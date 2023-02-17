 Skip to content
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Phrases to omit:

I mean
You know
Actually
Like
Because

Not just in public speaking.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Start with a joke. Then, after the joke, pause for the audience to laugh. Do not resume your speech until everyone in the room has laughed. If there are any people not laughing, it's important to wait them out. Some people simply take longer to process humor than others, and it's rude to move on to the rest of the speech until everyone has had the opportunity to fully digest and appreciate your opening remark. If more than 2-3 minutes passes, repeat the joke in case the non-laughing people in the audience didn't hear it the first time. If you need to repeat it a third time, do it more loudly and add "I said" to the beginning.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "A $5 word, on the other hand, isn't necessarily a big or small word. It's one that fits the situation just right, like when you say "that slaps!" to describe a song that makes you vibe on a molecular level."

I now do not trust that this person knows how to write well, and gives off an overpowering Steve Buscemi "hello, fellow kids" vibe.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Start with a joke. Then, after the joke, pause for the audience to laugh. Do not resume your speech until everyone in the room has laughed. If there are any people not laughing, it's important to wait them out. Some people simply take longer to process humor than others, and it's rude to move on to the rest of the speech until everyone has had the opportunity to fully digest and appreciate your opening remark. If more than 2-3 minutes passes, repeat the joke in case the non-laughing people in the audience didn't hear it the first time. If you need to repeat it a third time, do it more loudly and add "I said" to the beginning.


Don't forget to make unblinking eye-contact with the non-laughers the entire time.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
have a toast, for some...toast.


Toast
Youtube 6pHZaURXRhU
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chatbot can do this.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A $5 word, on the other hand, isn't necessarily a big or small word. It's one that fits the situation just right, like when you say "that slaps!" to describe a song that makes you vibe on a molecular level.

Yeah, this is a definitely a writer worth taking advice from.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the fark article say, "Use ChatGPT"?
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was once president of a local Toastmasters club.

Unfortunately for me, my gaming group used the phrase "making toast" as a euphemism for wanking.

Yea, they found out I was the president of Toastmasters.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Too many "You know what I'm sayins"-JRoc-Trailer Park Boys
Youtube 1uCpDHzm_DM
 
the_rhino
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

It could happen to you, because it happened to me
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

That's a Goatsee
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I used to give presentations for work, both internally and externally. It was often alongside other presenters of varying confidence and experience. I've been a touring musician since forever, so being on stage is natural for me. Having a gaffe or missed cue is part of the deal, and you have to know how to roll with it. The show must go on, and the bus doesn't stop  are the rules of the road.

A lot of the folks I worked alongside seemed to think presenting meant reading slide notes or cue cards as quickly as possible until they were done, and that this was all it entailed. Nobody wants to have another adult read poorly to them, and canned phrasing that reads well doesn't often translate to speaking well.

Know your material so you can go off-script. Use words that come naturally (even if they are $2 words, if that's how you really talk). Have a point. Sum previous ideas up. Use slides and cue cards as bullet-point reminders, don't script your whole spiel. Talk loudly and clearly. Use framing gestures to emphasize terms and ideas. A little humor goes a long way in engaging listeners. Go slower than you think you need to.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The Video Toaster - 1991
Youtube Kd_sEDNSMEg

Open up your mind,
and let the video toaster take you places you've never been before.
 
