(CNN)   The Big Lie of the next election won't be election denial, it'll be deepfake porn   (cnn.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It'll be GOPers, and they'll be so idiotically incompetent about it that they'll pick dem candidates they want to smear that no one wants to see porn of.

"OMG, seekrit video of libturd senator Stabenow getting it on with pool boy!"
"LQQK!@! Senator Blumenthal in secret tape of affair with office page!"
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's blowin' the Trump-et?
Who's binding the Biden?
Who the hell would want to have sex with DeSantis?
 
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I predict this will become a fetish.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deep fake Porn?

Isn't porn already fake?
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: I predict this will become a fetish.


Will become?
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if it wasn't for deepfake, my marriage would be sexless
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just like the Aristocrats, it's funny until they involve family pets.  Caturday and Woof Wednesday better not change.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right wingers hard drives are going to explode with so much AOC deepfake porn Western Digital's stock price will go up.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
here goes nothing...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: It'll be GOPers, and they'll be so idiotically incompetent about it that they'll pick dem candidates they want to smear that no one wants to see porn of.

"OMG, seekrit video of libturd senator Stabenow getting it on with pool boy!"
"LQQK!@! Senator Blumenthal in secret tape of affair with office page!"


If only it were to be so tame.  The future is deepfakes of every public figure plowing and eating children.  There will be a brief time of troubles when some of us are foolish enough to believe what they witness, and from the smoking crater of its aftermath will emerge a species that never again trusts is eyes or ears.  It's going to be pretty weird.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Psychopusher: It'll be GOPers, and they'll be so idiotically incompetent about it that they'll pick dem candidates they want to smear that no one wants to see porn of.

"OMG, seekrit video of libturd senator Stabenow getting it on with pool boy!"
"LQQK!@! Senator Blumenthal in secret tape of affair with office page!"


It's the grift that keeps on giving, because they will generate the most deepfake porn of opponents, while declaring every embarrassing public incident, even that witness by millions of people, as a Deepfake by the crooked media.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: here goes nothing...

[Fark user image image 317x577]


"Bratty Sis"?
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Right wingers hard drives are going to explode with so much AOC deepfake porn Western Digital's stock price will go up.


Probably using Emily Willis, and shot in first person view so they can imagine it's themselves with her.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised there hasn't already been deepfakes of politicians doing things that wouldn't go over well.  Not porn, just stuttering and looking incompetent...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: "Bratty Sis"?


I was going to remove it and put something else, but I was too lazy.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I image the GQP will be pushing these hard. They need the plausible deniability when the videos of Trump, Gaetz, Boebert, etc inevitably leak.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Stormy Daniels is about to release the Trump sex tape and they're trying to get out in front of it?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yohohogreengiant: I predict this will become a fetish.


>ahem!<

Has become.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think "deepfake" tech is as terrible as TFA makes it out to be. Once everyone realizes that videos are faked, they just won't trust video content anymore. When's the last time you trusted a meme pic of someone with a caption and assumed that the text was a quote of something the depicted person said or wrote?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We're going to have elections like the Krill from Orville moving forward. Not great.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

labman: just stuttering and looking incompetent...


Fark user imageView Full Size


one does not have to look hard to find them.

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oopsboom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

starsrift: I don't think "deepfake" tech is as terrible as TFA makes it out to be. Once everyone realizes that videos are faked, they just won't trust video content anymore. When's the last time you trusted a meme pic of someone with a caption and assumed that the text was a quote of something the depicted person said or wrote?

[Fark user image 800x609]


except just like with the stupid quotes only the left and center will "get it" with even ironitally or parody faked videos.
the maga lunatics will completely believe anything their talking heads tell them to believe.  and also think any real thing is fake just b/c they were told to think that.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: It'll be GOPers, and they'll be so idiotically incompetent about it that they'll pick dem candidates they want to smear that no one wants to see porn of.

"OMG, seekrit video of libturd senator Stabenow getting it on with pool boy!"
"LQQK!@! Senator Blumenthal in secret tape of affair with office page!"


They'll paste their opponents head over the first picture that comes up in a google image search for "compromising position."
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

grokca: Who's blowin' the Trump-et?
Who's binding the Biden?
Who the hell would want to have sex with DeSantis?


I could see the Eiffel Tower with Haley.
 
Laobaojun [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The GQP will be deeply conflicted.
They will be hate-wanking to Kamala stuff, and alternately lusting and hate-wanking to Nikki Haley stuff.

