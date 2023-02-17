 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Fox News, last week: OMG WHY IS BIDEN LETTING CHINA INVADE US WITH CHINESE DEATH BALLOONS. Fox News, this week: OMG WHY IS BIDEN USING $200 MILLION FIGHTER JETS TO SHOOT DOWN $12 SCIENCE PROJECTS   (foxnews.com) divider line
75
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have criticisms not be mutually contradicting is so pre-Trump thinking subby.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anytime you feel like taking Fox seriously, just remember that they have argued, consistently, in court that no one should be taking them seriously. So why are you taking them seriously?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could just boil their whole network down to "WHY IS BIDEN???!!!??"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once you realize that "Conservatives" only do outrage, it's easy to ignore everything they say.

But, unfortunately, half the country east that sh*t up.
 
Basket Of Deplorables
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do we give any attention to people who offer nothing but bad faith?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: Once you realize that "Conservatives" only do outrage, it's easy to ignore everything they say.



um, the left is an god damn outrage machine.  you hav'n a laugh?
 
guestguy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

asciibaron: NewportBarGuy: Once you realize that "Conservatives" only do outrage, it's easy to ignore everything they say.


um, the left is an god damn outrage machine.  you hav'n a laugh?


Your inappropriate use of "an" outrages me!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Letting the Boomers watch Faux News is elder abuse, IMHO.
 
eagles95
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Cant lose if you are on both sides of argument
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Not to give Fox any credit, but it seems like we would want to shoot down spy balloons but not every random balloon, and there should be a way to tell the difference.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

OldRod: They could just boil their whole network down to "WHY IS BIDEN???!!!??"


"Old man bad!!1!1!!1"
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Because it's the 1950's all over again. Cold War, rampant racism, UFO panic.just COVID instead of polio.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
No matter what Biden did Fox and all were predetermined to go into faux rage conniptions about it. Whatever rhetorical angle to fit the purpose in the moment
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

asciibaron: NewportBarGuy: Once you realize that "Conservatives" only do outrage, it's easy to ignore everything they say.


um, the left is an god damn outrage machine.  you hav'n a laugh?


Outraged by things that actually exist. Not manufactured bullsh*t.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Republicans will never be happy with anything a Democrat does.  Haven't folks learned this by now?  A Democratic President could present a cure for all diseases and give everyone a pony, and Faux News would criticize them.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

asciibaron: NewportBarGuy: Once you realize that "Conservatives" only do outrage, it's easy to ignore everything they say.


um, the left is an god damn outrage machine.  you hav'n a laugh?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's this situation when you realize just how easy it would be to troll the GOP for the whole year. Just randomly start sending balloons everywhere, get the CIA involved, have them in different shapes and sizes, shoot some down, let others go. Watch their tiny brains explode.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Because it's the 1950's all over again. Cold War, rampant racism, UFO panic.just COVID instead of polio.


"I am the great Covolio. I need DJT for my bunghole!"
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The whole thing is kinda sad. Maybe its just a distraction for something else they dont want to get reported in the news.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why isn't Biden flying his Sopwith Camel with twin Vickers to shoot down these balloons himself?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
If Ted Cruz is so pro-Science Project ballooning, I'll give $1000 to the first middle or high schooler that hovers one with a livestream camera over/around the Cruz residence.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
OMG WHY IS BIDEN EATING THOSE CRACKERS LIKE HE OWNS THE PLACE
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Right needs to be deprogrammed. There are a lot of really nice people that are caught up in what they believe is the truth. Getting rid of Fox 'News' would be the best first step possible.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Called it driving to work last night when I caught NPR. Predictable autism children.

REEEEEE, BIDEN NO SHOOTY.
REEEEEE, WHY BIDEN SHOOTY?
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

guestguy: asciibaron: NewportBarGuy: Once you realize that "Conservatives" only do outrage, it's easy to ignore everything they say.


um, the left is an god damn outrage machine.  you hav'n a laugh?

Your inappropriate use of "an" outrages me!


The asciibaron bot still needs some bugs worked out in its Russian to English translations.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Anytime you feel like taking Fox seriously, just remember that they have argued, consistently, in court that no one should be taking them seriously. So why are you taking them seriously?


I don't, but unfortunately there are million of farking morons out there who do, and most of those assholes vote based of whatever shiat FNC spew to them, and that farks the rest of us.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's because right wingers are not good people and not honest people. They're evil, sponging hypocrites that have ruined America from the moment they started existing. Their very being taints us all. I hope they all farking die.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Disingenuous pieces of shiat gonna disingenuous.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The sad thing is they don't even believe their own bullshiat. Wait until the Dominion case progresses and all the internal FOX memos are released.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

asciibaron: NewportBarGuy: Once you realize that "Conservatives" only do outrage, it's easy to ignore everything they say.


um, the left is an god damn outrage machine.  you hav'n a laugh?


am now thanks!
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
OUTRAGE!
 
asciibaron
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: asciibaron: NewportBarGuy: Once you realize that "Conservatives" only do outrage, it's easy to ignore everything they say.


um, the left is an god damn outrage machine.  you hav'n a laugh?

