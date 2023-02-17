 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Apparently if you kill someone with a 'Samurai' sword they make you wear one of those politically incorrect sumo costumes in court   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Manfredonia. Manfredonia. What makes your big head so hard?
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

offacue: Manfredonia. Manfredonia.


Wasn't Rufus T. Firefly from Manfredonia?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After the sword attack, police said Manfredonia broke into another man's house in Willington and held him hostage for about 24 hours before taking off with his truck and firearms. The man later told police that Manfredonia told him "he just flipped."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Are we sure he isn't into Sumo instead?
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Bishop of Southfark
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Were the sheriff and his buddies there?
Can you even hear the music at night?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Helpful picture of what a real Samurai weapons looked like:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Here we can see them in action:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
danvon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well, he's got Grossberger from Stir Crazy down pretty well, just needs to shave his head.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: After the sword attack, police said Manfredonia broke into another man's house in Willington and held him hostage for about 24 hours before taking off with his truck and firearms. The man later told police that Manfredonia told him "he just flipped."

[Fark user image image 321x550]


I remember that from the days of VHS stores
Never rented it though
Wonder if it is on YouTube
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When you buy your underwear by the yard, it's easy to buy an extra large and turn it into a onesie.


Onesie -- basic concept, probably too distracting.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.