/Who am I kidding? They will be slobbering over Trump & Bannon shipping.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Here you go leftist fappers - go to MrDeepfakes dot com where you can search for...

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ivanka Trump

Michelle Obama

Monica Lewinsky & Hillary Clinton

Hunter Biden

Fap first, thank me later.
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Feels like we covered this ground years ago.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JaytheFarkingCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This poor thread never stood a chance.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Buttforce: Psychopusher: It'll be GOPers, and they'll be so idiotically incompetent about it that they'll pick dem candidates they want to smear that no one wants to see porn of.

"OMG, seekrit video of libturd senator Stabenow getting it on with pool boy!"
"LQQK!@! Senator Blumenthal in secret tape of affair with office page!"

If only it were to be so tame.  The future is deepfakes of every public figure plowing and eating children.  There will be a brief time of troubles when some of us are foolish enough to believe what they witness, and from the smoking crater of its aftermath will emerge a species that never again trusts is eyes or ears.  It's going to be pretty weird.


And the conspiracy enthusiasts will say articles like this are damage control for when the pictures from hunter biden's laptop come out.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The GOP could use this to their advantage. Even if they film their debauchery and it goes public they can just shout, "Deepfake" and deny everything. It will be the new, "I was hacked"
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It's a slippery slope from deepfake porn to erotic fanfic, Farkers.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Looking forward to it. The quality will go up.

.... What?

We already have detection stuff, so it will only matter to Fox viewers.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ceiling Cat is watching you vote.
 
Thingster
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: labman: just stuttering and looking incompetent...

[Fark user image image 510x353]

one does not have to look hard to find them.

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 360x447]

[Fark user image image 632x776]


Pictures are different, we're much more likely to question them.

But there are already projects out there doing real time fake video with audio, and they're free to play with online.

That means the real tech is leaps and bounds beyond anything most of us realize, and most people aren't prone to question video "evidence".

Hell, last week when the flight sim close call recreation came out for the Fed-Ex UPS near-miss a lot of people thought it was real and were amazed that there was a camera *right there* to catch it all from the perfect angle.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: It'll be GOPers, and they'll be so idiotically incompetent about it that they'll pick dem candidates they want to smear that no one wants to see porn of.

"OMG, seekrit video of libturd senator Stabenow getting it on with pool boy!"
"LQQK!@! Senator Blumenthal in secret tape of affair with office page!"


The porn industry is already ahead of you without the deepfakes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
DO NOT WANT TO SEE A TRUMP SEX TAPE
 
swankywanky
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Technology is evolving and people are using it for sexualizing just about anything?!?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: DO NOT WANT TO SEE A TRUMP SEX TAPE


No choice...it's mandatory!

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't need to see fake Biden porn.

Wait, are we talking about Joe or Jill?
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: DO NOT WANT TO SEE A TRUMP SEX TAPE


Don't need a deepfake for that - just access to the FSB archives.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

xanadian: Ceiling Cat is watching you vote.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Thingster: a lot of people thought it was real and were amazed that there was a camera *right there* to catch it all from the perfect angle.


What's worse?

That some people don't even question why there was a camera there in the first place.
 
palelizard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: if it wasn't for deepfake, my marriage would be sexless


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I feel like everyone is missing the benefit of DeepFake porn. It won't be 'OMG! So-and-so did porn!?!?'

It will be 'meh. It's just another fake'

If fakes are indistinguishable from real porn, every celeb and famous type, including politicians, will have tons of them...and nobody should care about who appears in porn.

If they aren't indistinguishable... nobody should care about deep fakes.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Here you go leftist fappers - go to MrDeepfakes dot com where you can search for...

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ivanka Trump

Michelle Obama

Monica Lewinsky & Hillary Clinton

Hunter Biden

Fap first, thank me later.


Some things don't belong in the search history, Thanks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
70+ year old politicians aren't getting it on with anybody, you'd have to be an idiot to fall for that. Trumpers will love it.
 
Eunice's Social Calendar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: if it wasn't for deepfake, my marriage would be sexless


deepfake...lol...brag much?

keeding
 
palelizard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It's kind of like if you watched anything shocking happening to yourself. Like, if you watched a video of yourself being murdered, or a video of yourself jumping off a cliff," she said.

I am pretty sure I haven't ever been murdered, so if I see a video of that, it's probably a fake.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: and nobody should care about who appears in porn.


What about prudes? People who hate porn? Ultra religions types? etc.

I'm sure they won't like it.
 
