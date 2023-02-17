 Skip to content
(CBS News)   Parents shocked that they might have to send their kids to public school to be molested   (cbsnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the Vatican is broke.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Students, parents shocked to learn 12 Catholic schools to shut down by end of year

12 less schools indoctrinating thousands of kids that abortion/women's reproductive rights are wrong.
Sounds like good news to me. Close some more down. Close em all down.

/went to Catholic school for 7th and 8th grade
//lip-synced all the prayers cause I wasn't saying that bullsh*t outloud.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If they're desperate I'm sure they can find some youth molesters running a christian camp.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Dear Penthouse Forum,

I was molested while waiting in line at Chichen Sald Chick once.

I swear.

I was just standing in line and I felt someone pinch my ass. I turned around and it was one of the female workers.

She smiled.

I smiled and showed her my wedding ring.

She winked and shrugged her shoulders and walked off to the back room.

the end.
 
bthom37
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where will they go for artisanal, small batch molestation now?!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"They could have said something. We could have chipped in and helped in some kind of way," said grandmother Marva Washington.

Yeah Marva, the catholics are running out of money.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Didn't pray hard enough, sorry."

"This goes against every ounce of energy and hope we've got," Cardinal Timothy Dolan said.

And if a guy with a direct line to God can't seem to make "energy and hope" work, what chance do the laity have, right?

"They could have said something. We could have chipped in and helped in some kind of way," said grandmother Marva Washington.
...
In a statement from the Archdiocese of New York, officials said that extensive community research and detailed studies went into that final determination.

"Keeping your schools open wouldn't provide enough return on God's investment. You suck, and that's sad - and that's GOD saying that, so you can take that to the bank!"
 
6nome
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"I'm sad," said 5th grader Alexa Garcia.

Riveting.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This could be a good thing.

Just think.

They are closing down 12 Catholic schools. This is good.

The less Catholic places there are, the happier I'll be.

Religion and I do not get along very well.

Co-exist? My ass.

My sky wizard is better than your sky wizard.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A dozen Catholic schools citywide are still feeling the consequences from the COVID pandemic.

Riiiight...it was the " COVID pandemic" causing these closures.
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Students, parents shocked to learn 12 Catholic schools to shut down by end of year

memecreator.orgView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Seriously, Mammon's having a banner year.

Shifting demographics and lower enrollment, made worse by the pandemic, have impacted the financial stability of these schools. As painful as it sounds, keeping these schools in their current configurations is not sustainable moving forward.

"You're not white and rich enough."

Will my tuition costs go up if the new school's tuition is higher than at my current school?
The Archdiocese of New York is committed to making every effort to minimize the financial impact to your family as a result of this transfer.

"Yes, but, hey, God's worth the premium."

Who do I turn to for help?

"HAHAHA-haa-haha-hhaaaa... wait, you're serious? I'd tell you to pray in one hand, pee in the other, and see which one fills up first, but, the Cardinal keeps yelling at me when I say that, so, see if you can an enrollment director on the rap-rod instead."
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
*get an enrollment director - seriously, their announcement basically says "good luck, folks."
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: Dear Penthouse Forum,

I was molested while waiting in line at Chichen Sald Chick once.

I swear.

I was just standing in line and I felt someone pinch my ass. I turned around and it was one of the female workers.

She smiled.

I smiled and showed her my wedding ring.

She winked and shrugged her shoulders and walked off to the back room.

the end.


Made your day, though, amirite?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

6nome: "I'm sad," said 5th grader Alexa Garcia.

Riveting.


I mean, sure, that's one career option, but she'd probably be more suited to office work.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
All they need to do is find some ex-students and get them to do some fund raising

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: 6nome: "I'm sad," said 5th grader Alexa Garcia.

Riveting.

I mean, sure, that's one career option, but she'd probably be more suited to office work.


She could always go to school for Assistant Crack-Ho.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

6nome: FormlessOne: 6nome: "I'm sad," said 5th grader Alexa Garcia.

Riveting.

I mean, sure, that's one career option, but she'd probably be more suited to office work.

She could always go to school for Assistant Crack-Ho.


But the Catholic school had the best program for that!
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

6nome: FormlessOne: 6nome: "I'm sad," said 5th grader Alexa Garcia.

Riveting.

