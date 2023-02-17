 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Komo)   Y kant little Timmy and Tammy read?   (komonews.com) divider line
54
    More: Sad, third of US 4th graders, basic level, test results, KOMO  
•       •       •

1364 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2023 at 12:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



54 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Or Tori, for that matter?
/well done, submitter
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"What do I have to do with this?"

globalgovernanceforum.orgView Full Size
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What about Tori?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RodneyToady: Or Tori, for that matter?
/well done, submitter


Agreed, but useless without pics, I think.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because Jesus!

And:

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is categorically imperative that we get these crotch-droppings reading
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hukt on fonix werkt fer mee!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL,DR
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More than a third of US 4th graders can't read on a basic level

Schools should buy some chairs then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 430x427]

What about Tori?


Sorum seems to be the hardest word
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mom taught me to read before I went to my first day of school. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lusebagage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet somehow they will learn to text.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emojis and using mostly images online is why your 🍆 🍑


🍎🍏🍐🍇🍊
Can't read.  Also are you farking reading 📚 the the little idiot?
And are you teaching them how to sound out words? You farking donkeys?
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All things are circular. The first writing/ record keeping was done in pictograms. Near-future humans will communicate exclusively in emojis.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Emojis and using mostly images online is why your 🍆 🍑


🍎🍏🍐🍇🍊
Can't read.  Also are you farking reading 📚 the the little idiot?
And are you teaching them how to sound out words? You farking donkeys?


Dick-ass apples?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just the way our masters want it.

The Reason Education Sucks
Youtube ILQepXUhJ98
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
austerity101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might as well post this.

y kant tori read the big picture video 1988
Youtube fh4B0jjVeYU


Honestly, I've heard way worse albums than this from the 80s.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TN passed a law requiring students be able to read or be held back at 3rd grade.  Now all the parents are super pissed their kids are going to get held back and the schools are pissed that basically they're going to become a 3rd grade daycare with a multi-grade gifted program.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: "What do I have to do with this?"

[globalgovernanceforum.org image 850x850]


🎶Immanuel Kant was a real pissant who was very rarely stable...🎶
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cause Republicans removed all the books from the library?
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image image 430x427]

What about Tori?


Too busy spelling? ...wait.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have 2 kids in public school and they are both reading 4 levels higher than their supposed levels.  I'm happy
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: waxbeans: Emojis and using mostly images online is why your 🍆 🍑


🍎🍏🍐🍇🍊
Can't read.  Also are you farking reading 📚 the the little idiot?
And are you teaching them how to sound out words? You farking donkeys?

Dick-ass apples?


Crotch fruit
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Just the way our masters want it.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/ILQepXUhJ98?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


A product of Catholic schools...

/just sayin'
 
Jovimon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't know. Do their parents read? Are their books in the house?

Parents who read, even if it's only the Sunday paper, and have books in the house have children who read. Family lore has it I was reading the Cleveland Plain Dealer when I was three years old. I don't remember it and I was probably just looking at the pictures, but it was a start. I can definitely remember reading our Childcraft encyclopedia countless times. (In those times---the early 1980's---I wasn't likely to learn anything useful about American Indians anywhere else in Ireland.)

If they only read at school, that will just make reading a chore done to get the bosslady (Miss Jones) off their case, and they won't do it if they have any choice, and won't do it any better than they can get away with.

Miss Jones knows that, and pleads with the parents who bother showing up to meetings to buy as many books for their children as they can afford, or take them to the library. She might as well say in Irish or Cherokee to half of them.

(And no, it's not Those Mothers. Mothers of colour and of modest means know that education is their kids' only realistic path out of poverty---and they do all they can to hold their children to that.

It's Biff and Karen who come to Miss Jones demanding to know why their little snowflake can't spell, and when Miss Jones points out that she can't do it alone, Biff and Karen make very clear that they did not come to the school to have some teacher lady tell them how to raise their kid.)
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: I have 2 kids in public school and they are both reading 4 levels higher than their supposed levels.  I'm happy


But given the article that's where they should be reading.  You're kid is the king of the idiots? 🤷‍♂ just saying.  I'm probably smarter than 18 to 29 year old. Because they can't type. In 2023? Wtf?
 
TWX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess I'm confused.  We have a five year old learning to read in kindergarten, and the method employed to learn to read is essentially what it sounds like the interviewee is advocating for.  She's learning how to sound-out words, she's learning how various words associate to real things with pictures, and since we didn't really do the babytalk thing with her, she already had a fairly firm grasp of spoken grammar.  Applying that spoken grammar to the written page still requires practice but she's doing pretty well progressing with the curriculum as-applied.

