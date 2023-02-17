 Skip to content
(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   "He said it went off and shot her. He said he put the gun in his backpack, left the room, and drove until he ran out of gas"   (cbs12.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Man, teen girlfriend, Adolescence, Singer Island hotel, WTVX, WFOR-TV, WPTV-TV, Miami metropolitan area  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Moron
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We were playing finger guns but I had a real gun so oopsie. Totally a mistake which is why I drove far far away instead of calling an ambulance."
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being dead in Florida is better than being alive in Florida.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?


Think Margaritaville but for the younger set, I guess?  Swimwear, sunglasses, whatnot...

/more like Salt Death
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he allowed to hold a pet mouse?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?


Like anything else, an attempt to influence others' perception of you.  More specifically, it's a cheaper version of a Yeti sticker.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Squid_for_Brains: "We were playing finger guns but I had a real gun so oopsie. Totally a mistake which is why I drove far far away instead of calling an ambulance."


Exactly.  12 years is nice work by his defense attorney.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?


I still read those as Slut Life and just think, "Get on wit your bad self"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How does a 54 year old dude get an 18 ear old girlfriend?
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PunGent: bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?

Think Margaritaville but for the younger set, I guess?  Swimwear, sunglasses, whatnot...

/more like Salt Death


Margaritaville has at least the timeless stylings of Mr Jimmy Buffett behind it, though.

And perhaps it's just me, but I've never seen a piece of merchandise from them - just stickers on cars.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How does a 54 year old dude get an 18 ear old girlfriend?


Money or drugs.
 
bthom37
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: How does a 54 year old dude get an 18 ear old girlfriend?


Money and human trafficking can solve a lot of problems.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charlotte Gainsbourg - Hey Joe (Official Audio)
Youtube 3ddEkj-7qA8
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you can't describe your age with the word teenage, you probably shouldn't have a teenage girlfriend
 
tekmo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FLMountainMan:12 years is nice work by his defense attorney.

Well, it was just a woman.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: PunGent: bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?

Think Margaritaville but for the younger set, I guess?  Swimwear, sunglasses, whatnot...

/more like Salt Death

Margaritaville has at least the timeless stylings of Mr Jimmy Buffett behind it, though.

And perhaps it's just me, but I've never seen a piece of merchandise from them - just stickers on cars.


Oh, don't get me wrong, I like Jimmy...but I'm getting old-ish :)

/I used to be with it, but they changed what it was
//it'll happen to you too
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: PunGent: bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?

Think Margaritaville but for the younger set, I guess?  Swimwear, sunglasses, whatnot...

/more like Salt Death

Margaritaville has at least the timeless stylings of Mr Jimmy Buffett behind it, though.

And perhaps it's just me, but I've never seen a piece of merchandise from them - just stickers on cars.


Same, but the closest I am to salt water is SLC, and the only sandy beach I've been to in years is the Great Sand Dunes.

(It's a beach when the creek's running, dammit!)

I see Salt Life stickers on out of state Jeeps, though.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

atomic-age: edmo: How does a 54 year old dude get an 18 ear old girlfriend?

Money or drugs.


Both in this case.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?


You most often find those bumper stickers on jacked-up F150s and Jeeps, if that says anything
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
12 years for murder. Too bad he wasn't selling a pound of weed, he could have gotten 20 to life.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(insert bass run from Johnny Cash Cocaine Blues)
 
atomic-age
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I wonder if people are scraping their Salt Life stickers off right about now.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?

You most often find those bumper stickers on jacked-up F150s and Jeeps, if that says anything


This. It's bro-culture.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?

I still read those as Slut Life and just think, "Get on wit your bad self"


Hah that's exactly what the Gleewoman and I thought the first time we saw one.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?


It's a merchandise line of pre-packaged expressions of the fact that you like the beach. Much like No Fear stickers were meant to convey that the driver of the vehicle has a tiny penis and will fight you on the shoulder of the highway.
 
bthom37
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

atomic-age: bthom37: PunGent: bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?

Think Margaritaville but for the younger set, I guess?  Swimwear, sunglasses, whatnot...

/more like Salt Death

Margaritaville has at least the timeless stylings of Mr Jimmy Buffett behind it, though.

And perhaps it's just me, but I've never seen a piece of merchandise from them - just stickers on cars.

Same, but the closest I am to salt water is SLC, and the only sandy beach I've been to in years is the Great Sand Dunes.

(It's a beach when the creek's running, dammit!)

I see Salt Life stickers on out of state Jeeps, though.


Yeah, I see it on Jeeps and SUVs here in Missouri too.

