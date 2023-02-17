 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   You hear that, America? SHOOT THE WIND. SHOOT IT DEAD   (npr.org) divider line
38
    More: Scary, United States, American Civil War, Soviet Union, Earth, Abraham Lincoln, Russia, Germany, Government  
•       •       •

2370 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Feb 2023 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, we shouldn't be shooting them down, because they aren't in the airspace that they were planning to violate?
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*shudders*

I just realized that it is someone's entire job to keep trying to explain the news to him in terms he can understand.

This is someone's job. Trying to explain things like "balloons" and lighter-than-air concepts to this intentionally dense asshole.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Militaries have sought to use spy balloons for centuries. The real enemy is the wind

LIES!  It's the clouds!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beating these balloons to death.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



who knew in 1966 that weather balloons could be used for bad things?

This guy.

Talk  about Nostradamus.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


We were warned.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
 The wind ratted out Biden on his election stealing too. The wind really gets around, I heard it used to visit a MASH unit as well.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's generally well known that spy balloons were used in the US Civil War.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Move along people, nothing more to see here despite the fact that the media has spent 2 weeks fear mongering people with guns over this.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's generally well known that spy balloons were used in the US Civil War.


So was time travel

Timecop 1994 Opening Scene
Youtube WowT4Cumgc8
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Harve Presnell They call the Wind Maria remastered
Youtube ByqYEzugleE
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It was the wind that brought slavery to America.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bthom37
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I challenge all enemy spy balloons to pistols at dawn!

(yes, it's actually happened before)
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Tiberius Gracchus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If the wind is the issue it's time to invest in a continual series of atmospheric detonations at the edge of U.S. airspace to create counter-currents that force all balloons to return to sender. We would just need a Castle Bravo yield device situated every 9 miles to detonate every 6 minutes along the entirety of our 95,000 mile sea borders. The solution is so simple. Anything less would be treason from sleepy joe.
 
Frederf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What a stupid article. The points are: China was actually trying to spy on a different piece of US territory so lulzz no prob right? And: I'm so much smarter than the MIC over the last century balloons clearly have zero value because there be wind.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How dare you shoot wind before me?
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

I didn't know it was your turn!
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeerArtist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Apparently the wind is what's killing whales on the east coast.

These people are farking morons.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The hubris of man, trying to claim ownership of literal air
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Since the dawn of time, man has yearned to destroy the wind.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Jimi Hendrix - The Wind Cries Mary (Live at the Monterey Pop Festival, 1967-06-18) [4K Remaster]
Youtube LbzW9DHq3Ec
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
A Mighty Wind is Blowin' - New Main Street Singers, The Folksmen and Mitch & Mickey.
Youtube mVh0Iq_85aw
 
deanis
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shooting things: the cause, and solution to all problems.
 
deanis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Also, no "shoot the breeze" puns?

Fark, I am dissapoint.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
HE went to war with windmills and was laughed at by the Ivy League Elites from their golden showers.

HEwanted to keep America and the world safe by enacting first strike tactical newclear weapons against a previously unsean enemy and was attacked by limousine liberals that have never worked a day in their lives.

Whom's the stable jeanious now?
 
Keizer_Ghidorah
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Very well. You want the wind to be broken? I SHALL BREAK THE WIND!!!
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Beating these balloons to death.


bostonhassle.comView Full Size
 
tsjonesosu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: *shudders*

I just realized that it is someone's entire job to keep trying to explain the news to him in terms he can understand.

This is someone's job. Trying to explain things like "balloons" and lighter-than-air concepts to this intentionally dense asshole.


trump or President Biden?
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

tsjonesosu: [Fark user image image 850x478]


It's no Spinal Tap but still pretty funny.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Pretty sure there's a Kah'less aphorism in here.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Vanities of vanities
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good Citizens: Do your part to Break the Wind.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

blatz514: Militaries have sought to use spy balloons for centuries. The real enemy is the wind

LIES!  It's the clouds!


Agrees.

indiewire.comView Full Size

Also:

Police asked residents to "please don't take pot shots at it with your handguns in an attempt to bring it down on your own."

https://www.kiro7.com/news/trending/north-carolina-police-urge-residents-not-take-potshots-chinese-spy-balloon/UNPYNPJKDBDLXGFEMFTPWF7ZWM/

/'Merica, fark yeah
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

WithinReason: DannyBrandt: *shudders*

I just realized that it is someone's entire job to keep trying to explain the news to him in terms he can understand.

This is someone's job. Trying to explain things like "balloons" and lighter-than-air concepts to this intentionally dense asshole.

trump or President Biden?


Hid dad.
 
emtwo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Soup4Bonnie: It was the wind that brought slavery to America.

[Fark user image 512x680]


Wow. That's a new... just...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I just hope we're not expending $500,000 AIM 9X missiles on ham radio hobist 'pico-balloons' just to be on the safe side
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.