Are other places not using these sorts of techniques to help teach kids how to detremine what words are on the printed page?
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was reading at a college reading level when I was 9. My math skills were shiat though. It's called dyscalculia.

If my math skills were better I'd have been ended up a different kind of scientist.

/political science is technically a science
//technically correct is the best kind of correct
///ipso facto presto changeo ergo helicopter propter ad hoc
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Mom taught me to read before I went to my first day of school. [Fark user image image 850x610]


I taught my kids to read before attending school. Why? I got sick of typing in the StarCraft cheat codes for them. How? I wrote the codes down and showed them how to sound out the letters to POWER OVERWHELMING and the rest. True story.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No Child Left Behind + military recruiters in schools =
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
4th graders now came back as 3rd graders after COVID, but left as Kindergarteners at the beginning.

So I'd expect an atypically large cohort of 4th graders now to be reading on a K-1st grade reading level.
 
tuxbabe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Because they might learn about sex and non-white people.
 
eagles95
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: I was reading at a college reading level when I was 9. My math skills were shiat though. It's called dyscalculia.

If my math skills were better I'd have been ended up a different kind of scientist.

/political science is technically a science
//technically correct is the best kind of correct
///ipso facto presto changeo ergo helicopter propter ad hoc


This is my son. Pre-calc is killing him. A's in all other honor and AP classes. He's already said next year for his senior year he's taking the easiest math class since he's already got enough math credits for college. He wants to do stuff with 3d printing and according to him and his teacher, the software does 99% of the math. Apparently he made music instruments for the elementary school and sensory toys for kids on the spectrum this year and the teacher was impressed how quickly he has picked it up.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

austerity101: Might as well post this.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fh4B0jjVeYU]

Honestly, I've heard way worse albums than this from the 80s.


Tori Amos - Professional Widow (Armand Van Helden Remix) - 1996 - YouTube

Armand Van Helden - When The Lights Go Down (Non Smoking Version) [Official Music Video]
Youtube XPt0TjCjb08
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'd be interested to know where this third lies. My guess is the inner cities and the outer wastelands.
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Republicans banned all the good books.
 
TWX
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

eagles95: baronbloodbath: I was reading at a college reading level when I was 9. My math skills were shiat though. It's called dyscalculia.

If my math skills were better I'd have been ended up a different kind of scientist.

/political science is technically a science
//technically correct is the best kind of correct
///ipso facto presto changeo ergo helicopter propter ad hoc

This is my son. Pre-calc is killing him. A's in all other honor and AP classes. He's already said next year for his senior year he's taking the easiest math class since he's already got enough math credits for college. He wants to do stuff with 3d printing and according to him and his teacher, the software does 99% of the math. Apparently he made music instruments for the elementary school and sensory toys for kids on the spectrum this year and the teacher was impressed how quickly he has picked it up.


If he already has the credits for college, why does he need to take a math class next year at all?

If he needs one more full year of math in order to satisfy the high school or state's requirements for graduation, I'd recommend a summer school math class.  In my particular case I took first-year geometry in summer school because I wanted to reach AP calculus and I wouldn't have if I didn't cram tha extra "year" in somewhere, the bulk of the students in the class were there for failing during the normal school year, but there were a couple of us who needed it to move up to-level where we wanted to be.

I found it to be so easy that I was completing my homework during class and able to basically turn it in by the end of the day.

If a summer school math class is in the cards then that would allow for more time as a senior to have an elective or something else for fun.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Psychedelic Waltons Featuring Roisin Murphy | Strings Of Wonderland - YouTube
Róisín Murphy - Unputdownable
Youtube tdtUttJSFYY


Beverley Knight - Bestseller Mystery - YouTube
 
eagles95
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TWX: eagles95: baronbloodbath: I was reading at a college reading level when I was 9. My math skills were shiat though. It's called dyscalculia.

If my math skills were better I'd have been ended up a different kind of scientist.

/political science is technically a science
//technically correct is the best kind of correct
///ipso facto presto changeo ergo helicopter propter ad hoc

This is my son. Pre-calc is killing him. A's in all other honor and AP classes. He's already said next year for his senior year he's taking the easiest math class since he's already got enough math credits for college. He wants to do stuff with 3d printing and according to him and his teacher, the software does 99% of the math. Apparently he made music instruments for the elementary school and sensory toys for kids on the spectrum this year and the teacher was impressed how quickly he has picked it up.

If he already has the credits for college, why does he need to take a math class next year at all?