I mean, sure, that's one career option, but she'd probably be more suited to office work.

She could always go to school for Assistant Crack-Ho.


Sounds like a return to the Norm.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Glad to see you're so tolerant. My son goes to Catholic School and he's smart as a whip and the most empathetic, nicest person you'll ever meet. I'm Catholic as well - a Knight of Columbus, no less - and have helped more people with actual deeds than 99% of "caring" Farkers.

I guess hate speech is still perfectly acceptable among "progressives." Also, just let me change a few of your own words to let you see how pathetic you sound.

steklo: This could be a good thing.

Just think.

They are closing down 12 Catholic Black schools. This is good.

The less Catholic Black places there are, the happier I'll be.

Religion Blacks and I do not get along very well.

Co-exist? My ass.

My sky Grand wizard is better than your Grand sky wizard.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Made your day, though, amirite?


lets put it like this.

I couldn't wait for my morning shower for the next two weeks.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: a Knight of Columbus, no less


Low-rent Freemasonry, nothing more.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Seriously, Mammon's having a banner year.

Shifting demographics and lower enrollment, made worse by the pandemic, have impacted the financial stability of these schools. As painful as it sounds, keeping these schools in their current configurations is not sustainable moving forward.

"You're not white and rich enough."

Will my tuition costs go up if the new school's tuition is higher than at my current school?
The Archdiocese of New York is committed to making every effort to minimize the financial impact to your family as a result of this transfer.

"Yes, but, hey, God's worth the premium."

Who do I turn to for help?

"HAHAHA-haa-haha-hhaaaa... wait, you're serious? I'd tell you to pray in one hand, pee in the other, and see which one fills up first, but, the Cardinal keeps yelling at me when I say that, so, see if you can an enrollment director on the rap-rod instead."


And that's why they are desperately pushing for school vouchers in red states, because those creepy religious schools would otherwise fold.
 
6nome
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Glad to see you're so tolerant. My son goes to Catholic School and he's smart as a whip and the most empathetic, nicest person you'll ever meet. I'm Catholic as well - a Knight of Columbus, no less - and have helped more people with actual deeds than 99% of "caring" Farkers.

I guess hate speech is still perfectly acceptable among "progressives." Also, just let me change a few of your own words to let you see how pathetic you sound.

steklo: This could be a good thing.

Just think.

They are closing down 12 Catholic Black schools. This is good.

The less Catholic Black places there are, the happier I'll be.

Religion Blacks and I do not get along very well.

Co-exist? My ass.

My sky Grand wizard is better than your Grand sky wizard.


So you're saying vote DeSantis?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: how pathetic you sound.


Jokes on you.

there is no god, there is no heaven.

But I do commend you on being the best person you are and for teaching your children the right thing.

Now for you adding "blacks" to my posting?

I'm reporting you.

How DARE you consider I'm a racist.

Catholics, see, can't trust them as far as I can throw them.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Glad to see you're so tolerant. My son goes to Catholic School and he's smart as a whip and the most empathetic, nicest person you'll ever meet. I'm Catholic as well - a Knight of Columbus, no less - and have helped more people with actual deeds than 99% of "caring" Farkers.


As a very lazy Catholic, I do agree that organizations like those have done a lot to benefit their communities (I had family members in the KoC too).

That said, the Church has done a lot in the past couple decades to piss people off and make them more "jaded" towards the Church. The politics of it is a huge driving factor in why I'm a very lazy Catholic.
 
Weaver95 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It's not COVID causing those closings. The Catholic Church here in Pennsylvania declared bankruptcy to avoid paying damages to their sexual abuse victims.  They're realigning assets to protect themselves from legal vulnerability.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
At least they'll have a better chance of turning out illiterate and innumerate, so they have that going for them, which is nice.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Catsaregreen: Glad to see you're so tolerant. My son goes to Catholic School and he's smart as a whip and the most empathetic, nicest person you'll ever meet. I'm Catholic as well - a Knight of Columbus, no less - and have helped more people with actual deeds than 99% of "caring" Farkers.

As a very lazy Catholic, I do agree that organizations like those have done a lot to benefit their communities (I had family members in the KoC too).

That said, the Church has done a lot in the past couple decades to piss people off and make them more "jaded" towards the Church. The politics of it is a huge driving factor in why I'm a very lazy Catholic.


