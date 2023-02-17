 Skip to content
(Twitter)   U.S. Senator Vance puts a stick in a creek near train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not a chemist or a clean-up expert. But that rainbow pollution is something petroleum-based, not PVC.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Great, JD. Now go remove the stick from Mike DeWine's ass so he'll declare this a disaster and get federal help.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Let's see if Vance still votes to abolish the EPA.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, Senator Fake Cousin F*cker... When are you drafting regulations to reign in the lawlessness of these industries?

Never, right?
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
A nice tax cut will make this all go away.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am so disgusted my state elected this farker over Tim Ryan. What a goddam shame.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Declaring an emergency is socialism. They can just move to somewhere nicer at their own cost. Bootstraps , blah blah.

Have they tried thoughts and prayers, those are free, and work wonders I hear.
 
GhostOfSavageHenry
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
He wants a TaxCut for his billionaire donors. He'll go right back to supporting the people and policies that brought on this disaster all while taking money from those who caused it, and pretending to care.
 
mojo_the_helper_monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Now my party carries the vast majority of blame for why infrastructure regulations have stagnated or been rolled back over the last 40 years.... but this is entire the fault of the Biden Administration."
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
First Buttigieg steals the nomination from Bernie, then he makes prevented Southwest from updating it's software, and now he crashes a train?  WTF is this guy's problem?
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

GhostOfSavageHenry: He wants a TaxCut for his billionaire donors. He'll go right back to supporting the people and policies that brought on this disaster all while taking money from those who caused it, and pretending to care.


True and honestly I'm a bit surprised that he's even bothering to make the gesture.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, Senator Fake Cousin F*cker... When are you drafting regulations to reign in the lawlessness of these industries?

Never, right?


I found a video of Dewine and Vance trying their hardest to fix this.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: First Buttigieg steals the nomination from Bernie, then he makes prevented Southwest from updating it's software, and now he crashes a train?  WTF is this guy's problem?


He just can't control that dump truck ass energy.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Times Beach, MO, 1983
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BigMax: I'm not a chemist or a clean-up expert. But that rainbow pollution is something petroleum-based, not PVC.


Ummm... PVC is petroleum based.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Soon, creek's on fire yo.  Firewater.   Just looking to join up with the Cuyahoga River, keeping people warm for the winter.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Great, JD. Now go remove the stick from Mike DeWine's ass so he'll declare this a disaster and get federal help.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"Have him drink the water."
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
He cares until he finds out it will cost money.  Norfolk Southern could pay for the cleanup but after their $10 billion stock repurchase, they'll plead poverty.  And you know Vance won't want to spend tax dollars. After all, there's a budget to be balanced.

As an aside, the quality of the water in the creek reminds me of the quality of some of the water near where I grew up, pre-EPA days. Maybe people will realize why we have clean water regulations and safety regulations but that the regulations are meaningless if not enforced.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I read the comments ray.

It made me hope they all farking die.
 
ColleenSezWhuut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Im_Gumby: BigMax: I'm not a chemist or a clean-up expert. But that rainbow pollution is something petroleum-based, not PVC.

Ummm... PVC is petroleum based.


And this was vinyl chloride, not poly vinyl chloride.  VC is soluble in water.  But there were other chemicals on that train.
 
Muta
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Great, JD. Now go remove the stick from Mike DeWine's ass so he'll declare this a disaster and get federal help.


Failing that, lets watch DeWine and the CEO of the rail company drink some of that water to demonstrate that it is safe.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He's a Republican, so I assume he's blaming Joe Biden's $17 trillion infrastructure bill, which replaced the failed New Green Deal, to fund trans reassignment surgery on elementary school children who can then use the state-funded cat litter box as a bathroom?
 
cmwignatz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: I am so disgusted my state elected this farker over Tim Ryan. What a goddam shame.


Agreed
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Typical populist, more interested in using a problem for political gain then ever offering solutions to fix the problem beyond assigning blame to an enemy
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Useless info if we don't know what that water looked like before the derailment.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ohio Senator JD Vance is facing criticism for taking 10 days to issue a statement about a train derailment near East Palestine that forced thousands of residents to flee their homes due to a toxic chemical spill. Vance found time to tweet about Mexican pizza and the State of the Union before addressing an ecologically disastrous train derailment

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/jd-vance-ohio-train-derailment-b2282052.html
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sleze: NewportBarGuy: So, Senator Fake Cousin F*cker... When are you drafting regulations to reign in the lawlessness of these industries?

Never, right?

I found a video of Dewine and Vance trying their hardest to fix this.

[thumbs.gfycat.com image 500x260] [View Full Size image _x_]


100% spot on.

I mean... WHY HASN'T BIDEN DONE SOMETHING TO FIX THIS MESS HE CAUSED!?!?!
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


So glad he found work after Airplane.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: So, Senator Fake Cousin F*cker... When are you drafting regulations legislation to reign in the lawlessness of these industries?

Never, right?


I mean legislation... Administrative Agencies draft regulations.

I'm not a smart man.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's not a hobbyist balloon, so it hardly seems newsworthy.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

BigMax: I'm not a chemist or a clean-up expert. But that rainbow pollution is something petroleum-based, not PVC.


A rainbow? Even the streams have gone woke!
 
cleek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
there's probably a huge industry of wanna-be pollution-cleaner-uppers ready to get going on fixing all that pollution but are being held back by crushing Washington bureaucracy. eliminating all of the job-killing regulations will take down those barriers and let these fine folks get to work!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BigMax: I'm not a chemist or a clean-up expert. But that rainbow pollution is something petroleum-based, not PVC.


There's so much LBGTing going on these days it's causing pollution!
 
robodog
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: NewportBarGuy: So, Senator Fake Cousin F*cker... When are you drafting regulations legislation to reign in the lawlessness of these industries?

Never, right?

I mean legislation... Administrative Agencies draft regulations.

I'm not a smart man.


Untill the right wing supreme court does away with regulations.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Your next president, DeathSantis has a solution: ban discussion of woke pollution.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: First Buttigieg steals the nomination from Bernie, then he makes prevented Southwest from updating it's software, and now he crashes a train?  WTF is this guy's problem?


Putting Pride rainbows in American water is an insidious part of his Gay Agenda.
 
parahaps
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: I am so disgusted my state elected this farker over Tim Ryan. What a goddam shame.


Ryan would have been a lot better than Vance, but Ryan sucks. You can't beat Republicans by running as watered-down-Republican.
 
DrD'isInfotainment [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I don't mean to be a buzz kill but you can do that trick in just about any body of standing, or near standing water and you'll get those sheen slicks I did it last summer on a pristine pond in very rural NEK Vt. It is the bi-product of decomposition . There was absolutely no pollution in that fresh spring fed pond.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
