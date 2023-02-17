 Skip to content
(WRAL)   A person visiting a North Carolina Pfizer facility died. Let's see if people will blame it on the vaccine   (wral.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"We advise all visitors not to look through the glass into the fentanyl production room. Unfortunately, one of our visitors appears to have done just that and was killed instantly. Plant personnel attempted to treat the victim with an emergency dose of Narcop but were unsuccessful. We intend to take all appropriate legal action against the estate of the deceased for violating our scared rules."
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean, if a crate of vaccines fell onto the guy out of the truck, it's safe to say that the vaccines killed him.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
It was double triple reverse vampires!
 
IDGAF
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Likely explanation:
pyxis.nymag.comView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark defending a pharma company?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IDGAF: Likely explanation:
[pyxis.nymag.com image 700x700]


images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size

So you're saying he was killed by a raging boner?
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: "We advise all visitors not to look through the glass into the fentanyl production room. Unfortunately, one of our visitors appears to have done just that and was killed instantly. Plant personnel attempted to treat the victim with an emergency dose of Narcop but were unsuccessful. We intend to take all appropriate legal action against the estate of the deceased for violating our scared rules."

The dyslexic must always beware of the scared rules.
 
mononymous
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"What's Bill Gates doing here?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That darned Donald Trump and his Operation Warpspeed have claimed another innocent patriot's life!!!
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
well, duh
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
♬Rocky Mount man diiiiiiied (diiiied in Carolina)♫
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
#diedsuddenly.
WAKE UP SHEEPLE!!
 
drayno76
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

edmo: "We advise all visitors not to look through the glass into the fentanyl production room. Unfortunately, one of our visitors appears to have done just that and was killed instantly. Plant personnel attempted to treat the victim with an emergency dose of Narcop but were unsuccessful. We intend to take all appropriate legal action against the estate of the deceased for violating our scared rules."


Damn-it, you made me consider reading the article.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh come on, subby, you gullible bastard.  Obviously it wasn't the vaccine that killed him.  They killed him to cover up the truth about the vaccine.  Wake up and study it out!
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Fark defending a pharma company?


Just because someone's generally evil doesn't mean that everything they do is spiteful.  Sometimes they're just eating crackers.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ less than a minute ago  

abhorrent1: #diedsuddenly.
WAKE UP SHEEPLE!!


Exactly.  Except this guy wasn't killed by the vaccine, he was killed because he stumbled upon Pfizer's cloning facility where they create copies of all the many professional athletes that have dropped dead from the vaccine.  He's not famous enough to bother with creating a copy of him, so they made it look like a loading dock accident.
 