And as another commenter pointed out, an awful lot of them look like they say "Slut Life" which is far more exciting.
 
jmr61
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

olorin604: If you can't describe your age with the word teenage, you probably shouldn't have a teenage girlfriend


Horseshiat
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
'went off'... I hear they do that.

you take your life in your hands, carrying around a loaded gun, don't you!  blimey.  could just go off at any minute... shoot you in the leg, or kill your dog.
it'd give you a hell of a fright if you were driving!  or in church... imagine!... 'in the name of the father, the s... ##!!BANG!!## ... jesus chriiist!'  [half the congregation has a coronary]
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?

You most often find those bumper stickers on jacked-up F150s and Jeeps, if that says anything


Right next to the buck and doe kissing stickers.
 
PunGent
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: 12 years for murder. Too bad he wasn't selling a pound of weed, he could have gotten 20 to life.


Eh, he pled guilty to manslaughter, which was the only charge afaik...for better or worse, that's about "right" here in the U.S.   Honestly, he could've gotten 8 years, if it wasn't a high-profile case...sometimes that works against defendants.

/no argument on our idiotic drug laws though
 
nursetim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?

Like anything else, an attempt to influence others' perception of you.  More specifically, it's a cheaper version of a Yeti sticker.


The first time my wife saw one of those on a car, she though it said slut life.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?

I still read those as Slut Life and just think, "Get on wit your bad self"


No, that's this

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jmr61: olorin604: If you can't describe your age with the word teenage, you probably shouldn't have a teenage girlfriend

Horseshiat


Ok, groomer.
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Deeks, what happened to you?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

edmo: How does a 54 year old dude get an 18 ear old girlfriend?


We were all thinking it, but YOU posted it.
 
fark_the_herald_angel_sings
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

PunGent: bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?

Think Margaritaville but for the younger set, I guess?  Swimwear, sunglasses, whatnot...

/more like Salt Death


Salt Life (in prison)
 
kokomo61
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

edmo: How does a 54 year old dude get an 18 ear old girlfriend?


Hutto, a co-founder of the Salt Life brand


He should be sentenced to 12 years just for that alone.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It just went off. That happens a lot here.
 
zez
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
He put the gun in his backpack, left the room, and drove until he ran out of gas.

Can't you see, oh, can't you see
What that woman, Lord, she been doin' to me?
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tekmo: FLMountainMan:12 years is nice work by his defense attorney.

Well, it was just a woman.


You are stunning and brave, but also ignoring what the data shows.

STUDIES: Murder of Female Victims More Likely to Result in Death Sentence | Death Penalty Information Center
 
khatores
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

edmo: How does a 54 year old dude get an 18 ear old girlfriend?


The big pile of money that comes from falling ass-backwards into Salt Life and then selling it.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tekmo: FLMountainMan:12 years is nice work by his defense attorney.

Well, it was just a woman.


She was of breeding age though
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Guns are not toys.  You don't point a gun at anyone as a game.

Either he's exceptionally stupid or he is lying about what happened.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

PunGent: bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?

Think Margaritaville but for the younger set, I guess?  Swimwear, sunglasses, whatnot...

/more like Salt Death


I thought it was a brand of fishing apparel.
 
PunGent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: PunGent: bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?

Think Margaritaville but for the younger set, I guess?  Swimwear, sunglasses, whatnot...

/more like Salt Death

I thought it was a brand of fishing apparel.


According to their website, we're both right.  All of the above, plus hoodies, etc.
 
zez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Magnetar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

bthom37: And I'm no closer to understanding what exactly Salt Life is.  A lifestyle brand?  WTF does that mean?


Its a sticker or shirt morons buy at a souvenir shop at Gulf Shores because they went on vacation there and had such a good time blaring bro country out of their bluetooth coolers and bloatedly yelling\ WOO! for five days and convincing themselves that fark THIS I LIVE THE SALT LIFE AND I'M MOVING HERE BY NEXT SUMMER and they put the sticker on their car back in Arkansas and it looks pathetic a year later when they aren't even going out with that guy any more and plus Tyler would try to take the kids.
 
Northern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Squid_for_Brains: "We were playing finger guns but I had a real gun so oopsie. Totally a mistake which is why I drove far far away instead of calling an ambulance."

Exactly.  12 years is nice work by his defense attorney.


She totally didn't threaten to go public, and he totally didn't mean to murder his high school age girlfriend.
That dude thanks God every day he's white and rich.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i can feel the freedom from here.

sweet jesus there's nothing better than freedom.
 
