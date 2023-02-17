 Skip to content
(NPR)   NPR asks the question: Is corporate America going to care about Americans' desire for basic privacy rights to be protected when it comes to using AI to profit off them? Narrator: No   (npr.org) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is corporate America going to care about Americans' desire for basic privacy rights to be protected when it comes to using AI to literally anything other than profit off them? Narrator: No

Rephrased that for complete accuracy.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Good thread, everyone. See you when the robot dogs come for us.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"What are you doing in the bathroom, now? You know I can't see you in there. Please, just crack the door."

THIS is why I think that idea of turning EVERY device in your home into a "smart" device is stupid. I don't need a smart fridge. I don't need a smart toaster. I don't need a smart toilet. I don't need a 'mirror' that is a screen that can zoom, and has a camera on all the time. Because you link all this sh*t together, and your AI smart home is going to ask you if you want them to order more Somoas as you walk into the kitchen, a li'l peckish.
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Yup. Smart houses are for dumb humans.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Short answer: no
Long answer: hell no
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I bought a new fridge last year and deliberately did not buy a 'smart' fridge.  Last week i was trying to get some pictures off an ancient iPhone and had it charging near the fridge and I learned the fridge put out a very, very weak wifi signal.  or one my modern phone doesn't detect. I haven't had the time to fark with it.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Americans don't care about privacy rights. At least not when it comes to corporations spying on them.

Facebook profile out front shoulda told ya.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

That wasn't the fridge, it was the pastrami broadcasting back to the Jewish space lasers.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
shiat, no. fark, no. OH HELL NO!!

Bend over and bite the pillow.

Lube is for pussies.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

This made me realize how creepy Peewee's Playhouse really is. I mean... everything is alive and spying on you.

I don't blame him for going to a movie theater to masturbate.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The privacy future: AIs know/see everything, but the people will pass laws about when/how humans can look at or use that information, and how/if the AIs can be programmed to analyze and interpret  that information.  What's unclear to me is whether the laws will be followed.

/Genie bottle
 
guinsu
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No NPR, that's what government regulation is for. If you hadn't turned neoliberal you'd know that.
 
imashark [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I'm starting to think that the Bill of Rights needs to have some additions if government is going to continue looking the other way from abuses of corporate power.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Speak for yourself.  I have a problem with being programmed by economic pricks.

I know none of you guys do.  You work for these farkers, and if you don't, you're selling some other worthless bullshiat.  That's why most people are suspiciously quiet about how bad all this stuff is for us.
 
guestguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Most of us are still worried about AI - but will corporate America listen?

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The day when the powers-that-be try to make in-house cameras mandatory will be the worst day of their lives. I will do everything from vomiting on the camera to doing a G***tse at least once a day. Maybe make it talk as I spread the cheeks back & forth in a high-pitched anime girl voice.

The Ministry of Eavesdropping will burn through SO many workers who will have to sit at their monitors to watch my antics, each one being driven mad and then replaced the next day......
 
sillydragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
LOLno... And don't expect the government to help, they're going to be the biggest customer. Corporations are allowed to get away with a LOT more shiat than the government is (at least when they're following the rules...).
 
Target Builder
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
😂🤣🙃🤣😂😅
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We'll still have Magna Carta, an agreement between a royal and his vassals only.  Rights to the common folk are only granted when there's a commercial interest.

Milking cash cows has always been the domain of the rulers.  In the Black Plague, the common folk were fined when the farmer died -- for costing the local lord his laborer.  Usually the one cow or pig that the grieving family owned was taken, leaving the destitute family to starve to death.

AI will continue the tradition without being deterred by compassion or empathy.

When a citizen's internet or other communication of his profile is jeopardized, that's when a tribunal will step in and make sure that salable information flows and settle between the IP and the data brokers.  Mostly likely it will be too important to leave to a machine (and its programmers)  to decide.   Producing bad algorithms for AI will be treason or heresy or both.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What, they incorporated social justice themes in to their advertising, isn't that enough?

/s
 
0100010
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm so sick of seeing AI injected into everything.  It reminds me of Web 2.0 and "the cloud".  It's like the mediasphere stumbled across the term three months ago and started freaking out about it.

Most of what's being described as ai was being called "algorithms" a year ago.  Smart search, filters, interpreters, sorters,aggregators, parsers...
 
sillydragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

That's what AI is for. It doesn't care what you do with your backdoor.

/ Remember, Amazon wants to sell you monitoring drones for inside your house.
// And all the stuff about robovacs mapping houses.
/// And...
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
NPR's spell chequer kneads sum A-eye?
Fark user image
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Well, we know Marjorie Taylor Greene's Fark handle now!

/Yeah, I know it was sarcasm
 
wademh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What if the AI was in the cloud, held aloft in a balloon?
 
krebshack
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The only thing silicon valley innovates anymore is rapaciousness.
 
