(Slate)   It's not only Elmo's fault that Teslas are uncontrollable killing machines. The U.S. Government is to blame, too. So, yeah. Blame Biden   (slate.com) divider line
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Well, Tesla did receive more than $3.2 billion worth of direct and indirect California subsidies from a government agency, so I guess that could be technically correct...

Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
GQP: "Deregulate!! Government rules are killing innovation at private companies!"
GQP after disaster: "Government was asleep at the wheel! Why did they let private companies kill people??!?"
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Weird subby, I see no mention at all of Biden in TFA. More lying, I see. Keep it up, Fark, lookin' good!

(Seriously, you just look like a bunch of dishonest whiners, sure the world is out to get you)
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yeah, let's yammer about the safest cars on the market being killing machines, because that's what sells around budget time.

Most Tesla's don't even have FSD beta installed.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Elon begged to be more regulated but the government wouldn't listen!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love how just days after this Super Bowl ad showed how dangerous Tesla full self driving was, Tesla recalls all full self driving cars. Keep in mind they said the commercial was a lie and full self driving was completely safe (a couple days before the recall)

The Dawn Project Super Bowl Commercial
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Weird subby, I see no mention at all of Biden in TFA. More lying, I see. Keep it up, Fark, lookin' good!

(Seriously, you just look like a bunch of dishonest whiners, sure the world is out to get you)


he whined, dishonestly
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Weird subby, I see no mention at all of Biden in TFA. More lying, I see. Keep it up, Fark, lookin' good!

(Seriously, you just look like a bunch of dishonest whiners, sure the world is out to get you)


...and yet here you are.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
GQP: "See, Biden's asleep at the wheel and good honest folks are dying."

*Biden intervenes to correct whatever needs correction*

GQP: "Nooooo you're not supposed to stifle business and free enterprise like that!!?!?
What about our rights? I thought this was America."
 
Murkanen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The US government didn't tell Tesla to poorly engineer their vehicles, that was a decision made by Tesla's leadership.

And given Tesla's history it was likely a decision made in direct conflict to the recommendations in design made by real engineers because Elmo doesn't realize that he's Justin Hammer instead of Tony Stark.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Not surprising seeing as how all levels of government are woefully behind when it comes to things technical. But make that Biden reach you're gunning for, Subby.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

natazha: Yeah, let's yammer about the safest cars on the market being killing machines, because that's what sells around budget time.

Most Tesla's don't even have FSD beta installed.


But 360,000 of them do...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's the accident rate of tesla self driving cars as compared to other comparable cars?
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Full self driving always struck me as "permanent student driver" mode, which, having taught my kids to drive, sounds pretty farkin scary.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anyone who has driven more than two miles with FSD knows that it has to be supervised. FSD is safe precisely because it is obvious that it cannot be trusted.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The most important thing is to do as little as possible to solve the problem, and point out that your opponent is doing even less.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Why does anyonefund these farkheads? Republican politician or "genius" businessman, all they do is flush billions down the hole while attacking the hands that fed them.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fatassbastard: Mikey1969: Weird subby, I see no mention at all of Biden in TFA. More lying, I see. Keep it up, Fark, lookin' good!

(Seriously, you just look like a bunch of dishonest whiners, sure the world is out to get you)

...and yet here you are.


So go away and not call attention to the issue?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Elon begged to be more regulated but that Biden wouldn't listen!!


FTFY
 
eagles95
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: GQP: "See, Biden's asleep at the wheel and good honest folks are dying."

*Biden intervenes to correct whatever needs correction*

GQP: "Nooooo you're not supposed to stifle business and free enterprise like that!!?!?
What about our rights? I thought this was America."


This sounds like my co-workers.
 
LovesToSpooge
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Electric cars are a fad that is going to seriously damage automakers and put some out of business. The human race is going to ride out gas engines until we are extinct. Change my mind.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Buttigieg has had TWO years to fix Autopilot, but all he's done is crash trains and prevent airline databse updates.

WTF is that guy's problem?
 
Gin Buddy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is a problem with capitalism. Capitalism caused this.  In communism, our Dacias won't even start so no one will be killed.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Weird subby, I see no mention at all of Biden in TFA. More lying, I see. Keep it up, Fark, lookin' good!

(Seriously, you just look like a bunch of dishonest whiners, sure the world is out to get you)


I'm with Mikey about Fark.  First he doesn't like anything, but hey, Mikey he likes it!
 
French Rage
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Privatize the success, socialize the failure.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheBlackrose: Not surprising seeing as how all levels of government are woefully behind when it comes to things technical. But make that Biden reach you're gunning for, Subby.


I'm thinking Fark headlines are Rorschach tests
I read the part about you can blame Biden as being sarcasm of what Republicans will do
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

LovesToSpooge: Electric cars are a fad that is going to seriously damage automakers and put some out of business. The human race is going to ride out gas engines until we are extinct. Change my mind.


Because when everyone charges their car there is no more "off peak" electric pricing.
 
whidbey
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
God, Slate sucks shiat.
 
Glicky
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My opinion is that Full Self Driving should be permitted only when the manufacturer and developer of the car/software provide full insurance, both liability and comprehensive, to the owner.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure the main achievement of this Biden administration has been giving us a chuckle as he fulfilled the tradition of stumbling on the air-stairs.
 
p51d007
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why not blame Biden...since 2017 they've been blaming bad orange man for everything haven't
they?
 
whidbey
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Weird subby, I see no mention at all of Biden in TFA. More lying, I see. Keep it up, Fark, lookin' good!

(Seriously, you just look like a bunch of dishonest whiners, sure the world is out to get you)


TFA says "the government." TFA mentioned the recall happened on Wednesday.

Did you forget who's President?  Yes, they're going after him.
 
