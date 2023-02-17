 Skip to content
(Cleveland 19)   This is what happens to society when teens are exposed to the evils of drag races   (cleveland19.com) divider line
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wonder how many MAGA idiots think this is all
Ru Paul's fault.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What drag racing in Dragula might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Drag and race?   Oh wow don't tell the media.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: What drag racing in Dragula might look like:
[Fark user image image 320x213]


Rob Zombie - Dragula
Youtube EqQuihD0hoI
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Mr. Burns at the Drag Races - Tell Them To Go Slower!!
Youtube Q2hn1KSlDww
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Private_Citizen: What drag racing in Dragula might look like:
[Fark user image image 320x213]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/EqQuihD0hoI]


Rob Zombie knows hot rods. Fantastic music for driving fast.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is very sad. And yeah, street takeovers are pretty awful.

Let's not go crazy on "cracking down on juvenile punishment" because a few people died in street racing. I've seen how that ends up, and I'm not ready to put 17 year olds in prison for life again, thanks very much.
 
cefm
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bobby was 22 and his girlfriend was 32? Seems like he already won. Best not to see what happens 15 years from now.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We let young people have access.  This is on us.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Safer to drag race than go to school
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Not a wholesome trottin' race, no! But a race where they set down right on the horse!
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is what happens to society when teens are exposed to the evils of drag races

...what, ten The Fast and The Furious movies...?
 
crumblecat
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Running in heels is dangerous
 
Highly evolved sloth
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The article left out which cop\politician the teen was related to to get off so light.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People under the age of 21 should not be allowed to drive anything over the weight of a Honda Accord and they should not have anything with enough horsepower to get them to over 65 mph or accelerate faster than a turtle.  They do not have the skills or the maturity to handle sports cars and big trucks.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Teens drag racing?

They say there's nobody meaner than the little old lady from Pasadena.
/s
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: People under the age of 21 should not be allowed to drive anything over the weight of a Honda Accord and they should not have anything with enough horsepower to get them to over 65 mph or accelerate faster than a turtle.  They do not have the skills or the maturity to handle sports cars and big trucks.


💯
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'd say that we should be warning teens about this, but that would be teaching Critical Drag Race Theory.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Private_Citizen: What drag racing in Dragula might look like:
[Fark user image image 320x213]

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/EqQuihD0hoI?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


White Zombie - Thunder Kiss '65
Youtube yPNFVj-pISU
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Victims were black. What do you want to bet the snowflakes that killed them are white.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Victims were black. What do you want to bet the snowflakes that killed them are white.


statistically unlikely.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kevinatilusa: I'd say that we should be warning teens about this, but that would be teaching Critical Drag Race Theory.


They can race the law at the local drag strip under supervision; or out on the streets unsupervised.
 
look! a robot!
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm sure if they opened up a drag racing track, it would be so cost prohibitive with safety, licensing and insurance that it will never leave the street. Without a fully knowing what happened, we have to teach our new drivers/riders to drive/ride defensively, wear your gear, ect.  Helmets are only required for under 18 or licensed for less than 1 year in Ohio.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

look! a robot!: I'm sure if they opened up a drag racing track, it would be so cost prohibitive with safety, licensing and insurance that it will never leave the street. Without a fully knowing what happened, we have to teach our new drivers/riders to drive/ride defensively, wear your gear, ect.  Helmets are only required for under 18 or licensed for less than 1 year in Ohio.


Doesn't NASCAR prove that's incorrect?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This goes back to "problems caused by prohibition". Find a stretch of warehouse district streets in good shape and "not organize" a racing free zone. Cops sit outside, check registrations and insurance to be up to date. Inside, cops only respond to calls. Otherwise, the people inside are inside. Outside, you crack down on anything looking like racing.

If you're ever in Dallas, I suggest you take a drive down Amon Carter Boulevard. It's a former runway. Feels odd because it's flat.
 
emtwo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I don't think this is a problem with not being tough enough on juvenile defenders, I think this is a systemic problem with the lax nature of our training, licensing, and regulation of automobile traffic.
 
zbtop
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"if he was 12 or 13 that feels more like a juvenile Seventeen, I joined the military at 18."

Your feels are irrelevant, we have a legal definition for a reason, and that line is 18. Just because you're upset doesn't mean you get to change that.

Strange that the people who advocate this sort of thing don't also advocate for 17 year olds voting, purchasing firearms, signing contracts, etc, ya know, since they're not-so-juvenile...
 
ShadowWolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: This is very sad. And yeah, street takeovers are pretty awful.

Let's not go crazy on "cracking down on juvenile punishment" because a few people died in street racing. I've seen how that ends up, and I'm not ready to put 17 year olds in prison for life again, thanks very much.


How about until they miss the fun years of their life.

Civil Court will have a field day with the families.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: insurance to be up to date


Standard insurance does not cover racing. It's specifically excluded.
 
Vern
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mad-n-FL: Teens drag racing?

They say there's nobody meaner than the little old lady from Pasadena.
/s


Buzzbomb from Pasadena
Youtube wXUNm3qDoDU
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A friend of mine lost his wife to teenage drag racers hiatting her car... lost her, that is, when her body gave out at around age 55, after having to care for her broken and quadriplegic body, racked with pain, every day over a sixteen-year lingering death. And being minors, the kids in her case also got minimal punishment.

So you probably don't want me on that kid's jury.
 
