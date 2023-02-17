 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   A fine demonstration of professional courtesy   (upi.com) divider line
12
    More: Amusing, Domestic pig, Facebook, Bacon, Cruiser, wandering pig, Anchorage Police Department, side of a road, Facebook post  
•       •       •

1041 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2023 at 1:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FTA   "Elvis Pigsley"

Perfect
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They're supposed to be sitting in the front seat, but I wouldn't mind seeing more in the back.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
D'aaaawww! He's so cute!
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All prisons, all , should be in Alaska.  Fight me
 
The Yattering
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BoneSmuggler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fine demonstration of a headline.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pig is funny and all but did yall see this story lower down?  Escaped animal drills at Japanese zoos are farken lit!

https://www.upi.com/Odd_News/2023/02/16/bcjapan-Hitachi-City-Kamine-Zoo-escape-drill-bear-costume/3261676571031/
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The most useful thing the cop probably did on his shift
 
covalesj
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cops...taking care of one of their own... smh.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Where'd you pick up the pig?"

"Side of the road."

"I was talking to the animal."
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Notabunny: FTA   "Elvis Pigsley"

Perfect


It ain't nothing but a found hog.
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.