If he needs one more full year of math in order to satisfy the high school or state's requirements for graduation, I'd recommend a summer school math class.  In my particular case I took first-year geometry in summer school because I wanted to reach AP calculus and I wouldn't have if I didn't cram tha extra "year" in somewhere, the bulk of the students in the class were there for failing during the normal school year, but there were a couple of us who needed it to move up to-level where we wanted to be.

I found it to be so easy that I was completing my homework during class and able to basically turn it in by the end of the day.

If a summer school math class is in the cards then that would allow for more time as a senior to have an elective or something else for fun.


The district requires 4 years of math to graduate. As far as the summer school route, they don't allow that because then seniors are "never on campus" missing out on the hs experience. Apparently kids used to load up their 3 years to basically not show up their senior year and they are not having that anymore.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If a chxld can't pass all tests at grade level hold them back.  Keep holding them back until they pass.  If they age out, expell them.

Subsidize things you want more of.  Like electric vehicles or literate kids.

Tax things you want less of, like smoking or illiterate kids.

Problem solved.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I worked on a series of literacy promoting  videos in my old job. Did PSA's too. One of the things that was covered was, very low income people didn't always have access to reading materials at home and had limited ability to travel to and spend time at libraries. One of the techniques promoted was to grab newspapers and magazines, even old, free ones, from wherever... and bring those home to read with the kids.  Nightly reading to my kids was always a ritual, until they grew old enough to pick and read their own books. Another thing we did was teach them to write low-complexity "stories" with us. At first, they would say the words for the sentence and watch us write them out, building each word up, letter by letter. As they progressed we had them start the first letter of each word and we'd write the rest, and so on. Soon enough they could write the entire word, then build sentences, reading and writing interlocked.  Also illustrating, of course.  This shiat doesn't cost anything but your time and dedication.  I get it that some parents literally are working around the clock when not sleeping or feeding the kids. But at some point, the parent has to take the responsibility and not just blindly trust the System to fill in for them.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pjbreeze: I have 2 kids in public school and they are both reading 4 levels higher than their supposed levels.  I'm happy


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is it that suddenly everyone decided to stop teaching reading properly, particularly to this particular age cohort, or is it more likely that several years of intense social, political, and economic disruption in an increasingly dynamic world have perhaps had some sort of direct impact on learning outcomes?

That said, for my own part, schools are great at some things, and really bad at others. School got me the very basics of reading, my own passions and interests are what really *taught* me to read, and building that is the real challenge. You're not going to "teach" anyone to read at X grade level in school, you're just not, if they don't have any interest in material of X level.

Same way school taught me the very basics of typing, but where I really learned to type proficiently and at speed was on Facings Worlds, de_dust, and the lobbies in between.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Because many parents rely on the school system to teach their kids to read rather than do anything at home because they don't have the farking time with their two to three jobs they need to work to keep afloat.

And since the pandemic had kids at home when they would normally be in school learning to read we are where we are today with fourth graders.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wayne's World - Oscar Clip
Youtube et0bdMeSvjE
 
EL EM
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

eagles95: baronbloodbath: I was reading at a college reading level when I was 9. My math skills were shiat though. It's called dyscalculia.

If my math skills were better I'd have been ended up a different kind of scientist.

/political science is technically a science
//technically correct is the best kind of correct
///ipso facto presto changeo ergo helicopter propter ad hoc

This is my son. Pre-calc is killing him. A's in all other honor and AP classes. He's already said next year for his senior year he's taking the easiest math class since he's already got enough math credits for college. He wants to do stuff with 3d printing and according to him and his teacher, the software does 99% of the math. Apparently he made music instruments for the elementary school and sensory toys for kids on the spectrum this year and the teacher was impressed how quickly he has picked it up.


Accounting. The only math class in which I ever got an A.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

meat0918: Because many parents rely on the school system to teach their kids to read rather than do anything at home because they don't have the farking time with their two to three jobs they need to work to keep afloat.

And since the pandemic had kids at home when they would normally be in school learning to read we are where we are today with fourth graders.


What explains illiteracy before the pandemic?

Or did we have high literacy rates in the before times?

One of the factors of chxld illiteracy is parental illiteracy.  We can eliminate this by institution of breeding licenses, which include literacy as one of the conditions of breeding.  It isn't punishment for the adults.  It is to protect childrxn.  And don't say not breeding is a punishment.  They can have sex all they want.  They are just barred from manufacturing sentient beings.  If the sentient being was made of metal and not meat, people would have no problem licensing the production.  There only difference is that people have weird feelings towards meat.
 
Displayed 50 of 54 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.