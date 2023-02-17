 Skip to content
Why Burger King's Whopper jingle controls us all
flamark [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Try it, try it, you'll love every bite.
Burger King sure makes a sandwich right.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's awful. 2nd only to Liberty Mutual in terribleness.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought that was a Big Mac
 
slave2grind
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Hold the pickles, hold the lettuce,
Special orders don't upset us...."
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I still haven't recovered from Hootie's Tender Crisp Bacon Cheddar Ranch

Tendercrisp Bacon Chedder Ranch!!!!
Youtube C02M0bd53AM
 
darinwil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

scanman61: "Hold the pickles, hold the lettuce,
Special orders, don't upset us...."


An extra coma and it becomes a warning about being that person that makes special orders :P
 
heywood-jablome
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Generation Kill - Chef Boyardee
Youtube 1HBh_NtFRFY
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: It's awful. 2nd only to Liberty Mutual in terribleness.


The moment I see one start, I get the remote in my hand, and hit mute.

There's no way I want to hear Liberty, Liberty Liberty a god-damn million times.

If I ever meet that ad executive that made up those commercials in a dark alley, I hope I have a baseball bat with me.

At the board room ad meeting:

"You know what we need in our commercials?  Better than a jingle, is to have our company name repeated ad nauseum at the end of each commercial."
 
Cheron
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Two all beef patties, special sauce, onions...
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My first thought was "two allzbeef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese..." but then finished the song in my head and realized that was McDonald's.

I've never heard the one in the article.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Somebody at Slate is projecting hard.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Thanks to not owning a television, and using adblockers on all web browsers (even the ones at work), the only ads that work on me are coupon flyers that show up in the mail.  Like 50% off coupons.  Those could convince me to get fast food.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: It's awful. 2nd only to Liberty Mutual in terribleness.


syfy.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

steklo: NuclearPenguins: It's awful. 2nd only to Liberty Mutual in terribleness.

The moment I see one start, I get the remote in my hand, and hit mute.

There's no way I want to hear Liberty, Liberty Liberty a god-damn million times.

If I ever meet that ad executive that made up those commercials in a dark alley, I hope I have a baseball bat with me.

At the board room ad meeting:

"You know what we need in our commercials?  Better than a jingle, is to have our company name repeated ad nauseum at the end of each commercial."


It's kind of a throwback in a sense where the whole commercial is a song.  I still have this gum commercial stuck in my head.

Juicy Fruit "The Taste is Gonna Move Ya" Commercial
Youtube HB9KuAxNExQ
 
rfenster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Hold the Pickles, Hold the lettuce," "Have it Your Way" song / Best Jingles / Burger King 1970's
Youtube pprTvtHnnTo
 
Somacandra [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: I still haven't recovered from Hootie's Tender Crisp Bacon Cheddar Ranch

[YouTube video: Tendercrisp Bacon Chedder Ranch!!!!]


I legit get this in mah head at least once a month.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Give me back that Filet o Fish
Give me that fish.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hadn't heard it before.  Gave it a watch/listen.  It's ... kinda crap.  Not unlike BK itself.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"If you were one of the 16.7 million Americans who, on average, tuned in to the NFL every week in 2022, you likely became familiar with a few narratives over the course of the season."

Huh? I watched football every week of the season, and I have zero idea what TFA is about. Who watches commercials? Is the author an unfrozen caveman?

It's called a DVR, and it's older than most NFL players. Look into it.
 
