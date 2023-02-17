 Skip to content
(Idaho Press-Tribune)   Idaho, Oregon to begin talks to create "Greater Idaho." No word if this will make "Lesser Oregon"   (idahopress.com) divider line
    Rep. Barbara Ehardt, Idaho, Boise, Idaho, state border, Malheur County, Oregon, Western Oregon, Pendleton, Oregon, Oregon  
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hey Greater Idaho your roads are even going to get worse.
 
crustysandman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I would think the State of Lincoln would like to join this conversation. Maybe even Jefferson too.
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's stupid, then there's Florida stupid. Then there's Idaho stupid.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Greater Idaho" implies that Idaho is currently just "great"....which is of course a ridiculous notion.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Albert911emt: "Greater Idaho" implies that Idaho is currently just "great"....which is of course a ridiculous notion.


But famous potatos?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

maddog2030: Albert911emt: "Greater Idaho" implies that Idaho is currently just "great"....which is of course a ridiculous notion.

But famous potatos?


Yes.....some Idaho republicans are "famous".
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Does the Idaho legislature have an open bar and have a 5 drink minimum before proposing and voting on anything? The choice is Idaho republicans are drunken idiots or just farking idiots.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was this idea hatched during a behind closed doors Private Idaho session?
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I suspect that there is an assumption built into this plan - that Oregon will give a big section of their state to Idaho for free. Idahoans can claim that most of the land is privately held anyway, so if the private owners want to move the border, then the border moves.

The problem is, it's never worked that way. When Jefferson bought the Louisiana territory from France, there were plenty of private landowners in the territory, but the US still had to pay France. Same with purchasing Alaska from Russia.

Idaho thinks there's a bunch of resources in Oregon they can exploit? Well cool, but those currently belong to the state of Oregon. The tax base, the prestige that comes from owning that land, all belongs to Oregon. If Idaho wants to take it, they're going to have to compensate Oregon. And since it isn't for sale (unlike Alaska and Louisiana situations,) Idaho will have to bid high enough to convince Oregon it's worthwhile.

Trillions. It would cost Idaho trillions. It would put Idaho in permanent default. They would bankrupt the state forever. It's already a debtor state, after this it would the THE debtor state of debtor states. The rest of us would be paying extra Federal taxes to keep Idahoans from starving.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will make for a better educated and  more solvent Oregon.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make Idaho Great Again...or MIGA for short.

/MIGA please
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Idaho, if Oregon says no, there is always Greenland.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Minnesotan empire will put lutefisk and lefse on every plate, and convert all casseroles to hotdish.

/uffdah
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
jlee4677 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I may be wrong, I am not a Constitutional scholar, but wouldn't 40 states have to vote yes to ratify this?
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they just plan on annexing part of Oregon? Good luck with that.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon isn't even going to entertain the idea of giving Idaho part of their state, and Idaho doesn't need the increase in wingnuts, they've got plenty. Idaho's resolution is just more banging on a broken drum.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jlee4677: I may be wrong, I am not a Constitutional scholar, but wouldn't 40 states have to vote yes to ratify this?


Yeah this is a complete waste of time by GOP members thinking because they want to everyone else is good with it. Notice that no where in the article does it mention Oregon wanting to have any sort of conversation with them.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"America's actually watching, we're not the only state looking to do this," Ehardt said.


Are there? I know there's NorCal, but don't they want to become their own state, not join a different state? An Texas's weirdos are the ones that want to secede entirely, right?  Where else in Magastan is there one state's crazy region potentially joining their crazier neighbor next door?

Separate thought: would this represent enough of a population change to fark with the electoral college count? Are they looking to transfer a federal seat from Oregon to Idaho?  That's assuming we still have free elections after the next census.
 
pdieten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eastern Oregon thinks it is not being represented in state government. Which is possibly true. The problem is that brought to its logical conclusion we are going to end up with two states, one of which will be a spiderweb of cities linked by interstate highways and the other a carved-up blob of mostly empty land.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Mexico should annex El Paso and the surrounding area.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: New Mexico should annex El Paso and the surrounding area.


Yes, the rellenos are better down there
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

menschenfresser: [Fark user image image 640x559]
The Minnesotan empire will put lutefisk and lefse on every plate, and convert all casseroles to hotdish.

/uffdah


Reminds me of the old SNL skit where Dan Aykroyd proposes metric states. The great lakes states would merge to form the new state "Hockey".

/state
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fortheloveof: jlee4677: I may be wrong, I am not a Constitutional scholar, but wouldn't 40 states have to vote yes to ratify this?

Yeah this is a complete waste of time by GOP members thinking because they want to everyone else is good with it. Notice that no where in the article does it mention Oregon wanting to have any sort of conversation with them.


It's not a waste of time for the GOP. Performative politics to placate their screeching base is their primary activity.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we also turn Brooklyn, the Bronx, Manhattan, and Queens into states?
 
Anenu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While we are at it can we also throw in Wyoming, Montana, both Dakota's and Nebraska? Just merge like 6 of those no population Great Plains and Mountain states into one mega state.
 
Unicorns are jerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't Judy Boyle in another recent article about some idiocy in Idaho?
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hereby resolve to enter talks with my landlord to create MegApartment. I plan to occupy the entire building for the same rent I am currently paying for one bedroom.

This is literally more likely to happen than "Greater Oregon," since Congress doesn't need to weigh in on MegApartment.

Christ this country is farking dumb.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As much as I want Philly to become part of New Jersey, I know that would mess things up for future elections.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they just move there if they want to be part of Idaho so much?

