(CBS 12 West Palm Beach)   Florida Man: "You expect me not to kill you? Who's going to stop me?" Police: "Um, hello there"   (cbs12.com) divider line
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like a very mentally stable person.... for Floriduh
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When police arrived at Revere's residence, he refused to open the door and said he did not want to answer any questions, according to the report.  Two days later, on Jan. 23, more emails were sent from the email address with more threatening messages


Wait...you can just...say no? They knew the emails came from his address. They knew the address was registered to him. And when he says 'no', they're just like "welp, we gave it our best. Let's see how this plays out."

Police hate him! Try this one weird trick to avoid being detained.
 
adj_m
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope Florida takes this seriously and he's restricted to only being able to own 3-4 guns max.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police came for him but unfortunately he just kept the door closed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[quoted text - see above]


Wait...you can just...say no? They knew the emails came from his address. They knew the address was registered to him. And when he says 'no', they're just like "welp, we gave it our best. Let's see how this plays out."

[image]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the states to pull that shiat in, Florida, with its psychopathic Stand Your Ground law, is probably the last place I would consider.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

[quoted text - see above]


Wait...you can just...say no? They knew the emails came from his address. They knew the address was registered to him. And when he says 'no', they're just like "welp, we gave it our best. Let's see how this plays out."

Police hate him! Try this one weird trick to avoid being detained.


He's white, they wanted to get additional evidence against him before gently detaining him and escorting him to the county jail. If he had been a POC, he'd have woken up when the police served a no-knock on him at 2am the day after the police heard about the first emails and been filled full of holes the instant they saw him in any position other than on the ground, face down, with his arms pointing away from his torso.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
janzee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it for F's sake or for F sake ?
Youtube tW7JQSVx4LY
 
suid
suid
'' 1 hour ago  

Well, see, he's not Black or Hispanic.


Well, see, he's not Black or Hispanic.
 
Monac
Monac
'' 51 minutes ago  

[quoted text - see above]


Wait...you can just...say no? They knew the emails came from his address. They knew the address was registered to him. And when he says 'no', they're just like "welp, we gave it our best. Let's see how this plays out."

Police hate him! Try this one weird trick to avoid being detained.


That bit caught my eye too, New Rising Sun.  It made me think that if that guy isn't a sovereign citizen already, he's way down the road to becoming one.  Honestly, that's Trump-level narcissism.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Police: "Um...hello there.  You're in Florida.  Just about anybody in this godforsaken state is likely to kill you at any time..."
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
General Kenobi!
 
