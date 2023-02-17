 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Man accused of assaulting Dollar Tree employee, stealing as much as $12 in cash   (cbsnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

287 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Feb 2023 at 12:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
He didn't want to have to get all dressed up to rob the Walmart.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To be fair they hire farking hood rats. And not the kind that are cool and put out.

(Think that aunt with 12 kids and tons of attitude) (who smells like fired vermicelli)
[Who's husband works in landscaping and is 50]
 
Dadoody
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
FALSE ADVERTISING 

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Did he need a bunch of singles for the strip club?
 
Giantilio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

waxbeans: To be fair they hire farking hood rats. And not the kind that are cool and put out.

(Think that aunt with 12 kids and tons of attitude) (who smells like fired vermicelli)
[Who's husband works in landscaping and is 50]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
id10ts
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A couple of punks killed one of my uncles for $12.  Of course that was around 1978 when $12 was worth something.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.