The real reason is as much as they want to biatch, they like Oregon too much.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds great, send all Republicans to live there.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Anenu: While we are at it can we also throw in Wyoming, Montana, both Dakota's and Nebraska? Just merge like 6 of those no population Great Plains and Mountain states into one mega state.


That could reduce their aggregate electoral votes. Which is a feature, not a bug.

Then admit DC and PR as states.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pdieten: Eastern Oregon thinks it is not being represented in state government. Which is possibly true. The problem is that brought to its logical conclusion we are going to end up with two states, one of which will be a spiderweb of cities linked by interstate highways and the other a carved-up blob of mostly empty land.


They do have representation. But they're in the minority perpetually because the I-5 corridor is where everybody lives

That said the state could do a better job serving its rural residents. The only thing that's going to keep the rural hospital system working in Eastern Oregon is the state stepping in and ponying up some serious cash.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When TFH is longer than TFA.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jlee4677: I may be wrong, I am not a Constitutional scholar, but wouldn't 40 states have to vote yes to ratify this?


Only if they're trying to do it without Oregon's consent, which would require an amendment (and even then, it'd be 38).
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Indiana, which is sh*tty, but greater than Idaho.


I am sure Washington and Oregon will go right along this.


"Get those drugs away from us"  That's a great quote.  Meanwhile, the drugs that Oregon has legalized aren't the problem, the meth produced in Idaho is the problem.
 
Myrkor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
move the border to "get those drugs away from us"

Umm... by making it closer to the areas of Oregon that support decriminalizing?  I think that just makes it easier for residents of "Greater Idaho" to get the drugs.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schools don't teach government anymore? Or history? These are truly morons.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
First, announce that you are annexing Malheur County. Do it swiftly and without regard to what Oregon says. Then send a few Idaho state troopers, out of uniform, to hang out in Baker and Haney Counties to support pro-Idaho residents there. Claim without evidence that the Oregonian majority is actually a bunch of Nazis, oppressing Idaho-identifying Oregonians in that corner of the state. Amass some National Guard troops along the border. Claim that the troops are only engaging in routine exercises. Deny you have any plan to invade, but argue you have serious concerns over your security in the face of the joint menace of Oregon and Washington. Then invade. Tell your constituents back in Idaho that you are doing this to protect native Idahoans from Nazi-like oppression in Oregon, and also because of that whole security thing, definitely one of those. After you have been decisively beaten back from Salem, retreat into Baker, Haney, Grant and Wallowa Counties. Indiscriminately shell targets throughout Oregon while claiming you only ever really wanted the eastern part. Threaten to cut off the potato supply to Oregon and any other states that disapprove, including key portions of the critical Ore-Ida venture. Dig in for the long haul. Eventually carve out a sliver of the state. Declare great patriotic victory.

/from you, Dad. I learned it from watching you
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
While Eastern Oregon is loopy enough to make a good fit with Western Idaho, there's a very good reason why they aren't rushing to join Greater Potatostan...

Four little words is all it takes to kill the deal.

Idaho. Has. Sales. Tax.
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

jlee4677: I may be wrong, I am not a Constitutional scholar, but wouldn't 40 states have to vote yes to ratify this?


No.  Nothing requires 40 states, constitutional amendments require 38... but even still, it doesn't require a constitutional amendment to change the borders of states.

Oregon state government would have to agree, presumably there would be compensation from Idaho, and the House/Senate of the US would need to pass legislation as well.

Presumably seceding from a state would be different (as opposed to just changing borders) as that would literally add a new state.  But I can't begin to say I would know the exact difference, so I won't articulate that here.
 
anuran
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Idaho passed a resolution to negotiate for half of Oregon.
Guessing Governor Kotek will tell them to wrap it around a big potato, take a Larry Craig wide stance, and shove it
 
Lochaber_Axe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you don't like the political ideology of where you live, you're free to move.  You don't get to take the land with you though.
 
goodncold
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
They are going to try it here first in Noonecareistan then if it works they will try and carve up NY and Cali as well.

If the GQP can't win by convincing people their ideas are good. They will win by lying and cheating.
 
blatsnorf
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Give it some consideration... it might just raise the IQ of both states.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

crustysandman: I would think the State of Lincoln would like to join this conversation. Maybe even Jefferson too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I think the term they're looking for is Lebensraum
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

blatsnorf: Give it some consideration... it might just raise the IQ of both states.


Hell no. The last thing we need is an even bigger debtor state sucking up federal reasources while complaining about taxes, and claiming they are rugged individualists.

Better option - dissolve Idaho as a state altogether, Parcel out the land to Oregon, Washington and Utah.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: While Eastern Oregon is loopy enough to make a good fit with Western Idaho, there's a very good reason why they aren't rushing to join Greater Potatostan...

Four little words is all it takes to kill the deal.

Idaho. Has. Sales. Tax.


The Potatostanistas will just run across the border to buy stuff in OR tax-free.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: "America's actually watching, we're not the only state looking to do this," Ehardt said.


Are there? I know there's NorCal, but don't they want to become their own state, not join a different state? An Texas's weirdos are the ones that want to secede entirely, right?  Where else in Magastan is there one state's crazy region potentially joining their crazier neighbor next door?

Separate thought: would this represent enough of a population change to fark with the electoral college count? Are they looking to transfer a federal seat from Oregon to Idaho?  That's assuming we still have free elections after the next census.


There's talk in south Florida of breaking that state in two as well. A line somewhere north of Tampa, across the state roping in Orlando. Everything south of there would be South Florida (a place I'd consider moving back to if this did happen.) and everything else, North Florida. (or just Florida and South Florida)
 
