understand.  Get that 🍑
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I bet she's awesome in bed.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: but why the fark am I supposed to care what some dumb Starbucks employee thinks of this?


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Pert
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: [Fark user image image 275x183]
I like quiet dinners at out of the way cafes, puppies, walks on the beach, snuggling, romantic comedies. And knives.


How does she smell?
 
jmr61
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
But these are British crazies subby- quite different.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I-K-Rumba: [Fark user image image 275x183]
I like quiet dinners at out of the way cafes, puppies, walks on the beach, snuggling, romantic comedies. And knives.


You forgot Camping.
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Pert: I-K-Rumba: [Fark user image image 275x183]
I like quiet dinners at out of the way cafes, puppies, walks on the beach, snuggling, romantic comedies. And knives.

How does she smell?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I haz two questions that the article doesn't cover;

A) did the victim really text a 13 y/o, or was that just what she said?

2) Who is Vicky Baitup?
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wonder if she is seeing anyone now.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So... my ex tried to feed me Lemon Pledge. She made a "chicken piccata" recipe from the internet. I spat it out and she got angry. It's only in hindsight that I realized what happened. SHE DIDN'T EAT IT.

/crazy good sex
 
pueblonative
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Pert: I-K-Rumba: [Fark user image image 275x183]
I like quiet dinners at out of the way cafes, puppies, walks on the beach, snuggling, romantic comedies. And knives.

How does she smell?


With her nose?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: FTFA:
"The killing of Frankie Fitzgerald is very likely to be a crime of passion driven by her jealousy," the barrister said.

Journalism is dead. I mean, I understand everyone loves their Starbucks coffee and shiat, but why the fark am I supposed to care what some dumb Starbucks employee thinks of this?


No no, a barrister is a lawyer. You're thinking bannister.
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Is the name Babyfaced Killer already taken?
 
srb68
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

UndeadPoetsSociety: Why exactly was the victim messaging a 13 year old?


Doesn't matter now.
 
Pert
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Pert: I-K-Rumba: [Fark user image image 275x183]
I like quiet dinners at out of the way cafes, puppies, walks on the beach, snuggling, romantic comedies. And knives.

How does she smell?

With her nose?


This is awkward...
 