They're also worrying about return on investment instead of actually providing for their constituency. LA Diocese has a very blatant hierarchy of "rich Church, poor Church" and they're closing the poor schools while the rich Church buys up beach real estate.

/also a lazy Catholic
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: Catsaregreen: how pathetic you sound.

Jokes on you.

there is no god, there is no heaven.

But I do commend you on being the best person you are and for teaching your children the right thing.

Now for you adding "blacks" to my posting?

I'm reporting you.

How DARE you consider I'm a racist.

Catholics, see, can't trust them as far as I can throw them.


You can believe what you believe, and I'll believe in my faith. See how intolerant I am.

BTW, here's my favorite thing I like tell people who want to get into a debate over God. If there is no God, then why is murder wrong? Animals do it all the time - and I've been led by others that I'm no better than my cat, which would kill me in my sleep in a minute.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pray harder, dumb farks. Maybe the Vatican will sell off some of their plundered riches... oh wait, guess they like their comfy lifestyle more than your school.

Eat it, suckers.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Mrtraveler01: Catsaregreen: Glad to see you're so tolerant. My son goes to Catholic School and he's smart as a whip and the most empathetic, nicest person you'll ever meet. I'm Catholic as well - a Knight of Columbus, no less - and have helped more people with actual deeds than 99% of "caring" Farkers.

As a very lazy Catholic, I do agree that organizations like those have done a lot to benefit their communities (I had family members in the KoC too).

That said, the Church has done a lot in the past couple decades to piss people off and make them more "jaded" towards the Church. The politics of it is a huge driving factor in why I'm a very lazy Catholic.

They're also worrying about return on investment instead of actually providing for their constituency. LA Diocese has a very blatant hierarchy of "rich Church, poor Church" and they're closing the poor schools while the rich Church buys up beach real estate.

/also a lazy Catholic


Yeah, its kind of telling how The Bronx was the hardest hit by these closures.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is the sound of the free market speaking.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: the Church has done a lot in the past couple decades to piss people off


LOL@ "couple decades".
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

edmo: Too bad the Vatican is broke.


Yeah, the biggest landlords in the history of humanity laden in gilded vestments and served by nubile boys in their own internationally-recognized principality are going broke. Astute financial analysis from the back of the peanut gallery.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Weaver95: It's not COVID causing those closings. The Catholic Church here in Pennsylvania declared bankruptcy to avoid paying damages to their sexual abuse victims.  They're realigning assets to protect themselves from legal vulnerability.


Eh, it could be a little of both. Between that, COVID, changing demographics, and costs of education in general, declining enrollment is hurting everyone.

Surprisingly, its just not cost effective to keep a school open for 15 paying students when the rest of the building is empty. This isn't 1322 after all.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Mrtraveler01: the Church has done a lot in the past couple decades to piss people off

LOL@ "couple decades".


Touche.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Church has done a lot in the past couple decades to piss people off and make them more "jaded" towards the Church


Not even debating the good things that come from religion. Love they neighbor, don't murder, give to the poor, etc. All wonderful things.

Things people should be doing on their own in the first place if anyone had any decent morals.

My issue comes within the fairytales and hypocrisy and dogma.

God created the Universe and rested on Sunday.

Well ok but who or what was there before god?

God raping Mary. That's a good one too. The man was freaking God, why couldn't he use his magic powers and just created Jesus like he did with Adam and Eve? No, he had to virtually rape a poor innocent women.

I could go one for a while here.

While religion grants nice things and does "some" good, that's fantastic. But I've a hard time believing and trusting these unprovable fairytales of magic.

One of my favorites is how they depict Jesus as a long haired white guy when in fact he was born in the middle east where people are more darker in color.

If one is going to tell and illustrate a story, do it right for crying out loud.
 
6nome
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lostsatellite: edmo: Too bad the Vatican is broke.

Yeah, the biggest landlords in the history of humanity laden in gilded vestments and served by nubile boys in their own internationally-recognized principality are going broke. Astute financial analysis from the back of the peanut gallery.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Catsaregreen: If there is no God, then why is murder wrong?


well, maybe murder isn't wrong. Who's really to say?

Why not ask your god, I'm sure he'll answer you.

oh wait...
 
