 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   It's a dogloo not a kidloo   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
6
    More: Sad, Abuse, Child abuse, Child neglect, Child sexual abuse, Sexual abuse, Death, Child, Human sexual activity  
•       •       •

627 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2023 at 11:50 AM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell Is For Children
Youtube NGTv53Y1xS8
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Put them in a cell the same size.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Their faces and eyes... just flat look of pure evil.

Same look as Dahmer and Gacy... man... some real evil out there.

Never let them see the light of day again.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/fark these two with a rusty poker
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What the hell is wrong with some people?
 
Pert
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Their faces and eyes... just flat look of pure evil.

Same look as Dahmer and Gacy... man... some real evil out there.

Never let them see the light of day again.


I think you're seeing what you want to see. They look normal, that's what's so terrifying.

But yes, if guilty, throw away the key.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.