Outraged by things that actually exist. Not manufactured bullsh*t.


are you saying the USAF did not shoot down a school project?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Xythero: Not to give Fox any credit, but it seems like we would want to shoot down spy balloons but not every random balloon, and there should be a way to tell the difference.


I made you a guide

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

guestguy: asciibaron: NewportBarGuy: Once you realize that "Conservatives" only do outrage, it's easy to ignore everything they say.


um, the left is an god damn outrage machine.  you hav'n a laugh?

Your inappropriate use of "an" outrages me!


i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
thenewflesh
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Mangoose: Anytime you feel like taking Fox seriously, just remember that they have argued, consistently, in court that no one should be taking them seriously. So why are you taking them seriously?


Because millions of other people apparently do and are directly influenced by them to vote in ways that damage everyone else's interests?

Their "news" is nonsense, but their negative effect on the world is not. I doubt people laughing at them here take them seriously, but most people aren't on Fark.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

asciibaron: NewportBarGuy: Once you realize that "Conservatives" only do outrage, it's easy to ignore everything they say.


um, the left is an god damn outrage machine.  you hav'n a laugh?



RIGHT:  Constant outrage over fake issues. Shift issues when a solution is presented or implemented

LEFT: Outrage at real problems. Are acutally happy if a problem manages to get addressed despite republican interference.

asccii:  BOTH SIDES ARE BAD WHARGARBLLL1!!!111!!1
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: asciibaron: NewportBarGuy: Once you realize that "Conservatives" only do outrage, it's easy to ignore everything they say.


um, the left is an god damn outrage machine.  you hav'n a laugh?

Outraged by things that actually exist. Not manufactured bullsh*t.



NO! BOTH SIDES ARE BAD!
HE IS VERY SMART!
STOP LAUGHING!
 
MilesTeg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sad they can't tell the difference.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

asciibaron: NewportBarGuy: asciibaron: NewportBarGuy: Once you realize that "Conservatives" only do outrage, it's easy to ignore everything they say.


um, the left is an god damn outrage machine.  you hav'n a laugh?

Outraged by things that actually exist. Not manufactured bullsh*t.

are you saying the USAF did not shoot down a school project?


I'm saying you need to stop overdosing on bullsh*t and get some sunshine in your life.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, US- based fighter pilots are shouting "I got to use the explody things! Outside of a simulator. And this time it wasn't an accident! And the president told me to"

*ahem, pilot, it was a dorks balloon*

"So what, I shot that damn thing out of the air as if it was going to end all humanity, and I'll do it again and again!"
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Might as well change the motto to:
"They Decide, We Disapprove"
 
ITIL Prince [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
With CNN under new management, I've lost track. Who is the leading left-leaning media outlet now?

They should publish a weekly running prediction of the upcoming Fox / Conservative outrage. If they're short on ideas, just read this site - we know what's coming.

Then, update the table from previous weeks with success rates and lag times on predictions. They can even track whether the outrage was introduced by a fringe GQP person or a hardliner. Then they can track uptake by others in the party as well and whether they're using the speaking points or riffing on it.

Oh, this could be a popular feature.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Shoot down the balloons using something a tad cheaper than a half a mil rocket?  I don't see the criticisms in conflict at all.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

TedRaceway: Shoot down the balloons using something a tad cheaper than a half a mil rocket?  I don't see the criticisms in conflict at all.


What item should they use then? Cmon brain trust, tell us what can shoot something out of the air at 50,000 feet that's budget friendly.

We probably won't hold our breath.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Republicans will never be happy with anything a Democrat does.  Haven't folks learned this by now?  A Democratic President could present a cure for all diseases and give everyone a pony, and Faux News would criticize them.


Biden only cured cancer for political reasons.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

ITIL Prince: With CNN under new management, I've lost track. Who is the leading left-leaning media outlet now?

They should publish a weekly running prediction of the upcoming Fox / Conservative outrage. If they're short on ideas, just read this site - we know what's coming.

Then, update the table from previous weeks with success rates and lag times on predictions. They can even track whether the outrage was introduced by a fringe GQP person or a hardliner. Then they can track uptake by others in the party as well and whether they're using the speaking points or riffing on it.

Oh, this could be a popular feature.


Left leaning?  Pretty sure it is Some More News, or some other obscure youtube channel.
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

TedRaceway: Shoot down the balloons using something a tad cheaper than a half a mil rocket?  I don't see the criticisms in conflict at all.


I'm just glad they're all gathered here in the same thread, with people who get them.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

asciibaron: um, the left is an god damn outrage machine.  you hav'n a laugh?


Awww...bless your heart.
 
mrparks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just deduct it from the training budget. Don't need to train them on it anymore, obliviously.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TedRaceway: Shoot down the balloons using something a tad cheaper than a half a mil rocket?  I don't see the criticisms in conflict at all.


So, switch to guns so the bullets rain down on population centers or wildlife?

You know bullets fall, right?

tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size


You want these raining down?
 
